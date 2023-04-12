Porte Brown Recognized by Accounting Today as a 2023 Regional Leader & 2023 Firm to Watch

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named a Great Lakes Regional Leader by Accounting Today as well as a Firm to Watch in this year's "Top 100 Firms and Accounting's Regional Leaders" report. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the accounting industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses.

Several hundred firms from across the country participate in the annual survey process, which ranks U.S.-based firms by their net revenue. This is the eighth consecutive year that Porte Brown has been named a "Great Lakes Regional Leader," which includes the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. The Great Lakes region is the second-largest region in terms of revenue and "added more than $500 million in 2022 and boosted their average growth rate by almost 5 percentage points, thanks, in no small part, to more than 75% of the firms reporting double-digit expansion."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Lakes Regional Leader once again and also a Firm to Watch," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "In today's rapidly changing business environment, it's more important than ever to maintain a strong focus on providing a high-quality client experience. Our commitment to delivering top-quality solutions and exceeding client expectations remains unwavering. We are grateful for this honor and look forward to continuing to grow and evolve with our clients."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

