Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sold for $900K led mid-November sales

Ravenna Record-Courier
·4 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Nov. 16, 2023.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $888,500.

  • 503 Fox Run Tl, Aurora, $888,500

  • 801 River Run Rd, Aurora, $609,155

  • 794 River Run Rd, Aurora, $574,300

  • 798 River Run Rd, Aurora, $556,275

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Fox Run Trail was built in 1970 on one acre. At 4,559 square feet, the home has six bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms. The listing did not mention garages.

Although there are no photos of the home with the listing, there is one of the front of house showing a stucco exterior.

The listing also notes that there is a pool on the property.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • parcel 01-043-00-00-002-000 St Rt 183, New Era Baptist District Association to Biltz Ryan J, $150,000

  • 3458 Laubert Rd, Stalter Eric & Jennifer (J&S) to Campbell Scott C & Margaret C (J&S), $335,000

  • parcel 01-044-00-00-012-000 St Rt 183, New Era Baptist District Association to Biltz Ryan J, $150,000

Aurora

  • 209 Parkview, Hostetler Jared & Stacy (J&S) to Zupancic Zachary Edward & Mackenzie (J&S), $315,000

  • 503 Fox Run Tl, Grossman Aaron S to Ambrose Matthew & Elizabeth (J&S), $888,500

  • 801 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Chaudhari Shailesh & Ketaki (J&S), $609,155

  • 1198 Winchell, Fabo Beverly M to Salome William, $395,000

  • 798 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Xiao Junhui & Hongbin Guo (J&S), $556,275

  • 902 Brandon Cr, Ridgway Virgil C & Marilyn R Trustees to Horne Terry Charles & Alexandra (J&S), $355,000

  • 794 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Swegan Rolland & Katharina (J&S), $574,300

  • 1155 East, Wise Amy (Successor Trustee) to Glazen Megan A, $155,000

  • 176 Mennonite, Cowley William A & Jo A to Wheat Gary L & Heidi L (J&S), $365,000

  • 805 Club Dr W, BLW Properties LLC to One Two Nine Holdings LLC, $120,000

  • 149 Kingston Dr, Rasmussen Steven F (Tod) (Kara M Rasmussen) to Smith Brandon F & Whitney (J&S), $451,000

Brecksville

  • 2020 Sugar Maple Dr, Hickory Creek LLC to NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, $69,000

Chesterland

  • 1525 Hartville, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500

  • parcel 28-058-00-00-029-000 Waterloo, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500

  • parcel 28-058-00-00-011-000 Alexander, Moyers Rodney to Legacy Oaks Farms LLC, $478,500

Diamond

  • parcel 26-330-00-00-008-001 Tallmadge, Michelena Eduardo D & Eduardo to White Robert H II (Trustee), $35,000

Garrettsville

  • parcel 25-007-00-00-015-004 Norton, Byler William B & Ellen D (J&S) to Bender Norman W & Willma (J&S), $210,000

Kent

  • 414 Dodge, Brown Henry H to Cardy David L & Terri J (Co Trustees), $85,600

  • 121 University, 121 University LLC to 121 Kent Uni LLC, $239,250

  • 125 University, 125 University LLC to 125 Kent Uni LLC, $239,250

  • 1544 Vine, Bachna Audrey L to Ollis Henry, $245,000

  • 322 Dodge, Daniels Doria L to MT Investing LLC, $110,000

  • 133 Linden, 133 Linden LLC to 133 Kent Linden LLC, $198,000

  • 624 Vine, 624 Vine LLC to 624 Kent Vine LLC, $148,500

  • 3758 Morley, Shaffer Tanner & Leah (J&S) to Rinearson Seth & Searra (J&S), $189,900

  • 4617 Jenna Cr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Sanchez Nicholas A & Mia K (J&S), $396,165

  • 1663 Randolph Rd, Fod Farms LLC to Kuehl Jesse & Kelly (J&S), $108,000

Mantua

  • 6701 Hankee Rd, Clemens Michelle J to Pope Nigel J & Crystal (J&S), $285,501

Ravenna

  • 1068 Williams, Cosmo Ann Marie to Waldeck Hailey, $130,055

  • 437 Meridian St, Beining Amy M to Grabski Brandon, $137,000

  • 7129 St Rt 5, Litsinger James D to Callahan Aric & Melanie (J&S), $430,000

  • 2690 Ivy Tl, Kirk Tyler & Kayla Spadaro (J&S) to Nunley James M & Andrea K (J&S), $283,000

  • parcel 34-102-00-00-009-000 Lake Rockwell, Eastep Nikki E (Trustee) to Lake Rockwell Road LLC, $150,000

Rootstown

  • 5281 Deer Trace Dr, Blue Oak Properties LLC to Darrah William L & Donna A (J&S), $230,000

  • 6283 Giddings Rd, U S Bank Trust Na (Trustee) to Flounders Jacob M & Carissa D (J&S), $252,000

Streetsboro

  • 1299 Apache Pass, Landis Properties II LLC to Morales Damon & Julie, $259,375

  • 1592 Duncan Way, Orr Rufus Jr to Singh Sikhwant & Swarn Kour & Jasneet Singh (J&S), $497,000

  • 9345 Flora, Smith Robert A to Langford Darrell Jr (Trustee), $75,000

  • 1670 Dublin Way, Howard Melinda Jean to Opendoor Property Trust I, $325,300

  • 1916 Woods Dr, Packard Donald D & Martha J Elliott to Laro Martin H & Linda M (J&S), $340,000

Tallmadge

  • 58 Old Forge, Woods Wanda B to Sipe John, $211,500

The Villages

  • 7023 Village Way Dr, Carpentry Works Inc to Roman David & Dianne (J&S), $49,900

Windham

  • 8959 Main, Moore Sheila K to Bell Anthony, $29,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sells for $900K

