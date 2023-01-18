U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc ('the Company') as at 31st December 2022 is as follows:

Investee Company

Future Generations Theme

Book Cost (£’000)

Bloom App

Empowering people

642

Inflow Holdings Inc.

Revitalising healthcare

1,012

Oto Health Inc

Revitalising healthcare

289

Living Optics

Empowering people

858

Ufonia Limited

Revitalising healthcare

374

Neat SAS

Building a sustainable planet

765

Apheris

Revitalising healthcare

1,246

Perk Finance t/a Cobee

Empowering people

1,943

Phlux

Empowering people

503

Intrinsic

Empowering people

880

Infinitopes

Revitalising healthcare

1,611

Mr & Mrs Oliver Ltd t/a Skin + Me

Revitalising healthcare

991

Kita Earth

Building a sustainable planet

691

Little Journey Limited

Revitalising healthcare

377

Total Portfolio Investments

 

12,182

The total cash and cash equivalents of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc as at 31st December 2022 is £26,841,000.

Since 31 December 2022 Octopus Future Generations VCT plc has made 4 investments and no disposals. The additional investments are as follows, as at 18 January 2023:

Investee Company

Sector

Book Cost (£’000)

Pivotal Future Ltd

Building a sustainable planet

767

HelloSelf

Revitalising healthcare

2,551

Elo Health

Revitalising healthcare

1,257

Secfix

Empowering people

543

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66

 


