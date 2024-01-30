House for sale.

The were no homes that sold for $500,000 or more according to real estate transfers from the Portage County Auditor's Office. Today's listings cover the week of Nov. 27, 2023.

Atwater

568 St Rt 183, Allen Patricia J to Allen Lucas B & Sabrina M (J&S), $170,000

Hiram

11385 St Rt 82, Mitco Remodeling & Renovations Inc to Beckwith Dennis & Heather Bowser (J&S), $426,000

Kent

1631 Chadwick, Morgan Denise N to Tamang Dil Bahadur & Sumi Magar (@3) (J&S), $352,000

924 Lincoln S, KM2 Properties LLC to Golden Flash Rentals 2 LLC, $85,000

2914 Old Forge, Linton Tracy L & Kristy L Huhn to Serva James L & Virginia L (J&S), $250,000

parcel 32-048-00-00-012-000 Old Forge, Linton Tracy L & Kristy L Huhn to Serva James L & Virginia L (J&S), $250,000

7514 Hudson Rd, Kaplan Howard A & Mary A (J&S) to Knapp Jason D & Virginia K Regula, $397,000

80 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Tenney Catherine A, $348,570

4650 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Boakye Stephen Frempong Benedicta Osei Wusu (J&S), $415,985

Macedonia

parcel 23-013-00-00-055-000, Kensington Reserve Development Company Ltd to Koberling Michael J, $130,000

Ravenna

605 Page, Jarrett Jason to Jared Zachary, $127,000

8873 Cooley Rd, Richards Lee A to Fox Kenneth E & Evonne (J&S), $375,000

4616 Alliance, Lott Richard W & Sally A (J&S) to Wiley-Adams Anthony & Emma (J&S), $315,000

Stow

parcel 12-047-00-00-013-000 Johnson, Vitantonio Inc to Kolb Acres LLC, $64,240

Uniontown

2056 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to Patrick Long Homes Ltd, $201,000

2062 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to Patrick Long Homes Ltd, $201,000

1990 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to Patrick Long Homes Ltd, $201,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate: Here's what sold in November 2023