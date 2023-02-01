U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.92
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.30
    +27.50 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.55 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    +0.0153 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2393
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5300
    -1.5380 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,759.39
    +635.61 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Portable Ventilator Market Size to Surpass US$ 1.5 Billion by End of 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

An increase in the incidence of chronic disorders across the globe is bolstering the portable ventilator market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, , Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.The global portable ventilator industry was valued at US$ 856.4 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to the research report by TMR.

Portable ventilators are used to provide support to patients in intensive care units. These ventilators comprise batteries that can be transported conveniently within a hospital setting. Furthermore, these devices are small, lightweight, and require no external power. Better characteristics and efficiency over conventional mechanical ventilators are augmenting ventilator market demand.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76999

Portable Ventilator Market: Growth Drivers

  • The increase in the geriatric population has created significant business opportunities in the global portable ventilator market. The geriatric population is prone to chronic health conditions that require ventilator support for proper breathing. Thus, the market is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

  • Home healthcare settings became popular among the masses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Concurrently, there was an acute shortage of mechanical ventilators across the world. Portable ventilator sales gained traction during this period. Demand for portable ventilators in healthcare facilities for both long-term and short-term breathing assistance has increased, as the coronavirus infection continues to spread.

  • A rise in premature births has propelled the demand for portable ventilators. Additionally, government bodies across countries are focusing on the development of healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to boost market progress in the next few years.

Key Findings of the Portable Ventilator Market

  • Based on product type, the portable ventilator segment is estimated to witness lucrative growth due to suitability in several settings, such as patient's homes, hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics. Concurrently, these ventilators are easy to use, operate, and monitor, which has made them popular among healthcare professionals.

  • In terms of application, the in-hospital transport segment is anticipated to lead the global market. Portable ventilators are easily movable and can be used while moving patients who require respiratory support to ICU or operation theatre. In-hospital transportation of patients has proven to be cost-efficient due to the use of portable ventilators. Hence, the segment is estimated to generate substantial revenue in the next few years.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available –
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76999&ltype=S

Portable Ventilator Market: Regional Outlook

  • North America is projected to lead the global portable ventilator industry during the forecast period due to innovations in the medical sector. Furthermore, extensive R&D has led to the introduction of novel products with enhanced features, which could propel market expansion. Early adoption of advanced medical technologies, rise in healthcare expenditure, and presence of leading players are anticipated to present immense opportunities in the market in North America.

  • The portable ventilators market in the Asia Pacific is driven by a rise in disposable income and an increase in spending on healthcare. Product innovations and a surge in cases of COVID-19 are likely to present significant opportunities in the region.

Portable Ventilator Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the market are focusing on research & development activities that include technical developments, such as the creation of non-invasive, microprocessor-controlled portable ventilators. Significant advancements in the healthcare system have increased the scope of the portable ventilator market. Leading market players are also involved in strategic collaborations and promotion activities, which are likely to propel market expansion.

Key players operating in the portable ventilator market are:

  • GETINGE AB

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Hamilton Medical AG

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • ResMed Inc.

  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

  • Teleflex Incorporated and Smiths Medical Inc.

Ask for References –
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=76999

Portable Ventilator Market: Segmentation

By Type

  • Portable Ventilator

  • Accessories

By Application

  • In-hospital Transport

  • Long-term Care

  • Mass casualty Critical Care

  • Others

By Region:

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

Related Healthcare Reports

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Why the FDA's Rejection of Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug Is Actually Great News for the Stock

    When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejects a key drug from a healthcare company, it can send the stock spiraling into a sell-off. In order for the FDA to be confident in a drug's effectiveness, it needs to have a large enough sample size to evaluate it. Unfortunately, in Eli Lilly's case, it simply didn't have enough data points for the agency to make a positive conclusion about the treatment and grant it accelerated approval.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Small Cap Stocks That Can Rip Higher in 2023

    Considering his status, only a brave financial prognosticator would tell investors to ignore some advice from Warren Buffet. That, however, is what Bank of America's Savita Subramanian currently recommends investors should do. While the investing sage has often said that the best strategy for retail investors is to purchase and hold an index fund that keeps track of the S&P 500, Subramanian, who is the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA, does not think that is the best way forwa

  • Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?

    Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders. The study evaluated the web pattern formed by spiders when fed marijuana, LSD, speed, and caffeine. The results of the study published in 1995 showed that the ones given caffeine and L

  • Numinus Receives Clinical Trial Application Approval from Health Canada for Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training using Psilocybe Cubensis Tea

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for its experiential training study that will test the safety and clinical efficacy of whole Psilocybe cubensis tea for therapeutic use, and enable practitioners to further their understanding of psychedelic-assisted therapy through exper

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • For decades, she endured brief blackouts. Then a scary one hit her.

    Lying on her back in Seattle's Lake Union Park, Maureen E. Ryan drifted in and out of consciousness, oddly comforted by a trio of rabbits nibbling on wet grass as they watched her from 20 feet away. The area where Ryan collapsed during a solo Sunday night run was devoid of people and the bunnies made her feel less alone. For 30 years Ryan had experienced periodic fainting episodes while exercising, but she had always recovered quickly. "This time I felt like I was going to die," she recalled, te

  • There Are Two Main Reasons Why Your Nose Won't Stop Running

    Clear dripping fluid can be annoying, and a sign of infection or allergies. Here's how to dry up a runny nose fast, according to a doctor.

  • Biden Is Ending The Covid-19 Emergency In May. What Does That Mean?

    It’s no secret that politicians are rushing to declare that the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. And on Monday, President Joe Biden let it be known that he’ll allow the two COVID-19 national emergency declarations to expire in May.

  • Woman Appears to Give Birth to Baby That's Holding Her IUD

    An Idaho woman who says she got pregnant while she had an IUD gave birth last week, and in a now-viral TikTok, she shared footage from the delivery—including a photo that appears to show her adorable newborn holding her IUD in its tiny hand. “When all the nurses come in to see a baby with his IUD,” the video is captioned, set to “WAM” by ASAP Ferg. The woman, Violet Quick, has since made her TikTok private, but the video showing her baby holding her IUD is still watchable via other users’ TikTok

  • Prothena Touts Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Alzheimer's Candidate

    Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) announced topline data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study for PRX005 for Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is one of three global neuroscience research and development programs in collaboration between Prothena and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY). Study participants received a single dose of PRX0005 or placebo intravenously (IV) and were followed for up to two months. The data exhibited that all three dose-level cohorts of PRX005 were gener

  • Valley fever, historically found only in the Southwest, is spreading. It can have devastating consequences

    Doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with Devin Buckley.

  • Health Center Serving Navajo Nation Continues Mask Mandate

    The move follows a Jan. 20 announcement by Navajo Nation that it would lift the mask mandate that had been in place for 1,000 days across the reservation. The order to lift the mandate included four exceptions: health care facilities, schools, nursing homes, and for those individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, or who have been exposed to someone who tested positive. “The Navajo Nation continues to require masks at healthcare facilities across Navajo Nation due to the number of high-risk patients that visit the hospital and clinics,” Dr. Amanda Burrage, pediatrician and member of the Epidemiology Response Team, said in a statement.

  • Concussion treatment for kids has changed. Here's what you should know.

    For years, the treatment protocol for children with concussions involved keeping them out of school to rest in a quiet, dark room with reduced access to screens until they felt better. In the past decade, however, doctors have been moving toward encouraging kids to return to school and light activity after only a couple of days of rest, even if symptoms persist. A recently released study involving more than 1,500 children backs the new approach. It found that an early return to school - which re

  • Novartis says operating profit to grow again ahead of Sandoz spin-off

    Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023 following stagnation last year, as the Swiss drugmaker prepares to spin off its Sandoz generics business. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement, coming in slightly below market expectations of $16.8 billion. Adjusted for overall negative currency effects, group sales in 2022 advanced 4% to $50.5 billion as gains from heart failure drug Entresto and multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Kesimpta were partly offset by competition from cheap generic copies of established MS drug Gilenya.

  • Jonnie Irwin reassures fans he is eating well on cancer diet

    The TV presenter shared a picture of a nutritious meal he enjoyed on his new eating regime to 'starve' his cancer tumour.

  • MrBeast: Why has YouTuber faced criticism for blind surgery video?

    The world's most popular YouTuber has responded to criticism over him funding life-changing operations.