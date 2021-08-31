U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.75
    -15.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.10
    -3.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.36
    -0.85 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7410
    -0.1440 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,876.73
    +209.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.75
    +17.89 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.78
    -44.23 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

PortAventura World introduces the first passage of horror in Europe to be set in Mexico

·1 min read

· More than 9 million visitors have come to PortAventura World in recent years to enjoy what its unique Halloween entertainment has to offer.

· From 18th September to 14th November, the most terrifyingly fun time of the year will take over the resort, offering a Halloween Passport to enjoy what's in store throughout this period.

· The main new arrival, which is designed for those wanting the scare of their lives, will be the La Muerte Viva passage, inspired by old Mexican legends and recreated in an old, terrifying country farm.

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 18th September to 14th November the resort will be a hit with its most daring visitors with a full programme of activities filled with new arrivals that will make everybody's hair stand on end. Besides this, they can book the Halloween Passport to gain access to 4 of the 5 special passages of the season.

Hallween at PortAventura World
Hallween at PortAventura World

Visitors, both young and old, will be able to enjoy shows and attractions tailored to their tastes and the level of adrenaline they are willing to experience in the 21st edition of Halloween at PortAventura World. 48 terrifyingly fun days will offer visitors fully original shows, sets and performances created with the aim of awakening a roller coaster of emotions.

The big novelty for this Halloween season is the passage of horror La Muerte Viva, inspired by old Mexican legends. It is a colourful and exciting experience that will be a sure hit with those that love a good scare. There will be a circuit in the middle of an old country farm showing mourning widows, corpse brides and other terrifying beings during a peculiar Mexican Day of the Dead thanks to performances from over 20 actors. It is the first passage in Europe focussed on a Mexican world of horror.

Likewise, more than 10 mythical characters from the world of horror will wander around the theme park during these weeks. Visitors will also be able to enjoy some of the resort's most well known offerings such as La Isla Maldita (a passage spanning more than 1 kilometre exclusive to Europe and which was inaugurated in 2019), el Apocalipsis Maya or shows Halloween Forever, Horror in Texas, REC Experience and Bang Bang Halloween.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605505/PortAventura.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock dropped 2.2% in 10:15 a.m. EDT trading Monday after The Financial Times reported that 50 Carnival passengers have filed a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that it "failed to protect passengers" from COVID-19 on a recent cruise. This lawsuit, you see, refers to the Carnival Grand Princess cruise liner that was famously denied entry to San Francisco in the early days of the pandemic.

  • Norwegian Air sees travel rebound ending need to seek more cash

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air said on Tuesday it would not need to raise more cash as easing COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted bookings, although the budget carrier which has emerged from bankruptcy proceedings did not provide a 2021 outlook. The pandemic sent the indebted airline into bankruptcy proceedings https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/norwegian-air-saved-collapse-reinvents-regional-carrier-2021-05-26 last year, forcing it to terminate its transatlantic network and to cut more than 6,000 jobs to survive. "We will very much be ready for the peak season (of 2022), so there is no risk today that we will have to go out and get more capital in the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Geir Karlsen told Reuters.

  • Europe Wants Unvaccinated Americans to Stay Home. It’s Bad News for Airline Stocks.

    Americans who managed a holiday in Europe this summer may have sneaked in under the wire. New travel restrictions may be coming for unvaccinated Americans as Covid-19 cases surge in the U.S. The European Union on Monday removed the U.S. from its list of countries for which nonessential travel restrictions should be lifted. It’s expected that fully vaccinated Americans will still be able to travel to Europe without quarantine requirements.

  • Travel stocks head lower as EU tightens guidance on US travel

    The guidance, released on Monday, reverses previous advice from June which lifted restrictions on American travellers ahead of the busy summer season.

  • Airline Stocks Fall As Europe Ends Short-Lived Covid Respite

    Airline stocks are down as the EU recommended Monday to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions on the U.S. and others.

