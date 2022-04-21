U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Portage Point Taps Lazard Veteran to Build Middle Market Investment Banking Practice

·2 min read

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory, interim management and financial services firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders during periods of complexity, transition and underperformance, announced today that Jason Cohen has joined the firm as Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking.

Portage Point Partners (PRNewsfoto/Portage Point Partners)
Portage Point Partners (PRNewsfoto/Portage Point Partners)

Jason brings 25 years of experience in corporate finance and restructuring, spending the last 15 years in the Restructuring Group at Lazard. Jason's work focuses on recapitalizations, financings, liability management, restructurings and sales across a myriad of industries.

"There has been a consistent and growing demand from our middle market clients to provide high performance investment banking execution capabilities alongside our performance improvement, business transformation, interim management and restructuring services", said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "While we have begun providing investment banking services to meet client demand, Jason's leadership will supercharge our capabilities and further our goal of building an elite boutique practice focused exclusively on serving middle market stakeholders. Having focused primarily on the middle market while at Lazard, including running the middle market restructuring practice, Jason's pedigree and capabilities are a natural addition to our growing platform of high-performance talent."

Prior to joining Lazard, Jason spent nearly a decade practicing law in the Financial Restructuring department of the law firm of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. While at Cadwalader, Jason represented various parties in interest in numerous restructurings across a variety of industries. Jason received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut and his law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

"Expanding our service offerings into investment banking provides an additional tool in identifying, preserving and creating value for our clients. The team at Portage Point understands the financial and operational needs of middle market businesses and will continue to provide a best-in-class service offering," Mr. Cohen said. "It's a tremendous and unique opportunity to join this growing team. I look forward to building the practice, building the firm and bringing these services to an eager middle market client base."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory, interim management and financial services firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous firm, transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portage-point-taps-lazard-veteran-to-build-middle-market-investment-banking-practice-301529687.html

SOURCE Portage Point Partners

