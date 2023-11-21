Advertisement
Portage County real estate transfers: New build Aurora home sells for $650K

Ravenna Record-Courier
·5 min read
House for sale.
House for sale.

Eight properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Sept. 18.

One property here in Aurora led the way selling with a price of $650,000.

  • 649 Beljon Ln, Aurora, $650,000

  • 941 Arthur Tl, Aurora, $624,900

  • 582 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $601,445

  • 411 Falling Leaves Cr, Aurora, $569,000

  • 971 Meadowlark Cr, Aurora, $550,000

  • 1177 St Rt 43, Mogadore, $540,000

  • 807 River Run Rd, Aurora, $526,805

  • 685 Lake Trail Rd, Aurora, $510,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on Beljon Lane was built in 2022 on a .41-acre lot. At 3.145 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The listing states the this newer build is a Pulte Willowood model home that was expanded to make the family room bigger. It also has an upgraded kitchen package that includes soft close cabinetry, built-in oven and microwave, gas cook top and granite counter tops.

Also in the kitchen, there's a coffee station, an island with room for three seats and an eating nook fit for a table and four chairs. Off the eating area, there's a cozy corner office space with an open wall so you're not closed off from the rest of the house.

The open floor plan and many windows allow the home to be illuminated with lots of natural light.

The great room has a ceiling-height stone fireplace and more windows that look out into the yard.

Outside, the backyard features a spacious deck and a private wooded view.

See photos here.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • parcel 28-046-00-00-007-008 state Rt 44, Mehrvale Farms LLC to Bisirri Properties LLC, $165,900

Aurora

  • 270 Park S, Shara, Maria Z Aka Maria Zonia Kna Maria Z Parra to Laurelhurst Investment Properties LLC, $225,000

  • 707 Club Drive W, BLW Properties LLC to Davre, Sumit & Shilpa Chaudhary (J&S), $120,000

  • parcel 03-036-00-26-033-000 Winchell, to 1015 Winchell Road LLC, $0

  • 807 River Run Road, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Gupta, Gaurav & Annu (J&S), $526,805

  • 971 Meadowlark Circle, Edkins, Stephen W (Trustee) to Mckinley, Larry & Mary Ellen Silk (J&S), $550,000

  • 685 Lake Trail Road, Hoy, Jason M & Melissa Schaller (J&S) to Bryner, Brett A & Leigh A (J&S), $510,000

  • 23 Elm Creek Way, Longo, Sandy Thomas to Holecek, Sarah, $249,000

  • 582 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Pathan, Imran Sher Khan & Naziya Sulthana (J&S), $601,445

  • 411 Falling Leaves Circle, Hegedus, Michael A & Claudia M (J&S) to Johnson, Daniel & Paulina (J&S), $569,000

  • 649 Beljon Lane, Dunn, Sean & Katelynn (J&S) to Wengryniuk, Eric M & Jennifer M (J&S), $650,000

  • 750 Hampton Circle, Shaltunuk, Matthew & Kyle Williams (J&S) to Yoder, John Thomas & Mary (J&S), $257,000

  • 425 Normandy Court, Polaski, Brian (Trustee) to Bucholtz, Colin & Elaine L (J&S), $397,500

  • 941 Arthur Trail, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Kerins, William & Kathleen (J&S), $624,900

  • 1015 Winchell, 1015 Winchell Road LLC to Hogue, Herbert III & Chyanne (J&S), $0

  • 4673 state Route 82, Haycorp 99 LLC to Mantua Petroleum LLC, $200,000

Deerfield

  • parcel 08-066-00-00-001-001 Mottown Road, Bryant, Kevin D Aka Kevin David & Dana L (J&S) to Miller, Ronald E & Diane A (J&S), $23,000

Kent

  • 723 Main W, Daniel Brett LLC to Oldham, Rachel A, $56,000

  • 1009 Sandy Lake, Way, Patricia D to Maltby, Keith A & Elizabeth A (J&S), $225,000

  • 4437 Sandelwood, Parsons, Stacey to Forester Properties LLC, $105,000

  • parcel 04-044-00-00-020-000 Sandy Lake, Way, Patricia D to Maltby, Keith A & Elizabeth A (J&S), $225,000

  • 2045 Sugar Maple Drive, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Ice ,Michael J & Jeanna M (J&S), $359,375

  • 44 Wanda Court, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Latacki ,Jeanette, $356,420

  • 7747 Ferguson Road, Davis, Robert J & Bonnie L Hawk (J&S) to Yanchar, Elena, $435,000

Mantua

  • 2653 Fairfax, Douglas, Daniel P to Grifa Enterprises LLC, $110,000

Mogadore

  • 241 Ridge, Griffin, Sandra L to Brooks, Daniel W & Cecilia N (J&S), $305,325

  • 1364 Polen, Cromley, Marylee to Barker, Jared & Rebecca (J&S), $200,000

  • 1177 state Route 43, Heil, Joanne C (Trustee) to Stalter, Eric & Jennifer (J&S), $540,000

  • parcel 36-028-00-00-001-004 St Rt 43, Heil Joanne C (Trustee) to Stalter Eric & Jennifer (J&S), $540,000

Ravenna

  • 164 Riddle, Ladd, William J & Jane M (J&S) to Elite Society Marketing LLC, $105,000

  • 416 Woodland, Romito, Pamela M to Boyce, Steven Matthew, $276,500

  • 414 Oak Manor, Seely, Daniel J to Seely, Hillary A, $208,500

  • parcel 31-319-30-00-093-000 Woodland, Romito, Pamela M to Boyce, Steven Matthew, $276,500

  • 617 Walton, Aspen Growth IV LLC to Zimmerman, Branch, $45,000

  • 431 Myrtle, Divvy Homes Warehouse 1 LLC to Mcfrederick, Theodore Orrson Jr & Melissa M (J&S), $99,028

  • parcel 31-319-20-00-006-000 Oak Manor, Seely Daniel J to Seely, Hillary A, $208,500

  • parcel 31-308-10-00-033-000 Scranton, Shaw Nathaniel C to Haber, Michael W Jr, $172,000

  • 2877 state Route 59, Bower, Harry J to Caldro Joshua, David & Hannah Rose Blewitt, $210,000

  • 3653 Lynn, Black, Mary Jane (Suc Trustee) to Wain, Robert E & Lucinda M (J&S), $250,000

Streetsboro

  • 1669 Red Maple Court, Mayhue, Kameron Michael to Suhre, Douglas & Loreen (J&S), $172,500

  • 1744 Luke, Douds, John William @3 to Wilson Noah C, $216,000

  • 9414 Hickory Ridge Drive, Mueller, Melody L to Das, Anthony M, $199,000

  • 835 Heath Lane, Johnson, Alyssa to Jerina, Lindsey, $213,000

  • 2054 Deer Crossing Drive, Costlow, Ryan M & Kelli M (J&S) to Douds, John & Kayla (J&S), $397,500

  • 6310 Morgan, Shaw, Nathaniel C to Haber, Michael W Jr, $172,000

Windham

  • 9626 Center E, Hostetler, Carolyn to Colley, Tara, $122,500

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate transfers: Aurora home sells for $650K

