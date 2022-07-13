Portable ultrasound equipment market, Evolving Opportunities with Canon Inc. and Clarius Mobile Health Corp - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 1.58 billion at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The broader applications of portable ultrasound equipment are notably driving the portable ultrasound equipment market growth. The portable ultrasound equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG among others.
Key Market Driver
The main factor fueling the market's expansion for portable ultrasound equipment is the rising demand for such equipment. Due to its simplicity of use, compact size, and superior results, portable ultrasound technology is becoming more and more popular. Portable ultrasound devices are created to provide very sophisticated home healthcare services for people. These devices incorporate wireless capabilities like Bluetooth and any near-field communication.
The development of technology has also made it possible for medical devices to be powered or recharged remotely using materials like textiles and plastics. Some manufacturers use semiconductor technology to create efficient, creative designs that use less power, lowering the overall system cost of portable gadgets by reducing power consumption.
Major Five Portable Ultrasound Equipment Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Canon Inc.
Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
Esaote SpA
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
General Electric Co.
Healcerion Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Siemens AG
Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Product Outlook
The sector of cart-trolley-based ultrasound devices will significantly increase its market share of portable ultrasound equipment. The market was dominated by cart-trolley-based ultrasound systems, which were increasingly being used by hospitals and healthcare facilities. This is so that many patients can be screened at once using devices that have high screen resolution and superior imaging quality.
Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Geography Outlook
North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is a crucial market for portable ultrasound equipment. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, the prevalence of acute and chronic respiratory problems, as well as cardiovascular diseases, will help the portable ultrasound equipment market develop in North America.
Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.58 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.38
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Cart/trolley-based ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Handheld ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Canon Inc.
10.4 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
10.5 Esaote SpA
10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
10.7 General Electric Co.
10.8 Healcerion Co. Ltd.
10.9 Hitachi Ltd.
10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.12 Siemens AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
