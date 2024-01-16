Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sold for $900K led mid-November sales
Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Nov. 16, 2023.
One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $888,500.
503 Fox Run Tl, Aurora, $888,500
801 River Run Rd, Aurora, $609,155
794 River Run Rd, Aurora, $574,300
798 River Run Rd, Aurora, $556,275
According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Fox Run Trail was built in 1970 on one acre. At 4,559 square feet, the home has six bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms. The listing did not mention garages.
Although there are no photos of the home with the listing, there is one of the front of house showing a stucco exterior.
The listing also notes that there is a pool on the property.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
parcel 01-043-00-00-002-000 St Rt 183, New Era Baptist District Association to Biltz Ryan J, $150,000
3458 Laubert Rd, Stalter Eric & Jennifer (J&S) to Campbell Scott C & Margaret C (J&S), $335,000
parcel 01-044-00-00-012-000 St Rt 183, New Era Baptist District Association to Biltz Ryan J, $150,000
Aurora
209 Parkview, Hostetler Jared & Stacy (J&S) to Zupancic Zachary Edward & Mackenzie (J&S), $315,000
503 Fox Run Tl, Grossman Aaron S to Ambrose Matthew & Elizabeth (J&S), $888,500
801 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chaudhari Shailesh & Ketaki (J&S), $609,155
1198 Winchell, Fabo Beverly M to Salome William, $395,000
798 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Xiao Junhui & Hongbin Guo (J&S), $556,275
902 Brandon Cr, Ridgway Virgil C & Marilyn R Trustees to Horne Terry Charles & Alexandra (J&S), $355,000
794 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Swegan Rolland & Katharina (J&S), $574,300
1155 East, Wise Amy (Successor Trustee) to Glazen Megan A, $155,000
176 Mennonite, Cowley William A & Jo A to Wheat Gary L & Heidi L (J&S), $365,000
805 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to One Two Nine Holdings LLC, $120,000
149 Kingston Dr, Rasmussen Steven F (Tod) (Kara M Rasmussen) to Smith Brandon F & Whitney (J&S), $451,000
Brecksville
2020 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000
Chesterland
1525 Hartville, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500
parcel 28-058-00-00-029-000 Waterloo, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500
parcel 28-058-00-00-011-000 Alexander, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500
Diamond
parcel 26-330-00-00-008-001 Tallmadge, Michelena Eduardo D & Eduardo to White Robert H II (Trustee), $35,000
Garrettsville
parcel 25-007-00-00-015-004 Norton, Byler William B & Ellen D (J&S) to Bender Norman W & Willma (J&S), $210,000
Kent
414 Dodge, Brown Henry H to Cardy David L & Terri J (Co Trustees), $85,600
121 University, 121 University LLC to 121 Kent Uni LLC, $239,250
125 University, 125 University LLC to 125 Kent Uni LLC, $239,250
1544 Vine, Bachna Audrey L to Ollis Henry, $245,000
322 Dodge, Daniels Doria L to MT Investing LLC, $110,000
133 Linden, 133 Linden LLC to 133 Kent Linden LLC, $198,000
624 Vine, 624 Vine LLC to 624 Kent Vine LLC, $148,500
3758 Morley, Shaffer Tanner & Leah (J&S) to Rinearson Seth & Searra (J&S), $189,900
4617 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Sanchez Nicholas A & Mia K (J&S), $396,165
1663 Randolph Rd, Fod Farms LLC to Kuehl Jesse & Kelly (J&S), $108,000
Mantua
6701 Hankee Rd, Clemens Michelle J to Pope Nigel J & Crystal (J&S), $285,501
Ravenna
1068 Williams, Cosmo Ann Marie to Waldeck Hailey, $130,055
437 Meridian St, Beining Amy M to Grabski Brandon, $137,000
7129 St Rt 5, Litsinger James D to Callahan Aric & Melanie (J&S), $430,000
2690 Ivy Tl, Kirk Tyler & Kayla Spadaro (J&S) to Nunley James M & Andrea K (J&S), $283,000
parcel 34-102-00-00-009-000 Lake Rockwell, Eastep Nikki E (Trustee) to Lake Rockwell Road LLC, $150,000
Rootstown
5281 Deer Trace Dr, Blue Oak Properties LLC to Darrah William L & Donna A (J&S), $230,000
6283 Giddings Rd, U S Bank Trust Na (Trustee) to Flounders Jacob M & Carissa D (J&S), $252,000
Streetsboro
1299 Apache Pass, Landis Properties II LLC to Morales Damon & Julie, $259,375
1592 Duncan Way, Orr Rufus Jr to Singh Sikhwant & Swarn Kour & Jasneet Singh (J&S), $497,000
9345 Flora, Smith Robert A to Langford Darrell Jr (Trustee), $75,000
1670 Dublin Way, Howard Melinda Jean to Opendoor Property Trust I, $325,300
1916 Woods Dr, Packard Donald D & Martha J Elliott to Laro Martin H & Linda M (J&S), $340,000
Tallmadge
58 Old Forge, Woods Wanda B to Sipe John, $211,500
The Villages
7023 Village Way Dr, Carpentry Works Inc to Roman David & Dianne (J&S), $49,900
Windham
8959 Main, Moore Sheila K to Bell Anthony, $29,000
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sells for $900K