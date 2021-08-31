PortAventura World introduces the first passage of horror in Europe to be set in Mexico

· More than 9 million visitors have come to PortAventura World in recent years to enjoy what its unique Halloween entertainment has to offer.

· From 18th September to 14th November, the most terrifyingly fun time of the year will take over the resort, offering a Halloween Passport to enjoy what's in store throughout this period.

· The main new arrival, which is designed for those wanting the scare of their lives, will be the La Muerte Viva passage, inspired by old Mexican legends and recreated in an old, terrifying country farm.

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 18th September to 14th November the resort will be a hit with its most daring visitors with a full programme of activities filled with new arrivals that will make everybody's hair stand on end. Besides this, they can book the Halloween Passport to gain access to 4 of the 5 special passages of the season.

Hallween at PortAventura World

Visitors, both young and old, will be able to enjoy shows and attractions tailored to their tastes and the level of adrenaline they are willing to experience in the 21st edition of Halloween at PortAventura World. 48 terrifyingly fun days will offer visitors fully original shows, sets and performances created with the aim of awakening a roller coaster of emotions.

The big novelty for this Halloween season is the passage of horror La Muerte Viva, inspired by old Mexican legends. It is a colourful and exciting experience that will be a sure hit with those that love a good scare. There will be a circuit in the middle of an old country farm showing mourning widows, corpse brides and other terrifying beings during a peculiar Mexican Day of the Dead thanks to performances from over 20 actors. It is the first passage in Europe focussed on a Mexican world of horror.

Likewise, more than 10 mythical characters from the world of horror will wander around the theme park during these weeks. Visitors will also be able to enjoy some of the resort's most well known offerings such as La Isla Maldita (a passage spanning more than 1 kilometre exclusive to Europe and which was inaugurated in 2019), el Apocalipsis Maya or shows Halloween Forever, Horror in Texas, REC Experience and Bang Bang Halloween.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605505/PortAventura.jpg