Portfolio Update
Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('the Company') as at 31st December 2022 is as follows:
Investee Company
Future Generations Theme
Book Cost (£’000)
Bloom App
Empowering people
642
Inflow Holdings Inc.
Revitalising healthcare
1,012
Oto Health Inc
Revitalising healthcare
289
Living Optics
Empowering people
858
Ufonia Limited
Revitalising healthcare
374
Neat SAS
Building a sustainable planet
765
Apheris
Revitalising healthcare
1,246
Perk Finance t/a Cobee
Empowering people
1,943
Phlux
Empowering people
503
Intrinsic
Empowering people
880
Infinitopes
Revitalising healthcare
1,611
Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd t/a Skin + Me
Revitalising healthcare
991
Kita Earth
Building a sustainable planet
691
Little Journey Limited
Revitalising healthcare
377
Total Portfolio Investments
12,182
The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 31st December 2022 is £26,841,000.
Since 31 December 2022 Octopus Future Generations VCT plc has made 4 investments and no disposals. The additional investments are as follows, as at 18 January 2023:
Investee Company
Sector
Book Cost (£’000)
Pivotal Future Ltd
Building a sustainable planet
767
HelloSelf
Revitalising healthcare
2,551
Elo Health
Revitalising healthcare
1,257
Secfix
Empowering people
543
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66