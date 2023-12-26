Portage County Real Estate: Brand new home in Aurora sells for $900K. See the design

House for sale.

Several properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 25.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $899,185.

930 Reids Way,Aurora, $899,185

835 Stone Hill Ov, Aurora, $570,000

198 Hedgecliff, Aurora, $535,000

789 Hilliary Ln, Aurora, $518,000

440 White Tail, Aurora, $512,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Reids Way was built in 2023 on a .48-acre lot. At 4,200 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The residence, built by Pulte Homes, features a two-story great room with a wall of windows and a stone fireplace, a kitchen with double ovens and a gas cooktop along with quartz countertops. A butler's pantry can be seen in photos off the formal dining room. There's also a "flex space" on the main floor that can be used as an office or den.

The listing also mentions a covered porch outside.

The listing shows photos of the home's floor plan with renderings that include staging in the rooms. Take a look here.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

7055 Clark, Sturgeon Dianne L to Lemasters Craig R & Taylor M (J&S), $425,000

3717 Laubert, Brautigam Caroline M to Lohmier Shawn M, $320,000

Aurora

835 Stone Hill Ov, Joy Bryson B & Kristen E (Trustees) to Ciulla Lucas & Leah (J&S), $570,000

930 Reids Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Clavijo Julio & Raquel (J&S), $899,185

701 Grand View Ln, Long Thomas E to Masters Barrie J & Louise M (J&S), $373,000

750 Hilliary Ln, Ganzhorn Yildiz to Khasnis Nilesh R & Rucha Nadkarni (J&S), $470,000

727 Parkview, Buckles Scott E & Penny B Jellison to Gobble Thomas Joseph & Carmen Rose (J&S), $295,000

440 White Tail, Parker Gail Oscar & Sharon Jill Oscar (Trustees) to Dickson Frederick J & Shawn (J&S), $512,000

297 Tinkers Tl, Redford Lana to Monda Elizabeth, $365,000

789 Hilliary Ln, Anders Brooke M to Ganoza Manuel B & Shelby Olver (J&S), $518,000

198 Hedgecliff, Ashburn Brenda to Catlin Jeffrey M & Christina M Ovnic (J&S), $535,000

Brecksville

2158 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Cuyahoga Falls

1593 Randolph Rd, Fod Farms LLC to Madden Blake William & Robin (J&S), $150,000

Garrettsville

10584 South, Read Eric J & Kimberly D (J&S) & Michael E Pitsinger to Zenisek Logan & Xavior Turner (J&S), $89,000

8138 Main, Lawrence Stanley to Grannis William A III & Patricia L (J&S), $90,000

11193 Center St, Bable James R Jr to White Jeffery Dwayne & Grace Nicole (J&S), $275,000

Kent

1705 Athena Dr, Schaefer Sharon R to Casalina Richard Jr & Alissa (J&S), $180,000

parcel 17-010-10-00-178-000 Meadow, Hagen Joshua B & Shannon B Mackey (J&S) to Perrin Christopher M, $230,000

1239 Meadow, Hagen Joshua B & Shannon B Mackey (J&S) to Perrin Christopher M, $230,000

1026 Elno, Keller Paul C & Barbara L (Trustees) to Houska Randall, $195,000

146 Shaw Dr, Piazza Joseph A Jr & Dominic W & Rachel M to Barnard Royal & Veronica (J&S), $260,000

parcel 17-010-10-00-180-000 Meadow, Hagen Joshua B & Shannon B Mackey (J&S) to Perrin Christopher M, $230,000

1519 Morris, Fisher Lou Anna to Constance Cara M, $221,519

261 Shaw Dr, Antonucci Nicholas J&Katherine M Mangapora (J&S) to Hutsler Deborah A, $320,000

1692 Athena Dr, Weber Thomas E to Haney Michael P Sr, $202,500

3371 Biltz, Dishong Connie J & Roger L (J&S) to Neiswanger Abraham R & Brooke L (J&S), $242,000

3789 Morley, to, $174,200

parcel 32-038-00-00-010-000 Biltz, Dishong Connie J & Roger L (J&S) to Neiswanger Abraham R & Brooke L (J&S), $242,000