  • E.U. Removes U.S. from ‘Safe Travel’ List—What That Means for Travelers

    Two months after it green lit Americans for travel, the European Union has reverted its recommendation amid rising coronavirus cases.

  • Annual Passes Are Back at Disney World

    New annual passes are finally coming back to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort. Disney World announced on Monday morning that it will start selling annual passes again on Sept. 8, in time for the park's 18-month celebration of the resort turning 50 that kicks off in October. Disney mentioned four weeks ago -- when it reintroduced annual passes for Disneyland in California -- that it would be providing details later this month on the revised program to resume sales next month.

  • Virus Experts Say This Is a "Recipe for COVID Transmission" Right Now

    Last year, most of us were avoiding any type of space that would put us in close contact with people outside our bubble. Now, we're largely back to living life that resembles pre-pandemic times—eating inside at restaurants, getting drinks with friends, and planning weekend getaways. But our eagerness for normality may be putting us in harm's way, as the Delta variant has helped COVID numbers surge across the U.S., and has made certain activities as risky as ever.RELATED: Virus Experts Have Stopp

  • Baron Funds: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) is Well Positioned to Benefit From Inevitable Pent-Up Consumer Demand for Travel”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 10.03% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, compared to its Russell Midcap Growth Index and S&P 500 benchmarks that delivered […]

  • UPDATE 1-EU drops US from list of COVID-safe countries for travel

    European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list, meaning U.S. visitors and those from five other countries are likely to face tighter controls, such as COVID-19 tests and quarantines. Already some EU countries, such as Germany and Belgium, categorise the United States as red, requiring tests and quarantines, while for neighbours France and the Netherlands, the United States is classified as safe. Average daily U.S. COVID-19 cases have risen to more than 450 per million people in the week to Aug 28, compared with below 40 in mid-June when the European Union added the United States to its list, figures from Our World in Data show.

  • Covid: EU recommends new travel restrictions for US as cases rise

    The European Union has recommend barring American travellers as US hospital admissions peak.

  • Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

    Get the latest in this daily audio briefing in 10 minutes or less

  • The History of Candy Corn: A Halloween Candy Favorite

    No other candy can match the creamy taste of candy corn, a sweet Halloween favorite for more than a century.

  • European Union recommends suspending all nonessential travel from US

    The European Union has recommended that all nonessential travel from the United States be suspended.

  • EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

    The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there, but member countries will keep the option of allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travelers in. The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses the advice that it gave in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on all U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

  • Some Hotels Are Mandating Vaccines. Will Others Follow?

    As travelers prepare for their next vacation, among the essentials to take — along with items such as a toothbrush, wallet and phone charger — could be proof of vaccination for COVID-19, depending on where they are booked to sleep. As coronavirus cases surge again across the country, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, a small number of hotels in the United States have announced that they will require proof of vaccination from guests and staff. Accommodations such as PUBLIC Hotel, Equ

  • Grand Canyon hiker plunges to his death in 18th fatality this year, park officials say

    The hiker plunged 50 feet to his death in a narrow slot canyon, park rangers said.

  • EU Recommends Travel Restrictions on U.S. Visitors

    • The European Union recommended stopping nonessential travel from the U.S. as new cases of the Delta variant continue to spread. The U.S. had only been added to the EU’s “safe travel” list in June, opening the doors for a summer of leisure travel for cooped-up Americans. The EU travel list is reviewed every two weeks and isn’t binding on member nations.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Passionate Photos Enjoying Their Vacation in Italy

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are at it again with their passionate and steamy PDA. The pair, who got together back in February, are not shy when it comes to showing the world just how much they love each other (who remembers the thumb sucking video). All in all, they seem to be pretty serious […]

  • No stranger to plagues, Venice opens film fest with caution

    Visitors to Venice could be forgiven for not realizing that beyond the majesty of St. Mark’s Square and the romance of gondola rides lies a city that helped provide a baseline of what the world knows today about containing pandemics. Cannes came back to life this year after skipping 2020, and other big festivals went largely virtual after the pandemic erupted.