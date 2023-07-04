Portage County Real Estate Transfers: Custom-built Aurora home led early May sales at $700K
Seven properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of May 1, 2023. The property listed here in Aurora sold with a price of $700,000.
339 Rainbows End, Aurora, $700,000
612 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $683,435
940 Arthur TR, Aurora, $643,170
610 Thornhill Ln, Aurora, $565,000
465 River Glen, Aurora, $560,000
602 Surrey Dr, Aurora, $505,000
8327 Ferguson Rd, Streetsboro, $505,000
According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Rainbows End was built in 2019, on a .43 acre lot. At 2,466 square feet, the house has three bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage. The home also has floor-to-ceiling windows in the rear that allow lots of natural light in the great room, dining room and kitchen, as seen in photos on the site. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, a pocket butler's pantry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a built in coffee and espresso maker.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
740 St Rt 183, Wartluft David T & Dawnetta S (J&S) to Kugler Tommy J & Christi J (J&S), $465,000
1844 Stepping Stone Tl, Kugler Tommy J & Christi (J&S) to Scholles Michael J & Rebecca S, $417,000
parcel 01-061-00-00-005-000 St Rt 183, Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees) to Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees), $249,900
parcel 01-020-00-00-010-003 St Rt 183, Wartluft David T & Dawnetta S (J&S) to Kugler Tommy J & Christi J (J&S), $465,000
2616 St Rt 183, Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees) to Burden Justin & Sarah (J&S), $249,900
parcel 01-061-00-00-004-000 St Rt 183, Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees) to Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees), $249,900
Aurora
612 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Cook Sarah A, $683,435
1249 Nicola, Bleakney Patricia D to Wilson Jared, $200,000
198 Hurd, Zembala Renee to Furney Christopher & Karen (J&S), $350,000
920 Parker, Figurati Construction Group LLC to Keeney Michael, $289,500
492 Glen Hollow Cr, Mccarthy Robert H to Bryner Andrea Louise, $250,000
610 Thornhill Ln, Garcia-Torres Jaime H & Diana E Gonzalez-Hernandez (J&S) to Parente Christopher & Katherine (J&S), $565,000
465 River Glen, Schultz Mark D (Trustee) to Burns Stephen & Rachel (J&S), $560,000
339 Rainbows End, Fuss Christian Michael & Jenny (J&S) to Tremblay Steve & Amy (J&S), $700,000
890 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Wood Bridget, $399,900
940 Arthur TR, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Julian Vincent & Tracy Tran (J&S), $643,170
602 Surrey Dr, Mejia Oscar F & Michelle (J&S) to Ebel Steven C & Casie Crawford (J&S), $505,000
Brecksville
76 Wanda Ct, Newcomer Partners LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $81,743
Garrettsville
10406 Village Dr, Glenn David C & Jennifer A (J&S) to Ersek Susan M, $249,000
12813 Brosius Rd, Farmwald Andrew A Jr & Viola A (J&S) to Patterson Travis, $226,000
Hiram
11743 Peckham, Lyons Aaron & Stefanie (J&S) to Moreland Terry Lee, $200,000
6924 Wakefield, Sorrick Matthew J & Roxanne (J&S) to Lyons Aaron & Stefanie (J&S), $275,000
Kent
1021 Mantua St N, Cirullo Jaci L to Heeter Sandra L (Trustee), $105,000
955 Howe, Hart Rosemarie E to Duckworth John N, $171,000
5281 Meadow Park Dr, to, $349,900
100 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Mccaughey Michael & Stephanie Marnin (J&S), $471,800
890 Irish, Boylan Edward H V & David J Robey (J&S) to Klempp Kai R, $235,000
91 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Hassan Sued Ziaul & Sadia Zia (J&S), $440,095
parcel 04-015-00-00-008-000 Howe, Hart Rosemarie E to Duckworth John N, $171,000
2134 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Bedont Joseph Lewis & Kristin Rene Combs (J&S), $462,280
2116 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Cruz Nelson & Marilynn (J&S), $372,260
2021 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Boerema Rick M & Carrie A (J&S), $343,215
Mantua
4895 Streeter, Mullins James R & Jessica A to Lawson Lisa Marie & Margaret J Kisor, $240,000
Mogadore
863 St Rt 43, Wagler Clayton C & Mary E (J&S) to Wingfoot Development LLC, $215,000
parcel 36-026-00-00-018-003 St Rt 43, Hatherill Donald E Trustee to Brainard Gary & Tamara (J&S), $75,000
Ravenna
parcel 31-360-03-00-058-000 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000
parcel 31-360-03-00-086-000 Springfield, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000
315 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000
parcel 31-360-03-00-060-000 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000
458 S Walnut, Deuley James E & Stephanie (J&S) to Amesquita Tito Alberto & Lourdes (J&S), $134,000
parcel 31-360-03-00-059-000 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000
parcel 26-431-00-00-009-002 Fisher Rd, Reagan George F to Grosse Cory & Nicole (J&S), $110,000
2921 Denny, Wade Scott J to Mcculloch Rachel, $130,000
3163 Clearview, Lucas Steven M & Julia R Rodenbucher (J&S) to Herman Tyler, $193,125
3596 Biltz Rd, Knox Dennis L & Helen L (J&S) to Rhoads David C & Valerie D (J&S), $168,000
4701 Briar Hill Dr, Byrd Cherice M to Frey Brandyn Lee & Alyssa Danielle (J&S), $350,500
5440 New Milford Rd, Monegan John E & Cherry A (Trustees) to Konkle Chad C & Callie A (J&S), $468,000
Rootstown
4125 Pine Dr, Shenise Bonnie L to Blakey Kevin, $160,000
3694 St Rt 14, Horn Ronald & Linda M (J&S) to Giulitto Vito & Janet (J&S), $150,000
4189 Sabin, Mcmanus Tyler R & Lindsey M White (J&S) to Mccarthy Emmett, $187,000
Streetsboro
8327 Ferguson Rd, Docherty Nancy M (Trustee) to Lizhnyak Pavel & Sofiya (J&S), $505,000
1642 Mapleview Ct, Hogue Michael J Jr & Samantha (J&S) to Culligan Cory J, $162,000
1059 Fronek, Rickelman Bryan T to Knuebel Krista M, $225,000
1700 Manor, Filko Haley N to Zawodniak Timothy & Christina Ladd (J&S), $241,000
10120 Delemonte, Palmer Joshua J to Abt Eric Michael & Samantha Cottrell (J&S), $159,000
873 Fronek Rd, Yonish Joseph E III & Leanne (J&S) to Yonish Joseph W & Melia Raye (J&S), $250,000
2758 Shadley, Degaetano Nicole T to Johnson Victoria Loumarie, $204,000
2634 Clermont, Skupski Dolores M (Successor Trustee) to Eckard Casey & Hillary (J&S), $179,000
Windham
9088 Wilverne, Stier Kevin A to Lorinchack Stephen & Kaleena (J&S), $145,000
9815 Nichols Rd, Ebie Donald G & Chrystine S (J&S) to Glenn Jennifer A, $315,000
