Portage County real estate transfers: New build Aurora home sells for $650K

Eight properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Sept. 18.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $650,000.

649 Beljon Ln, Aurora, $650,000

941 Arthur Tl, Aurora, $624,900

582 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $601,445

411 Falling Leaves Cr, Aurora, $569,000

971 Meadowlark Cr, Aurora, $550,000

1177 St Rt 43, Mogadore, $540,000

807 River Run Rd, Aurora, $526,805

685 Lake Trail Rd, Aurora, $510,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Beljon Lane was built in 2022 on a .41-acre lot. At 3.145 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The listing states the this newer build is a Pulte Willowood model home that was expanded to make the family room bigger. It also has an upgraded kitchen package that includes soft close cabinetry, built-in oven and microwave, gas cook top and granite counter tops.

Also in the kitchen, there's a coffee station, an island with room for three seats and an eating nook fit for a table and four chairs. Off the eating area, there's a cozy corner office space with an open wall so you're not closed off from the rest of the house.

The open floor plan and many windows allow the home to be illuminated with lots of natural light.

The great room has a ceiling-height stone fireplace and more windows that look out into the yard.

Outside, the backyard features a spacious deck and a private wooded view.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

parcel 28-046-00-00-007-008 state Rt 44, Mehrvale Farms LLC to Bisirri Properties LLC, $165,900

Aurora

270 Park S, Shara, Maria Z Aka Maria Zonia Kna Maria Z Parra to Laurelhurst Investment Properties LLC, $225,000

707 Club Drive W, BLW Properties LLC to Davre, Sumit & Shilpa Chaudhary (J&S), $120,000

parcel 03-036-00-26-033-000 Winchell, to 1015 Winchell Road LLC, $0

807 River Run Road, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gupta, Gaurav & Annu (J&S), $526,805

971 Meadowlark Circle, Edkins, Stephen W (Trustee) to Mckinley, Larry & Mary Ellen Silk (J&S), $550,000

685 Lake Trail Road, Hoy, Jason M & Melissa Schaller (J&S) to Bryner, Brett A & Leigh A (J&S), $510,000

23 Elm Creek Way, Longo, Sandy Thomas to Holecek, Sarah, $249,000

582 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Pathan, Imran Sher Khan & Naziya Sulthana (J&S), $601,445

411 Falling Leaves Circle, Hegedus, Michael A & Claudia M (J&S) to Johnson, Daniel & Paulina (J&S), $569,000

649 Beljon Lane, Dunn, Sean & Katelynn (J&S) to Wengryniuk, Eric M & Jennifer M (J&S), $650,000

750 Hampton Circle, Shaltunuk, Matthew & Kyle Williams (J&S) to Yoder, John Thomas & Mary (J&S), $257,000

425 Normandy Court, Polaski, Brian (Trustee) to Bucholtz, Colin & Elaine L (J&S), $397,500

941 Arthur Trail, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kerins, William & Kathleen (J&S), $624,900

1015 Winchell, 1015 Winchell Road LLC to Hogue, Herbert III & Chyanne (J&S), $0

4673 state Route 82, Haycorp 99 LLC to Mantua Petroleum LLC, $200,000

Deerfield

parcel 08-066-00-00-001-001 Mottown Road, Bryant, Kevin D Aka Kevin David & Dana L (J&S) to Miller, Ronald E & Diane A (J&S), $23,000

Kent

723 Main W, Daniel Brett LLC to Oldham, Rachel A, $56,000

1009 Sandy Lake, Way, Patricia D to Maltby, Keith A & Elizabeth A (J&S), $225,000

4437 Sandelwood, Parsons, Stacey to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000

parcel 04-044-00-00-020-000 Sandy Lake, Way, Patricia D to Maltby, Keith A & Elizabeth A (J&S), $225,000

2045 Sugar Maple Drive, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Ice ,Michael J & Jeanna M (J&S), $359,375

44 Wanda Court, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Latacki ,Jeanette, $356,420

7747 Ferguson Road, Davis, Robert J & Bonnie L Hawk (J&S) to Yanchar, Elena, $435,000

Mantua

2653 Fairfax, Douglas, Daniel P to Grifa Enterprises LLC, $110,000

Mogadore

241 Ridge, Griffin, Sandra L to Brooks, Daniel W & Cecilia N (J&S), $305,325

1364 Polen, Cromley, Marylee to Barker, Jared & Rebecca (J&S), $200,000

1177 state Route 43, Heil, Joanne C (Trustee) to Stalter, Eric & Jennifer (J&S), $540,000

parcel 36-028-00-00-001-004 St Rt 43, Heil Joanne C (Trustee) to Stalter Eric & Jennifer (J&S), $540,000

Ravenna

164 Riddle, Ladd, William J & Jane M (J&S) to Elite Society Marketing LLC, $105,000

416 Woodland, Romito, Pamela M to Boyce, Steven Matthew, $276,500

414 Oak Manor, Seely, Daniel J to Seely, Hillary A, $208,500

parcel 31-319-30-00-093-000 Woodland, Romito, Pamela M to Boyce, Steven Matthew, $276,500

617 Walton, Aspen Growth IV LLC to Zimmerman, Branch, $45,000

431 Myrtle, Divvy Homes Warehouse 1 LLC to Mcfrederick, Theodore Orrson Jr & Melissa M (J&S), $99,028

parcel 31-319-20-00-006-000 Oak Manor, Seely Daniel J to Seely, Hillary A, $208,500

parcel 31-308-10-00-033-000 Scranton, Shaw Nathaniel C to Haber, Michael W Jr, $172,000

2877 state Route 59, Bower, Harry J to Caldro Joshua, David & Hannah Rose Blewitt, $210,000

3653 Lynn, Black, Mary Jane (Suc Trustee) to Wain, Robert E & Lucinda M (J&S), $250,000

Streetsboro

1669 Red Maple Court, Mayhue, Kameron Michael to Suhre, Douglas & Loreen (J&S), $172,500

1744 Luke, Douds, John William @3 to Wilson Noah C, $216,000

9414 Hickory Ridge Drive, Mueller, Melody L to Das, Anthony M, $199,000

835 Heath Lane, Johnson, Alyssa to Jerina, Lindsey, $213,000

2054 Deer Crossing Drive, Costlow, Ryan M & Kelli M (J&S) to Douds, John & Kayla (J&S), $397,500

6310 Morgan, Shaw, Nathaniel C to Haber, Michael W Jr, $172,000

Windham

9626 Center E, Hostetler, Carolyn to Colley, Tara, $122,500

