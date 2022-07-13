U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.00
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,947.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.00
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    +0.91 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.33 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1911
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0780
    +0.2560 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,737.79
    +25.38 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.59
    -4.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.83
    -67.03 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Portable ultrasound equipment market, Evolving Opportunities with Canon Inc. and Clarius Mobile Health Corp - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 1.58 billion at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The broader applications of portable ultrasound equipment are notably driving the portable ultrasound equipment market growth. The portable ultrasound equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Analysis
Report by Product (cart/trolley-based and handheld) and Geography (North America,
Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!

Key Market Driver

The main factor fueling the market's expansion for portable ultrasound equipment is the rising demand for such equipment. Due to its simplicity of use, compact size, and superior results, portable ultrasound technology is becoming more and more popular. Portable ultrasound devices are created to provide very sophisticated home healthcare services for people. These devices incorporate wireless capabilities like Bluetooth and any near-field communication.

The development of technology has also made it possible for medical devices to be powered or recharged remotely using materials like textiles and plastics. Some manufacturers use semiconductor technology to create efficient, creative designs that use less power, lowering the overall system cost of portable gadgets by reducing power consumption.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Major Five Portable Ultrasound Equipment Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Canon Inc.

  • Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

  • Esaote SpA

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Healcerion Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Product Outlook

The sector of cart-trolley-based ultrasound devices will significantly increase its market share of portable ultrasound equipment. The market was dominated by cart-trolley-based ultrasound systems, which were increasingly being used by hospitals and healthcare facilities. This is so that many patients can be screened at once using devices that have high screen resolution and superior imaging quality.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is a crucial market for portable ultrasound equipment. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, the prevalence of acute and chronic respiratory problems, as well as cardiovascular diseases, will help the portable ultrasound equipment market develop in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the
report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. 
Request sample report

Related Reports:

Sterile Gloves Market in Western Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cart/trolley-based ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Handheld ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Canon Inc.

  • 10.4 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

  • 10.5 Esaote SpA

  • 10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Healcerion Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-ultrasound-equipment-market-evolving-opportunities-with-canon-inc-and-clarius-mobile-health-corp---technavio-301584880.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Attempts to Come Back

    The Australian dollar has fallen rather hard over the last 24 hours, but the Tuesday session shows that it is at least trying to recover.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationLawyers for the San Francisco-based company sa

  • Walmart Orders 4,500 Electric Vans From Canoo

    Shares of Canoo jumped after Walmart said it will use the electric vehicles to fulfill online orders and control costs.

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.