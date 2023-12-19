Advertisement
Portage County real estate transfers: East Main property in Kent sells for $1.25 million

Ravenna Record-Courier
·5 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

Several properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Oct. 18.

One property here in Kent led the way selling with a price of $1,250,000.

  • 701 Main E, Kent, $1,250,000

  • 853 Nautilus Trail, Aurora, $900,000

  • 4871 Winchell Road, Mantua, $650,000

  • 647 Lawnhaven Drive, Mogadore, $625,000

  • 483 Concord Downs Lane, Aurora, $550,000

  • 908 Stonewater Drive, Kent, $515,000

The Kent property on East Main appears to be an apartment building based off listing photos on Realtor.com. Take a look at property here.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • 565 New Milford, Marshall, Charles & Debora (J&S) to Roadman, Alexis M, $275,000

Aurora

  • 470 Bent Creek Ov, Carlson,Anne C (Ttee) to Mcginty, Alan J & Mary E Foley (J&S), $355,000

  • parcel 03-025-10-00-260-000 Pioneer Tl, Barnes Barbara J to Garsteck Ronald J & Gina A (J&S), $282,000

  • 455 Club Drive W, Breezy Point Limited Partnership to Defrancesco, Don A & Tina M Gregory (J&S), $105,000

  • 853 Nautilus Trail, Gutmann, Amy Spence (Trustee) to Joy, Bryson & Kristen (J&S), $900,000

  • 186 Pioneer Trail, Barnes, Barbara J to Garsteck, Ronald J & Gina A (J&S), $282,000

  • 520 Cobblestone, 520 Cobblestone LLC to Serafino, Nathan & Katelynn (J&S), $462,500

  • 483 Concord Downs Lane, Thomas, Rita A (Trustee) to Oshaughnessy, Timothy, $550,000

  • parcel 28-096-00-00-003-003 Bassett Road, Costick, Rita Marie (Tod) (Stephen William Russell) to Dodge, William L & Susan (J&S), $138,000

Diamond

  • 4590 state Route 225, Bachtel, Vernon & Carla (J&S) to Broman, Toshia, $210,000

Garrettsville

  • 10922 Fox Den Circle, Harbon Properties LLC to Cline, David V & Susanna M (J&S), $100,000

Kent

  • 504 Needham, Craig, Cara L to Kwasa, Benjamin & Victoria (J&S), $250,500

  • parcel 17-010-10-00-082-000 Laurel, Earle, Patricia A to Langston, Owen & Mary (J&S), $65,000

  • parcel 17-010-10-00-102-000 Francis, Earle, Patricia A to Langston, Owen & Mary (J&S), $65,000

  • parcel 17-010-10-00-083-000 Laurel, Earle, Patricia A to Langston, Owen & Mary (J&S), $65,000

  • 701 Main E, SHR E Main Street LLC to Reedham Hall Properties LLC, $1,250,000

  • 707 Depeyster, Ritter, Kaleigh to Lightel, Darin G, $168,000

  • 323 Riverside Court, Moskal, Richard A & Stephanie M (J&S) to Humphries, Cary & Ronda (J&S), $165,000

  • parcel 17-043-30-00-049-000 Needham, Craig, Cara L to Kwasa, Benjamin & Victoria (J&S), $250,500

  • 528 Lincoln, Heisa, Grant H to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO William A Lews Jr Ira, $175,000

  • 865 Middlebury, Cooperman, Jonathan M & Tracy L Jenson (J&S) to Freeman, Peter, $125,000

  • 908 Stonewater Drive, Bowman, Ryan R & Jacqueline A (Co Trustees) to Morse, Alexander P & Erin M (J&S), $515,000

  • parcel 17-013-20-00-093-000 Depeyster, Ritter, Kaleigh to Lightel, Darin G, $168,000

  • 4647 Jenna Circle, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Bonhag, Stephen James & Caitlyn (J&S), $365,810

  • 3861 Willow Way, Gallo, Olivia M to Simonovski, Andrew, $390,000

  • 2547 state Route 18, Kaptain, Basil & Kathryn (J&S) to Westx, Anthony J & Angela N (J&S), $125,000

  • 1881 Deer Path, Ames-Tinker, Kathryn (Tod Robert J Paoloni) to Avery, Edwin D & Lauren M (J&S), $274,500

Mantua

  • 4871 Winchell Road, Highman, Christopher Dean & Courtney V (J&S) to Campbell, Joseph A & Meghan J (J&S), $650,000

Mogadore

  • 2611 Spring Valley, Freeman, Daniel E & Danieta J Cargnel to Kennedy, William R Jr & Julie K (J&S), $246,000

  • parcel 36-030-00-00-021-000 Manning, Nero, Kim E to Putra, Emil, $44,000

  • 647 Lawnhaven Drive, Stayer, Loren & Brenda (J&S) to Ford, Andrew Michael & Sarah Elizabeth Miller, $625,000

Ravenna

  • 224 Walnut, Walnut Manor Apartments LLC to Vasia LLC, $320,000

  • 548 Greenbriar Drive, Miville, Marilyn J to Coates, Joseph A & Joann (J&S), $129,900

  • 214 Walnut S.t, Walnut Manor Apartments LLC to Vasia LLC, $320,000

  • 892 Jones, Second Mile Properties LLC to Lasko, Timothy F, $123,000

  • parcel 31-366-10-00-047-001 Walnut, Walnut Manor Apartments LLC to Vasia LLC, $320,000

  • 865 Yorkshire Drive, Farver, William D Jr & Haley E Durig (J&S) to Markulis,Zaccary Christopher & Natalie Renae Smith (J&S), $257,500

  • 420 Diamond, Perez, Marco A Sr to Masiello, Anthony J, $70,000

  • 4418 Lovers Lane, Cowden Properties LLC to Wancik, Jason & Deanna (J&S), $265,000

  • 6245 Glenwood, Zeigler, Amanda L to Cristall, Joshua, $220,000

  • 4556 Rootstown Road, Williams, Elizabeth A to Gangle, Charles Lee & Aubrie (J&S), $259,000

  • 4186 Lakewood, Sherwood, William Craig to Vanek, Adam E & Samantha M Kukoleck (J&S), $195,000

  • 3312 Hidden Brook Drive, Crawford, Michael to Overman, Danny T Jr & Julianne R (J&S), $306,000

  • 2974 Denny, Woolverton, Rita A to Davis, William J, $120,000

  • 4255 Alexander, Vickroy, S Scott Sr & Felicia (J&S) to Jaren, Ltd, $94,900

Rootstown

  • 2836 Industry, Timms, Ricky E to Gillman, David J & Ashley Perry, $285,000

Streetsboro

  • 1105 Shawnee Trail, Elias, Jeffrey M to Koon, David Matthew, $265,000

  • 2304 state Route 303, Gangle, Charles Lee & Aubrie Lee Hepler (J&S) to Creighan, Justin W, $375,000

  • 1254 Gaynelle, Ap Real Estate Solutions LLC to Hoang, Chan Ngoc & Chuyen Kim Bui, $210,000

  • 673 Hickory Grove Court, Leishman, Susan M to Kline, Shanley, $180,000

  • 2380 Frost, Rivers Edge LLC to Bane, Jeffrey R & Kimberly, $40,000

Windham

  • 10688 Silica Sand, Sackett, Camren to Kintop, Doug & Emily Zapach (J&S), $289,900

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate: East Main property in Kent sells for $1M

