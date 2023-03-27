U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Porter Airlines celebrates first flights between Ottawa and Boston, New York, Thunder Bay

CNW Group
·3 min read

Flights bring more connectivity to nation's capital

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines launched three new routes between Ottawa International Airport and Boston, New York-Newark and Thunder Bay today, providing convenient travel links for the region.

Porter Airlines launched three new routes between Ottawa International Airport and Boston, New York-Newark and Thunder Bay today, providing convenient travel links for the region. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)
Porter Airlines launched three new routes between Ottawa International Airport and Boston, New York-Newark and Thunder Bay today, providing convenient travel links for the region. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

The new routes are part of Porter's broader expansion plan in Ottawa and its commitment to the region, including new maintenance hangars that are currently under construction at YOW. These will serve as a primary maintenance facility for the airline's new E195-E2 fleet.

Porter is the only airline providing year-round daily direct flights to Boston and Thunder Bay from Ottawa.

The new daily non-stop routes are served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. Passengers are able to experience Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware for all passengers.

Routes from Ottawa (YOW)

Frequency

Introductory roundtrip fares
(including taxes and fees)
start at:

Boston (BOS)

1 daily

$377

New York-Newark (EWR)

2 daily

$367

Thunder Bay (YQT)

2 daily

$366

A number of one-stop connecting routes are also created with the introduction of these flights. Porter currently operates eight non-stop routes from Ottawa International Airport, with Charlottetown scheduled to become the ninth on May 17. Detailed schedules can be found on www.flyporter.com.

Quotes

"This builds on our already extensive network in Eastern Canada and substantially increases the number of destinations served directly from Ottawa. Porter connects passengers coast-to-coast, with the level of service and generosity that economy travellers deserve." 
Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"Porter Airlines continues to impress us with their commitment to Ottawa-Gatineau. No only was YOW Porter's first turboprop destination back in 2006, in February we were also first to host Porter's inaugural commercial jet service. As Porter's YOW-based hangar construction is well underway, this new air service is yet another step forward as Porter airlines embraces the National Capital Region's potential." 
Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

"Thunder Bay Airport is thrilled to see Porter is again confirming its confidence in our market, this time by adding a new destination. It has been almost 20 years since direct, non-stop service to Ottawa has been offered. We are sure that Ottawa and Porter will be a winning combination." 
Ed Schmidtke, president and CEO, Thunder Bay International Airports Authority

"Porter's new service to Ottawa is an excellent addition to the destinations available from Boston Logan, as we continue to see an increased demand in international travel. This route and others by Porter provide New Englanders with more options when planning a trip to Canada and beyond."
Ed Freni, director of aviation, Massport

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Porter Airlines Inc. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)
Porter Airlines Inc. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c1267.html

