Portage County Real Estate Transfers: Custom-built Aurora home led early May sales at $700K

Seven properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of May 1, 2023. The property listed here in Aurora sold with a price of $700,000.

339 Rainbows End, Aurora, $700,000

612 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $683,435

940 Arthur TR, Aurora, $643,170

610 Thornhill Ln, Aurora, $565,000

465 River Glen, Aurora, $560,000

602 Surrey Dr, Aurora, $505,000

8327 Ferguson Rd, Streetsboro, $505,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Rainbows End was built in 2019, on a .43 acre lot. At 2,466 square feet, the house has three bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage. The home also has floor-to-ceiling windows in the rear that allow lots of natural light in the great room, dining room and kitchen, as seen in photos on the site. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, a pocket butler's pantry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a built in coffee and espresso maker.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

740 St Rt 183, Wartluft David T & Dawnetta S (J&S) to Kugler Tommy J & Christi J (J&S), $465,000

1844 Stepping Stone Tl, Kugler Tommy J & Christi (J&S) to Scholles Michael J & Rebecca S, $417,000

parcel 01-061-00-00-005-000 St Rt 183, Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees) to Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees), $249,900

parcel 01-020-00-00-010-003 St Rt 183, Wartluft David T & Dawnetta S (J&S) to Kugler Tommy J & Christi J (J&S), $465,000

2616 St Rt 183, Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees) to Burden Justin & Sarah (J&S), $249,900

parcel 01-061-00-00-004-000 St Rt 183, Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees) to Miller Christopher M & Paula L (Trustees), $249,900

Aurora

612 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Cook Sarah A, $683,435

1249 Nicola, Bleakney Patricia D to Wilson Jared, $200,000

198 Hurd, Zembala Renee to Furney Christopher & Karen (J&S), $350,000

920 Parker, Figurati Construction Group LLC to Keeney Michael, $289,500

492 Glen Hollow Cr, Mccarthy Robert H to Bryner Andrea Louise, $250,000

610 Thornhill Ln, Garcia-Torres Jaime H & Diana E Gonzalez-Hernandez (J&S) to Parente Christopher & Katherine (J&S), $565,000

465 River Glen, Schultz Mark D (Trustee) to Burns Stephen & Rachel (J&S), $560,000

339 Rainbows End, Fuss Christian Michael & Jenny (J&S) to Tremblay Steve & Amy (J&S), $700,000

890 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Wood Bridget, $399,900

940 Arthur TR, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Julian Vincent & Tracy Tran (J&S), $643,170

602 Surrey Dr, Mejia Oscar F & Michelle (J&S) to Ebel Steven C & Casie Crawford (J&S), $505,000

Brecksville

76 Wanda Ct, Newcomer Partners LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $81,743

Garrettsville

10406 Village Dr, Glenn David C & Jennifer A (J&S) to Ersek Susan M, $249,000

12813 Brosius Rd, Farmwald Andrew A Jr & Viola A (J&S) to Patterson Travis, $226,000

Hiram

11743 Peckham, Lyons Aaron & Stefanie (J&S) to Moreland Terry Lee, $200,000

6924 Wakefield, Sorrick Matthew J & Roxanne (J&S) to Lyons Aaron & Stefanie (J&S), $275,000

Kent

1021 Mantua St N, Cirullo Jaci L to Heeter Sandra L (Trustee), $105,000

955 Howe, Hart Rosemarie E to Duckworth John N, $171,000

5281 Meadow Park Dr, to, $349,900

100 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Mccaughey Michael & Stephanie Marnin (J&S), $471,800

890 Irish, Boylan Edward H V & David J Robey (J&S) to Klempp Kai R, $235,000

91 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Hassan Sued Ziaul & Sadia Zia (J&S), $440,095

parcel 04-015-00-00-008-000 Howe, Hart Rosemarie E to Duckworth John N, $171,000

2134 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Bedont Joseph Lewis & Kristin Rene Combs (J&S), $462,280

2116 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Cruz Nelson & Marilynn (J&S), $372,260

2021 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Boerema Rick M & Carrie A (J&S), $343,215

Mantua

4895 Streeter, Mullins James R & Jessica A to Lawson Lisa Marie & Margaret J Kisor, $240,000

Mogadore

863 St Rt 43, Wagler Clayton C & Mary E (J&S) to Wingfoot Development LLC, $215,000

parcel 36-026-00-00-018-003 St Rt 43, Hatherill Donald E Trustee to Brainard Gary & Tamara (J&S), $75,000

Ravenna

parcel 31-360-03-00-058-000 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000

parcel 31-360-03-00-086-000 Springfield, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000

315 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000

parcel 31-360-03-00-060-000 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000

458 S Walnut, Deuley James E & Stephanie (J&S) to Amesquita Tito Alberto & Lourdes (J&S), $134,000

parcel 31-360-03-00-059-000 Chestnut, Angle John E & Joyce A to Moore Paul, $20,000

parcel 26-431-00-00-009-002 Fisher Rd, Reagan George F to Grosse Cory & Nicole (J&S), $110,000

2921 Denny, Wade Scott J to Mcculloch Rachel, $130,000

3163 Clearview, Lucas Steven M & Julia R Rodenbucher (J&S) to Herman Tyler, $193,125

3596 Biltz Rd, Knox Dennis L & Helen L (J&S) to Rhoads David C & Valerie D (J&S), $168,000

4701 Briar Hill Dr, Byrd Cherice M to Frey Brandyn Lee & Alyssa Danielle (J&S), $350,500

5440 New Milford Rd, Monegan John E & Cherry A (Trustees) to Konkle Chad C & Callie A (J&S), $468,000

Rootstown

4125 Pine Dr, Shenise Bonnie L to Blakey Kevin, $160,000

3694 St Rt 14, Horn Ronald & Linda M (J&S) to Giulitto Vito & Janet (J&S), $150,000

4189 Sabin, Mcmanus Tyler R & Lindsey M White (J&S) to Mccarthy Emmett, $187,000

Streetsboro

8327 Ferguson Rd, Docherty Nancy M (Trustee) to Lizhnyak Pavel & Sofiya (J&S), $505,000

1642 Mapleview Ct, Hogue Michael J Jr & Samantha (J&S) to Culligan Cory J, $162,000

1059 Fronek, Rickelman Bryan T to Knuebel Krista M, $225,000

1700 Manor, Filko Haley N to Zawodniak Timothy & Christina Ladd (J&S), $241,000

10120 Delemonte, Palmer Joshua J to Abt Eric Michael & Samantha Cottrell (J&S), $159,000

873 Fronek Rd, Yonish Joseph E III & Leanne (J&S) to Yonish Joseph W & Melia Raye (J&S), $250,000

2758 Shadley, Degaetano Nicole T to Johnson Victoria Loumarie, $204,000

2634 Clermont, Skupski Dolores M (Successor Trustee) to Eckard Casey & Hillary (J&S), $179,000

Windham

9088 Wilverne, Stier Kevin A to Lorinchack Stephen & Kaleena (J&S), $145,000

9815 Nichols Rd, Ebie Donald G & Chrystine S (J&S) to Glenn Jennifer A, $315,000

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County Real Estate Transfers: Custom-built Aurora home leads sales