2099 Tallmadge, Strayer Dennis L to Strahler Douglas E & Tara L & Jeffrey A (J&S), $170,000

1173 Dussel, Horning Joshua B & Brianna Moore (J&S) to Ramirez Camden C & Analiese M Baglia (J&S), $197,500

1453 Brookdale, Fisher Dianna L Aka Dianna Lynn Aka Diane to St Clair Todd & Terri (J&S), $100,000

120 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Kopal Luis Efrain Moret & Mariana Guerra Lorenzo (J&S), $426,670

Mantua

5200 Skinner, Kruis William P & Susan M (J&S) to Branks William J & Tamra J (J&S), $290,000

11058 Chamberlain, Degler Dale A Jr to Izaldine Donna M, $435,000

Middlefield

parcel 23-007-00-00-009-029 Meadow Creek Dr, Orbis Limited Partnership to Alron Homes LLC, $78,900

Mogadore

3323 Luli, Long Rebecca A to Michaels Andrew R, $310,000

3859 Randolph, Firtha Nicolai to Starkey John, $130,000

parcel 36-049-00-00-031-007 Martin Rd, Mishler Ronald C (Trustee) to Brooke David C & Christina D (J&S), $114,400

1150 Eaver, Traugh Seth C & Alyssa M to Cramer Kyle & Lauren (J&S), $224,900

2383 Sunnybrook, Herndon Craig W & Melissa L (J&S) to Crissman Bethanyanne, $255,000

parcel 28-078-00-00-008-000 Luli, Long Rebecca A to Michaels Andrew R, $310,000

1511 Congress Lake, Heater John A & Laura S & Kline Russell J (J&S) to Duma Daniel J, $235,000

Ravenna

parcel 31-320-04-00-007-002 Maple, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

530 Clinton, Harper Benjamin B & Crystal (J&S) to Maximovich Caleb J & Casey (J&S), $199,900

parcel 31-320-04-00-031-000 Maple, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

parcel 31-361-24-00-093-000 Mill, Edgell Michael B & Groves Tina M (J&S) to Janecek Kayla, $129,900

parcel 31-320-04-00-032-000 Maple, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

381 Maple, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

617 Mill, Edgell Michael B & Groves Tina M (J&S) to Janecek Kayla, $129,900

parcel 31-320-04-00-007-004 Maple, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

parcel 31-320-04-00-033-000 Maple, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

parcel 31-320-04-00-009-001 Freedom, Hochard William E to Korpita Michael P & Suzanne M & Joshua P (J&S), $235,000

3143 Sandy Lake, Ciancio Benny Joseph to Traugh Seth C & Alyssa M (J&S), $239,900

9250 Jerome, Riley James A & Susan A (J&S) to Painley Daniel, $135,000

parcel 29-324-10-00-005-000 Peck, Hopkins William J & Barbara A (J&S) to Porter Stephen & Erika Ann (J&S), $275,000

5623 Chadwell Cr, Rogers Jeff to Klinkowicz Anthony J Jr & Lindsey Hultman (J&S), $375,000

6541 Newton Falls Rd, Pfouts Matthew J to Fitzpatrick Lisa, $225,000

parcel 18-087-00-00-009-001 St Rt 303, Hollenbach Mary Jane to Synnestvedt Travis, $280,000

5633 St Rt 303, Hollenbach Mary Jane to Synnestvedt Travis, $280,000

9493 Griffith, Haney Michael P Sr to Moore Nicholas J & Maria Elena Petrus (J&S), $227,500

3699 Summit, Salamon Rebecca to Grindle Patricia A, $244,000

4964 Woodview, Hopkins William J & Barbara A (J&S) to Porter Stephen & Erika Ann (J&S), $275,000

parcel 32-010-10-00-054-050 Kelly Ave, Johnson Jimmy to Voss Scott, $2,000

parcel 32-020-00-00-061-001 Lynn Rd, Wilhelm Roger A & Betty J (J&S) to Jones Jeremy, $175,000

Streetsboro

parcel 35-067-00-00-014-002 St Rt 14, Lockhart Development Co to Tekavec Rodney Lee & Ruth A (J&S), $140,000

9996 Forest Valley Ln, Fisher Diana C to Waltman Richard W & Krystyna Barbara Malec, $389,000

9369 Root, Brown Aly'ssa B to Shepherd Brian & Rebecca (J&S), $190,000

