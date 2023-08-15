Portage County real estate transfers: Newer build in Aurora sells for over$650,000

House for sale.

Four properties sold for over $500,000 in Portage County for the week of June 12, 2023. The property listed here in Aurora sold with a price of $669,370.

624 Pioneer Trail E, Aurora, $669,370

201 Emerald Ave, Streetsboro, $575,000

327 Cochran, Aurora, $530,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora home on East Pioneer Trail in the Beljon Community was built in 2018 on a .52 acre lot. The 3,227 square foot home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The listing says the newer build home has a two-story living and an over floorplan that flows into the kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a gas range.

The owners' suite is on the main level with an en suite bathroom while the remaining three bedrooms are upstairs.

On the lower level, there's space for a game room and another family room, great for entertaining, the listing notes.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Ashland

2642 St Rt 303, Edwards Jason & Elizabeth (J&S) to Mulloy Katherine F & Kathleen M Vanek (J&S), $90,000

Atwater

6369 Waterloo, Starcher Robert S to Smythers Stephen & Jennifer H (J&S), $245,000

Aurora

624 Pioneer Trail E, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Taylor Deairra, $669,370

327 Cochran, Koenigseker David L & Rozlyn K (J&S) to Visnapuu Lilli A, $530,000

500 Kimberly Dr, Griffen Bryan T & Hillary B (J&S) to Lord Kevin & Christina Marie (J&S), $445,000

2280 Tart Cherry Ln, Lord Kevin M & Christina M (J&S) to Ramos Anthony Jr & Valerie A Bloodsworth (J&S), $307,000

Chagrin Falls

parcel 04-021-20-00-004-000 Pleasant Lakes Dr, Delta Builders LLC to Pleasant Lakes of Ohio LLC, $222,500

Deerfield

8972 Fewtown, Cain Mark I & Phyllis D (J&S) to Zembower Michael & Ashley (J&S), $467,000

Garrettsville

8065 Hewins, U S Bank Trust National Assoc (Trustee) to Trout Amber, $127,000

parcel 25-011-00-00-024-005 Center Rd, Perme Christopher A (Trustee) to Haverlack Donald, $100,000

11075 Center Rd, Perme Christopher M (Trustee) to Haverlack Donald, $100,000

Hiram

11588 Vaughn, Thompson Adam to Light David Matthew, $200,000

Kent

188 Shaw Dr, Flak Stanley F Jr to Arnold Thomas & Tracie (J&S), $300,000

1641 Olympus Dr, Kuharik Dolores Ann Habian to Opendoor Property Trust I, $175,900

1076 Verona, Durbin Kristy A to Howe Nathan J & Megan L, $250,000

3541 Ranfield Rd, Barton Erin M to Gaiser Brian E & Erna Becirovic (J&S), $470,000

2009 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Zeman Roy R Jr & Heather L (J&S), $387,895

2026 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Richmond Gregory R & Kelly N (J&S), $443,645

7357 Sylvan, Payne Griffin A to Thomas Joshua R, $252,000

148 Wanda Ct, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Renard David B & Sara B (J&S), $405,458

7713 Hudson, Bradley William L & Dorothy J (J&S) to Bell Joshoua Lee, $130,000

Mantua

10678 Main, Cutlip Teresa & Tamri & Chris & Timothy A Aka Timothy to Brown Curtis, $225,000

4560 Winchell, Szumski Eileen Linda to Benner Nicholas J & Jennifer (J&S), $365,400

Mogadore

576 Anna Mae, Millard Matthew F & Morgan S (J&S) to Verchio Corey & Casey Verchio-Davis (J&S), $265,000

2492 Palm, Mcvaney Stephen W to Mcvaney Stephen & Sarah (J&S), $140,000

Ravenna

131 Central, Hendricks Mike & Anna Ciano-Hendricks (J&S) to Bujak Johnathan & Christine M Mcgowan (J&S), $145,000

851 Collins Pond Dr, Brady Robert M & Amanda (J&S) to Mcginnis Riley P, $280,000

439 Diamond, Knapp Daniel S & Katie L (J&S) to Allen Hunter J, $77,500

115 Linden, Wolf Cathryn M to Coontz Kim Marie, $148,000

837 Highland W, 837 West Highland Avenue LLC to Pratola Cheyenne Skye & Wendy S & Benjimen J Jr (J&S), $130,000

4049 Timber Run, Watkins Chad L & Abigail (J&S) to Spangler Norman, $258,000

3363 St Rt 43, Carr Gary to Salberg Adam & Mark & Pinney Alivia (J&S), $185,000

5701 Prospect S, Gordon Matthew Jason to Jewell Kimberly A, $137,000

5223 Aspen Meadow Dr, Herndon Joshua & Eleanor (J&S) to Henderson Joseph T Jr & Carmen S (J&S), $305,000

Rootstown

4821 Jennifer Ave, Todd James R to Race David Allan, $310,000

5639 St Rt 14, Lange Kirk E & Lisa D (J&S) to Charco Inc, $216,000

Streetsboro

9753 Delemonte BV S, Dundon Brian C & Stephanie L Jadosh to Knill Stephen Dennis Jr & Madison Jane Dundon (J&S), $193,000

2154 Prestwick Ct, Bush Alissa M to Lumia Christopher, $410,000

9522 Page Rd, Klonaris Beverly to Kittler Roert A Jr, $227,357

201 Emerald Ave, Hauch James V & Erica C Houser (J&S) to Ports Andrew & Jessica, $575,000

782 Heath Ln, Scaglione Michael to Dumitrescu Vlad & Dana (J&S), $217,500

1611 Pike PW, Flick Maxine to Weaver Cory Russell&Christan Marie Charles Dietz (J&S), $175,000

8486 Ferguson Rd, Johnson John Jeffery & Marilyn (J&S) to Nord Erik V & Amelia G (J&S), $89,000

1850 Mara Cr, Walker Delores to George Jobin & Lincy Jobin (J&S), $365,000

Windham

9679 Center, GT Green Properties LLC to CJV Properties LLC, $150,000

4179 Pine Dr, Mulhern Dennis P & Jennifer L & Kelli L (J&S) to Labas Tyler D, $184,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Portage County real estate transfers: Pulte model in Aurora sells