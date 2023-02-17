U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023

·2 min read

TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which will hold its first Carnival for several consecutive weekends, inspired by the festivities in Rio de Janeiro and Venice, hopes to definitively win back international visitors this season, with estimates of up to one million French and half a million British and Irish visitors, and placing the focus on opening up to new international markets.

During the presentation of the season, David García, General Manager of PortAventura World, explained that "we are beginning this new season with much enthusiasm, energy and great news. After closing 2022 with 5.1 million visitors and record revenues, this year we are clearly committed to growth. As such, we are open every month of the year and we have continued to invest in the customer through new products such as Carnival and the new attraction that will open in spring".

The early season has allowed the company to expand its workforce and generate up to half a thousand new hires, reaching a peak of 3,800 active employees at key times of the season with campaigns such as the resort's first Carnival, Easter, Halloween and Christmas.

Likewise, in 2023, the company will continue to grow sustainably moving outward, reinforcing its strategy of innovation and diversification. The company, which in 2022 acquired and began to manage two hotels outside the resort, has announced that it will continue to focus on growth in this new line.

One of PortAventura World's major novelties in the first half of 2023 will be the opening of the world's first dark ride roller coaster 'Uncharted', developed in partnership with Sony Entertainment and with an investment of more than 25 million euros. As part of the creation of this new attraction, the company is preparing a pilot project for an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience for people with disabilities, with the aim of spearheading change in how these customers experience the park.

Also in the ESG area, PortAventura World will continue to drive forward its sustainability commitments. In this regard, it will inaugurate its photovoltaic plant, PortAventura Solar, which will cover a third of the resort's energy needs.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005076/PortAventura_World.mp4

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portaventura-world-opens-committed-to-growth-inside-and-outside-the-resort-with-the-expectation-of-exceeding-5-3-million-visitors-in-2023--301749846.html

