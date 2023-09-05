U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Portage County real estate transfers: Property on State Route 43 sells for over $3 million

Ravenna Record-Courier
·5 min read
House for sale.
Three properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of July 3, 2023.

One in Streetsboro led the way selling with a price of $3,200,000.

  • 10198 St Rt 43, Streetsboro, $3,200,000

  • 4136 St Rt 14, Kent, $2,750,000

  • 5968 Winchell Rd, Hiram, $676,000

PORTAGE COUNTY 

Atwater

  • 4653 Hattrick, Schiele Aaron R & Jennie E (Trustees) to Galloway Tina Marie, $205,000

  • parcel 28-083-00-00-005-001 Bassett, Rodabaugh Robin R & Dianne M (J&S) to Gurnish Nathanael J, $325,000

  • 4776 Bassett, Rodabaugh Robin R & Dianne M (J&S) to Gurnish Nathanael J, $325,000

  • 5173 Waterloo Rd, Bost Marcus to Reno Keith J & Janet L Canova, $345,000

  • 699 Hartville, Moulton Rachel A Shircliff to Martin Corbin Allen & Jamarah (J&S), $330,000

Aurora

  • 267 Tinkers Tl, Getz Leroy Conrad & Marcella Ann (J&S) to Koap LLC, $525,000

  • 566 Fountainview Tl, Yoder James S & Tayler R (J&S) to Balkovec Dale Alan & Mary Conway-Balkovec (J&S), $402,500

  • 521 Bounty, Pace Wendy D to Miller Jonathan D Aka Jonathan & Aimee C & David (J&S), $479,900

  • 717 Grand View Ln, Didomenico Michael R & Kathleen V Co-Trustees to Mannarino Donald J & Grace M (J&S), $429,000

  • 315 Aspen Ct, Bailey Edward A & Gretchen L (J&S) to Hemoud Amer & Lauren (J&S), $476,650

  • 890 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Esho Adetokunbo, $410,000

  • 354 Pioneer Tl, Russo Anthony J & Kimberly M Balliette (J&S) to Horvat Justin & Alison (J&S), $339,700

Gaithersburg

  • 3950 Alliance, Makarev Evgeny to Krall Kathryn, $138,000

Garrettsville

  • 8354 Eagle Creek Dr, Reserve at Eagle Creek Development Corp to Gonzales Vincent James & Megan Nicole (J&S), $53,900

  • 8150 Garfield Dr, Cales Nathaniel J & Amy Lynn (J&S) to Ahart Thomas Britton & Laura (J&S), $357,777

Hiram

  • 5968 Winchell Rd, Hobbs-Tepedino Hillary Michele to Arnold Andrew L, $676,000

Houston

  • 2648 Clermont, US Bank Trust Na (Ttee) to Weese William Scott & Molly Rebekkah, $159,900

Hudson

  • 1121 Doralee, Rueschman Cheryl A to Bank Investments LLC, $158,000

Hummelstown

  • 2135 Rankin, Swank Keith B to Heritage Sharon L, $100,000

Kent

  • 319 Highland, Hardman Montie C & Mary K to Willenborg Daniel R & Sonita Harris (J&S), $221,000

  • 509 Roosevelt, Opendoor Property Trust I to Dockery Gavin Michael & Abigail R Scott (JTW/S), $145,000

  • 933 Water, Kruis Jim R & Diane L (J&S) to Gwinn Jason Shane & Amy Beth (J&S), $120,000

  • 402 Bowman, Thompson Tricia J to Davis Adam, $243,500

  • 1689 Olympus Dr, Lin Sai Fang to Popova Ekaterina, $155,000

  • 4624 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Mutlu Hasan F & Andrea Maldonado (J&S), $387,285

  • 4136 St Rt 14, Fankhauser Mark K & Jill K to Sroa 4136 Oh-14 Oh LLC, $2,750,000

  • 2069 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Ishola Oluwayemisi Denike & Adeyinka Olumide Adesina (J&S), $414,130

  • 3747 Martha, Walden David A to Slama Gavin Lee & Leah Rose Luli (J&S), $219,100

  • 1985 Pineview, Brunner Timothy James to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Joseph Wengerd Ira, $305,000

  • 4480 Sandelwood, Winstead Kevin R to Davis Christian L & Caitlin P Lescsak (J&S), $114,000

  • 2146 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Sherpa Pemba & Karmi & Dawa Dolma & Phurba (J&S), $459,190

Mantua

  • 3175 Sandy Lake, Ohlrich Holly A to Harris David, $233,500

  • parcel 33-059-00-00-033-012 Taxi Way, Murray Sean to Bokesch Eugene, $43,000

Mogadore

  • 1121 Doralee, Rueschman Cheryl A to Bank Investments LLC, $158,000

Ravenna

  • 885 Overlook, Miller Real Estate II Ltd to Ramm Restorations LLC, $83,000

  • parcel 31-316-10-00-193-000 Freedom, 543 Freedom Street LLP to Richmond Alpha Jr & Julia Sott (J&S), $145,000

  • 1272 Shadow Lawn, Anderson Anthony E to Cummons Anthony & Kama (J&S), $205,000

  • 543 Freedom, 543 Freedom Street LLP to Richmond Alpha Jr & Julia Sott (J&S), $145,000

  • 2684 Green Hill, Roberto Joseph A to Butcher Jarod & Alyssa (J&S), $270,000

  • parcel 29-110-10-00-028-000 St Rt 88, Mix David A & Rebecca R (J&S) to Jones Megan Lynn, $12,000

  • 5409 Winding Creek Dr, Rogers Casey G & Linda J (J&S) to Scales Jennifer & Malinda Woodring (J&S), $303,500

Richfield

  • 2337 Roberts Journey, Cady Robert S to Nluminate LLC, $265,000

Streetsboro

  • 1025 Alden, Murray Eric W & Joanna E Cagle (J&S) to Lamb Victoria E, $290,000

  • 1691 Dublin Way, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Patel Mayurika & Nitinkumar & Manisha J (J&S), $429,795

  • 719 Diane, Meighen Constance A to Cox John & Donna (J&S), $185,000

  • 9954 Beverly Ln, Chamberlin Holly M & Daniel G Banks Jr (J&S) to Petrilla Michelle R, $142,000

  • 1467 Mclean Ave, Jackson William R & Ophelia (J&S) to Berta Mark C & Kilgore Kathryn & James (J&S), $356,000

  • 10198 St Rt 43, Geis Streetsboro 43 North LLC to Dcxdock Streetsboro LLC, $3,200,000

  • 907 Holborn Rd, Thomas Wesley A & Sarah N D'agostino (J&S) to Shaffer Tanner & Leah (J&S), $379,900

  • 1428 Trader, Pandey Raghav & Jamie (J&S) to Ciccolini Michael Edward, $159,000

  • 1918 Woods Dr, Blackledge Jeff J & Doreen L to Talbott-Broccone Wendy Ellen, $331,000

  • 9988 Delores Dr, Synecky Donald P & Lorene J Sova to Pinzone Charles, $280,000

  • 8742 Mavis Tl, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Little Dervonda, $350,200

  • 1687 Dublin Way, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Perez Jose & Melissa (J&S), $450,325

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate transfers: Property on Route 43 sells