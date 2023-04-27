Portage Point Bolsters Middle Market Investment Banking Practice with Addition of Adam Waldman

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an elite boutique advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm, announced today that Adam Waldman has joined the firm as Managing Director, Investment Banking.

Portage Point Partners (PRNewsfoto/Portage Point Partners)

Adam brings over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, spending over 10 years at Moelis & Company. While at Moelis, Adam advised on over 50 transactions working with companies and creditor groups on both in-court and out-of-court restructurings, recapitalizations and restructurings and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and strategic transactions across a wide variety of industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the Investment Banking team at Portage Point. When we launched the Investment Banking practice a year ago, we sought to bring marquis talent from world-class investment banks to Portage Point. With the addition of Adam, we continue to fulfill that mandate," said Jason Cohen, Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking at Portage Point. "Additionally, Adam's experience working with ad hoc and official creditor constituents is a logical extension to our thriving company focused practice," said Mr. Cohen.

Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner follows, "Adding Adam to the team aligns to our core mission of delivering blue-chip skills and capabilities to our middle market clients. And his extensive experience across restructuring and M&A further strengthens our Investment Banking practice."

Adam received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Matt, Jason and the rest of the Portage Point team to continue building the investment banking platform. The ability to provide a wide breadth of strategic advisory services to both company and creditor clients positions us to bring the best advice and solutions to our clients," Mr. Waldman said. "It is a tremendous and unique opportunity to join this growing team. I look forward to bringing these services to the firm's middle market client base."

Story continues

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is an elite boutique business advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm delivering integrated services that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing business and investment lifecycle. We are an operationally-oriented and financially-grounded team built to efficiently close knowledge gaps and deliver actionable insights to middle market stakeholders. Our expertise includes transaction advisory services, performance improvement and accelerated transformation, interim management, investment banking and financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards most recently The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 and 2022, 2022 and 2021 Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, 2022 Fastest Growing Firms and 2022 Outstanding Firm: Boutique Turnaround Consulting.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portage-point-bolsters-middle-market-investment-banking-practice-with-addition-of-adam-waldman-301808688.html

SOURCE Portage Point Partners