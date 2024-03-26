Advertisement
Portage County real estate transfers: Long-term skilled nursing, rehab center sells for $600K

Ravenna Record-Courier
·2 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

One property sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Jan. 22, 2023.

One property here in Aurora sold for $616,715. The property is a long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Check out other properties that had high sale prices during that week:

  • 790 River Run Rd, Aurora, $616,715

PORTAGE COUNTY

Aurora

  • 790 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Nagra Gurwinder Singh & Harwinder Singh (J&S), $616,715

  • 565 Robinhood, LGC Properties Ltd to Miller Tyler & Breanna (J&S), $298,000

Diamond

  • 3995 St Rt 225, Allen Seth to Rohrbaugh Austin & Morgan Riley (J&S), $200,000

Hiram

  • 11082 Vaughn Rd, Tokos Joseph M to Scheffer Anthony Clarence & Jennifer M Fronck (J&S), $290,000

Hudson

  • 4671 Newcomer Rd, Patel Kirit S & Mitesh Pooja Desai to Vickers Kimberly D, $432,000

Kent

  • 504 Fairchild, Ansboury Kelly to Dougherty Garry & Linda (J&S), $213,000

  • 450 Cherry, Rent A Home Inc to 450 Cherry LLC, $109,500

  • 173 Chestnut N, Marksz-Wright Diane to Ellis Richard Hardy Jr, $285,000

  • parcel 12-069-10-00-002-000 Diagonal, Krause Thomas A to Sessions Brian W & Marilyn L & S R Boles Ltd, $19,900

  • parcel 12-069-10-00-003-001 Westview, Krause Thomas A to Sessions Brian W & Marilyn L & S R Boles Ltd, $19,900

Lorain

  • 6544 Schoolview, Capstone 72 Properties LLC to Cde Property LLC, $205,000

Mantua

  • 10918 Ambler Ln, Kichka Shaun to Lougen Daniel & Adriana (J&S), $250,400

  • 9947 St Rt 700, Collins Jennifer to Shusky Cheyl L, $285,000

Mogadore

  • 1350 Randolph, Wise Joseph Jr & Katelyn R (J&S) to Radcliffe Jason, $178,000

  • 1458 Schroeder, Klauka Richard M & Lou Anne (J&S) to Wise Joseph B Jr & Katleyn R (J&S), $185,000

Northfield

  • 9840 Carters Ford, Vincenzo Crosie P (Successor Trustee) to Parker Timothy Michael & Dori Lynn Mccain (J&S), $80,000

Ravenna

  • 1039 Mechanic, Bruce Robert II & David & Roseanna Bruce-Walters to Brentlinger Matthew Wayne, $113,000

  • 4440 Lovers Ln, Murphy Vernetta R to Buck Colleen M, $130,000

  • 6321 Wall, Gonzales Stephanie & Stephanie Michelle to Stacko Michael A, $195,000

  • 8099 St Rt 44, Portage County Board of Commissioners @2 to Portage County Board of Commissioners, $0

Rootstown

  • 8646 Yale, Fumich Rebecca L & Ronald A (J&S) to HRH Real Properties LLC, $349,900

Streetsboro

  • 1448 Jude Ave, Valetta Linda L to Milakovich James Alan & Deborah (J&S), $285,000

  • 10021 Delemonte, Ee Homes LLC to Young William L Jr, $260,000

  • 9382 Dorothy, Mcclure John G & Polly P (Trustees) to Scarbrough Gary G, $180,000

  • 9958 Beverly Ln, Fenstermaker David G to Opendoor Property Trust I, $155,800

West Farmington

  • parcel 25-032-00-00-015-000 Bloom, Leslein Mark R & Lorena A Hostetler (J&S) to Benton Ray D, $50,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Real estate transfers: Long-term nursing, rehab center sells for $600K

