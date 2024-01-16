Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sold for $900K led mid-November sales

House for sale.

Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Nov. 16, 2023.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $888,500.

503 Fox Run Tl, Aurora, $888,500

801 River Run Rd, Aurora, $609,155

794 River Run Rd, Aurora, $574,300

798 River Run Rd, Aurora, $556,275

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Fox Run Trail was built in 1970 on one acre. At 4,559 square feet, the home has six bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms. The listing did not mention garages.

Although there are no photos of the home with the listing, there is one of the front of house showing a stucco exterior.

The listing also notes that there is a pool on the property.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

parcel 01-043-00-00-002-000 St Rt 183, New Era Baptist District Association to Biltz Ryan J, $150,000

3458 Laubert Rd, Stalter Eric & Jennifer (J&S) to Campbell Scott C & Margaret C (J&S), $335,000

parcel 01-044-00-00-012-000 St Rt 183, New Era Baptist District Association to Biltz Ryan J, $150,000

Aurora

209 Parkview, Hostetler Jared & Stacy (J&S) to Zupancic Zachary Edward & Mackenzie (J&S), $315,000

503 Fox Run Tl, Grossman Aaron S to Ambrose Matthew & Elizabeth (J&S), $888,500

801 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chaudhari Shailesh & Ketaki (J&S), $609,155

1198 Winchell, Fabo Beverly M to Salome William, $395,000

798 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Xiao Junhui & Hongbin Guo (J&S), $556,275

902 Brandon Cr, Ridgway Virgil C & Marilyn R Trustees to Horne Terry Charles & Alexandra (J&S), $355,000

794 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Swegan Rolland & Katharina (J&S), $574,300

1155 East, Wise Amy (Successor Trustee) to Glazen Megan A, $155,000

176 Mennonite, Cowley William A & Jo A to Wheat Gary L & Heidi L (J&S), $365,000

805 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to One Two Nine Holdings LLC, $120,000

149 Kingston Dr, Rasmussen Steven F (Tod) (Kara M Rasmussen) to Smith Brandon F & Whitney (J&S), $451,000

Brecksville

2020 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Chesterland

1525 Hartville, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500

parcel 28-058-00-00-029-000 Waterloo, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500

parcel 28-058-00-00-011-000 Alexander, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500

Diamond

parcel 26-330-00-00-008-001 Tallmadge, Michelena Eduardo D & Eduardo to White Robert H II (Trustee), $35,000

Garrettsville

parcel 25-007-00-00-015-004 Norton, Byler William B & Ellen D (J&S) to Bender Norman W & Willma (J&S), $210,000

Kent

414 Dodge, Brown Henry H to Cardy David L & Terri J (Co Trustees), $85,600

121 University, 121 University LLC to 121 Kent Uni LLC, $239,250

125 University, 125 University LLC to 125 Kent Uni LLC, $239,250

1544 Vine, Bachna Audrey L to Ollis Henry, $245,000

322 Dodge, Daniels Doria L to MT Investing LLC, $110,000

133 Linden, 133 Linden LLC to 133 Kent Linden LLC, $198,000

624 Vine, 624 Vine LLC to 624 Kent Vine LLC, $148,500

3758 Morley, Shaffer Tanner & Leah (J&S) to Rinearson Seth & Searra (J&S), $189,900

4617 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Sanchez Nicholas A & Mia K (J&S), $396,165

1663 Randolph Rd, Fod Farms LLC to Kuehl Jesse & Kelly (J&S), $108,000

Mantua

6701 Hankee Rd, Clemens Michelle J to Pope Nigel J & Crystal (J&S), $285,501

Ravenna

1068 Williams, Cosmo Ann Marie to Waldeck Hailey, $130,055

437 Meridian St, Beining Amy M to Grabski Brandon, $137,000

7129 St Rt 5, Litsinger James D to Callahan Aric & Melanie (J&S), $430,000

2690 Ivy Tl, Kirk Tyler & Kayla Spadaro (J&S) to Nunley James M & Andrea K (J&S), $283,000

parcel 34-102-00-00-009-000 Lake Rockwell, Eastep Nikki E (Trustee) to Lake Rockwell Road LLC, $150,000

Rootstown

5281 Deer Trace Dr, Blue Oak Properties LLC to Darrah William L & Donna A (J&S), $230,000

6283 Giddings Rd, U S Bank Trust Na (Trustee) to Flounders Jacob M & Carissa D (J&S), $252,000

Streetsboro

1299 Apache Pass, Landis Properties II LLC to Morales Damon & Julie, $259,375

1592 Duncan Way, Orr Rufus Jr to Singh Sikhwant & Swarn Kour & Jasneet Singh (J&S), $497,000

9345 Flora, Smith Robert A to Langford Darrell Jr (Trustee), $75,000

1670 Dublin Way, Howard Melinda Jean to Opendoor Property Trust I, $325,300

1916 Woods Dr, Packard Donald D & Martha J Elliott to Laro Martin H & Linda M (J&S), $340,000

Tallmadge

58 Old Forge, Woods Wanda B to Sipe John, $211,500

The Villages

7023 Village Way Dr, Carpentry Works Inc to Roman David & Dianne (J&S), $49,900

Windham

8959 Main, Moore Sheila K to Bell Anthony, $29,000

