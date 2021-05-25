U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

JJ Abrams says the 'Portal' movie is still in the works

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

JJ Abrams first floated the possibility of a Portal movie eight years ago, but there hasn't been much noise about it since. Don't worry, though — it's finally moving forward. Abrams told IGN that a script for the Portal flick is currently in progress at Warner Bros., and that the team was thrilled with the angle for the production. The games' narrow storytelling focus left "huge" potential for the movie, according to Abrams.

Abrams didn't name the writers or anyone else attached to the production, but he did recognize the pressure to bring back JK Simmons for a live action take on Aperture Science founder Cave Johnson. 

You might not want to get your hopes up for a Half-Life movie, though. Abrams said his Bad Robot team was "not actively involved" with the tale of Gordon Freeman and his crowbar. The movie producer didn't say why, but it wouldn't be completely surprising. While Half-Life is fresher in gamers' minds thanks to Alyx, it also has a tightly regimented plot that would give a movie studio less room for interpretation.

You'll want to be patient for the Portal adaptation as it is. Video game movies have a history of drawn-out productions that aren't guaranteed to pan out. Just ask Uncharted fans — that movie was in development hell in 2016 after several years of work, and it's now slated to premiere in February 2022. It could be a while longer before Chell, GlaDOS and crew make their big screen debut, and even a strong script will need a capable director and quality acting to do it justice.

  • Gold Treads Water Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation View

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Inflation expectations will need to pick up further before we hear any more hawkish tones from the U.S. Fed’s decision-making body,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “Gold should benefit from this -- both directly and indirectly via the weak U.S. dollar, which is hardly likely to appreciate noticeably against this backdrop.”Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,883.10 an ounce by 1:21 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver declined, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.