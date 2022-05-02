U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Portable Water Purifier Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Deteriorating Quality of Water Resources Leading to Water-related Diseases | Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Water Purifier Market by Distribution Channel, Application, Product and Geography- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for portable water purifiers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising demand for pure and safe drinking water will facilitate the portable water purifier market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Water Purifier Market by Distribution Channel, Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Water Purifier Market by Distribution Channel, Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the portable water purifier market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 149.39 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the portable water purifier market growth. Today, around 10% of the population has no access to safe and clean drinking water due to increasing water pollution. There are many unacceptable habits followed by the various industries which lead to contamination of water. For instance, dumping toxic and unrecyclable waste into water bodies. Such activities threaten the health and life of the population across the globe. Such concerns are pushing consumers toward bottled drinking water and water purifiers, which provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water. Significantly, various brands of bottled drinking water and water purifiers are trying to meet the standards set by governments and regulatory bodies for providing clean and pure drinking water to the population across the globe. Thus, this increasing contamination of the water of bodies across the globe is leading to rising levels of water stress, which is positively influencing the growth of the global portable water purifier market.

  • Market Challenges - Low safety compared to boiled water is one of the factors hindering the portable water purifier market growth. Boiling water seems to be an easy task, but several factors are taken into consideration before it is used for consumption. The process involves heating the water up to a boiling point and then allowing it to cool down before drinking it. In addition, boiling water results in a flat taste and has some limitations, such as the inability to remove physical impurities like dirt, dust, mud, pesticides, and particles of rust. These impurities can be easily removed by filtering the boiled water. However, chemical impurities such as lead, arsenic, calcium and magnesium salts, and nitrates cannot be removed from water by boiling or filtering. Regardless of all the factors, the limitations and higher costs associated with portable water filters make the systems a less preferred filtration device over other methods such as boiling. Thus, the high costs associated with portable water filters is hindering the market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The portable water purifier market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Outdoor adventure, Tourism and leisure, Military, Emergency rescue, and Others), Product (Extrusion water purifier, Pump water purifier, Suction water purifier, and UV pen purifier), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The portable water purifier market share growth in the distribution section by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline distribution channel includes physical or brick-and mortar-stores of vendors, distributors, and specialty stores. Specialty stores offer a pleasant shopping experience by offering products of a certain category of products related to that category. Moreover, to fuel the sales through offline channels, players are expanding their stores in local and regional markets. Retailers introduce new businesses and retail strategies, such as competitive pricing and wide assortments, to survive the intense competition and draw customers to offline shopping. Thus, the surge in retail channels across regions drives awareness of the different types of portable water purifiers among end-users. It is expected to increase the global sales of portable water purifiers during the forecast period.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The portable water purifier market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technology, CAPEX, and R and D to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 348.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%. Download a sample now!

  • The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market share is expected to increase by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. Download a sample now!

Portable Water Purifier Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 149.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Corp., A. O. Smith Corp., Aquamira Technologies Inc., Berkey Filters, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, Helen of Troy Ltd., Katadyn Products Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LIFESTRAW SARL, Pall Corp., Pentair Plc, Sawyer Products Inc., Shapoorji Pallonji And Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sofina SA, Survivor Filter, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and WATERisLIFE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Outdoor adventure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Tourism and leisure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Emergency rescue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Extrusion water purifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Pump water purifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Suction water purifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 UV pen purifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aquamira Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 Berkey Filters

  • 12.5 Cascade Designs Inc.

  • 12.6 Clearbrook

  • 12.7 Helen of Troy Ltd.

  • 12.8 Katadyn Products Inc.

  • 12.9 LIFESTRAW SARL

  • 12.10 Survivor Filter

  • 12.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.12 WATERisLIFE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portable-water-purifier-market---34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--driven-by-deteriorating-quality-of-water-resources-leading-to-water-related-diseases--technavio-301536659.html

SOURCE Technavio

