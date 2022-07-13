Portable ultrasound equipment market, Evolving Opportunities with Canon Inc. and Clarius Mobile Health Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 1.58 billion at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The broader applications of portable ultrasound equipment are notably driving the portable ultrasound equipment market growth. The portable ultrasound equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG among others.

Key Market Driver

The main factor fueling the market's expansion for portable ultrasound equipment is the rising demand for such equipment. Due to its simplicity of use, compact size, and superior results, portable ultrasound technology is becoming more and more popular. Portable ultrasound devices are created to provide very sophisticated home healthcare services for people. These devices incorporate wireless capabilities like Bluetooth and any near-field communication.

The development of technology has also made it possible for medical devices to be powered or recharged remotely using materials like textiles and plastics. Some manufacturers use semiconductor technology to create efficient, creative designs that use less power, lowering the overall system cost of portable gadgets by reducing power consumption.

Major Five Portable Ultrasound Equipment Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Canon Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Healcerion Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Product Outlook

The sector of cart-trolley-based ultrasound devices will significantly increase its market share of portable ultrasound equipment. The market was dominated by cart-trolley-based ultrasound systems, which were increasingly being used by hospitals and healthcare facilities. This is so that many patients can be screened at once using devices that have high screen resolution and superior imaging quality.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is a crucial market for portable ultrasound equipment. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, the prevalence of acute and chronic respiratory problems, as well as cardiovascular diseases, will help the portable ultrasound equipment market develop in North America.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

