Portage County real estate transfers: New build Aurora home sells for $650K
Eight properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Sept. 18.
One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $650,000.
649 Beljon Ln, Aurora, $650,000
941 Arthur Tl, Aurora, $624,900
582 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $601,445
411 Falling Leaves Cr, Aurora, $569,000
971 Meadowlark Cr, Aurora, $550,000
1177 St Rt 43, Mogadore, $540,000
807 River Run Rd, Aurora, $526,805
685 Lake Trail Rd, Aurora, $510,000
According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Beljon Lane was built in 2022 on a .41-acre lot. At 3.145 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage.
The listing states the this newer build is a Pulte Willowood model home that was expanded to make the family room bigger. It also has an upgraded kitchen package that includes soft close cabinetry, built-in oven and microwave, gas cook top and granite counter tops.
Also in the kitchen, there's a coffee station, an island with room for three seats and an eating nook fit for a table and four chairs. Off the eating area, there's a cozy corner office space with an open wall so you're not closed off from the rest of the house.
The open floor plan and many windows allow the home to be illuminated with lots of natural light.
The great room has a ceiling-height stone fireplace and more windows that look out into the yard.
Outside, the backyard features a spacious deck and a private wooded view.
See photos here.
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
parcel 28-046-00-00-007-008 state Rt 44, Mehrvale Farms LLC to Bisirri Properties LLC, $165,900
Aurora
270 Park S, Shara, Maria Z Aka Maria Zonia Kna Maria Z Parra to Laurelhurst Investment Properties LLC, $225,000
707 Club Drive W, BLW Properties LLC to Davre, Sumit & Shilpa Chaudhary (J&S), $120,000
parcel 03-036-00-26-033-000 Winchell, to 1015 Winchell Road LLC, $0
807 River Run Road, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gupta, Gaurav & Annu (J&S), $526,805
971 Meadowlark Circle, Edkins, Stephen W (Trustee) to Mckinley, Larry & Mary Ellen Silk (J&S), $550,000
685 Lake Trail Road, Hoy, Jason M & Melissa Schaller (J&S) to Bryner, Brett A & Leigh A (J&S), $510,000
23 Elm Creek Way, Longo, Sandy Thomas to Holecek, Sarah, $249,000
582 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Pathan, Imran Sher Khan & Naziya Sulthana (J&S), $601,445
411 Falling Leaves Circle, Hegedus, Michael A & Claudia M (J&S) to Johnson, Daniel & Paulina (J&S), $569,000
649 Beljon Lane, Dunn, Sean & Katelynn (J&S) to Wengryniuk, Eric M & Jennifer M (J&S), $650,000
750 Hampton Circle, Shaltunuk, Matthew & Kyle Williams (J&S) to Yoder, John Thomas & Mary (J&S), $257,000
425 Normandy Court, Polaski, Brian (Trustee) to Bucholtz, Colin & Elaine L (J&S), $397,500
941 Arthur Trail, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kerins, William & Kathleen (J&S), $624,900
1015 Winchell, 1015 Winchell Road LLC to Hogue, Herbert III & Chyanne (J&S), $0
4673 state Route 82, Haycorp 99 LLC to Mantua Petroleum LLC, $200,000
Deerfield
parcel 08-066-00-00-001-001 Mottown Road, Bryant, Kevin D Aka Kevin David & Dana L (J&S) to Miller, Ronald E & Diane A (J&S), $23,000
Kent
723 Main W, Daniel Brett LLC to Oldham, Rachel A, $56,000
1009 Sandy Lake, Way, Patricia D to Maltby, Keith A & Elizabeth A (J&S), $225,000
4437 Sandelwood, Parsons, Stacey to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000
parcel 04-044-00-00-020-000 Sandy Lake, Way, Patricia D to Maltby, Keith A & Elizabeth A (J&S), $225,000
2045 Sugar Maple Drive, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Ice ,Michael J & Jeanna M (J&S), $359,375
44 Wanda Court, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Latacki ,Jeanette, $356,420
7747 Ferguson Road, Davis, Robert J & Bonnie L Hawk (J&S) to Yanchar, Elena, $435,000
Mantua
2653 Fairfax, Douglas, Daniel P to Grifa Enterprises LLC, $110,000
Mogadore
241 Ridge, Griffin, Sandra L to Brooks, Daniel W & Cecilia N (J&S), $305,325
1364 Polen, Cromley, Marylee to Barker, Jared & Rebecca (J&S), $200,000
1177 state Route 43, Heil, Joanne C (Trustee) to Stalter, Eric & Jennifer (J&S), $540,000
parcel 36-028-00-00-001-004 St Rt 43, Heil Joanne C (Trustee) to Stalter Eric & Jennifer (J&S), $540,000
Ravenna
164 Riddle, Ladd, William J & Jane M (J&S) to Elite Society Marketing LLC, $105,000
416 Woodland, Romito, Pamela M to Boyce, Steven Matthew, $276,500
414 Oak Manor, Seely, Daniel J to Seely, Hillary A, $208,500
parcel 31-319-30-00-093-000 Woodland, Romito, Pamela M to Boyce, Steven Matthew, $276,500
617 Walton, Aspen Growth IV LLC to Zimmerman, Branch, $45,000
431 Myrtle, Divvy Homes Warehouse 1 LLC to Mcfrederick, Theodore Orrson Jr & Melissa M (J&S), $99,028
parcel 31-319-20-00-006-000 Oak Manor, Seely Daniel J to Seely, Hillary A, $208,500
parcel 31-308-10-00-033-000 Scranton, Shaw Nathaniel C to Haber, Michael W Jr, $172,000
2877 state Route 59, Bower, Harry J to Caldro Joshua, David & Hannah Rose Blewitt, $210,000
3653 Lynn, Black, Mary Jane (Suc Trustee) to Wain, Robert E & Lucinda M (J&S), $250,000
Streetsboro
1669 Red Maple Court, Mayhue, Kameron Michael to Suhre, Douglas & Loreen (J&S), $172,500
1744 Luke, Douds, John William @3 to Wilson Noah C, $216,000
9414 Hickory Ridge Drive, Mueller, Melody L to Das, Anthony M, $199,000
835 Heath Lane, Johnson, Alyssa to Jerina, Lindsey, $213,000
2054 Deer Crossing Drive, Costlow, Ryan M & Kelli M (J&S) to Douds, John & Kayla (J&S), $397,500
6310 Morgan, Shaw, Nathaniel C to Haber, Michael W Jr, $172,000
Windham
9626 Center E, Hostetler, Carolyn to Colley, Tara, $122,500
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sells for $650K