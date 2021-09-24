Portfolio Update : Correction

The Board of OT4 VCT notes that Arecor Therapeutics plc (Arecor), which at 31 May 2021 was 53 % of the OT4 NAV of 30.8p/share was based on an Arecor share price of £2.26 which has now risen to £4.30 bid price as at market close on 23 September. In isolation, each 100p change in Arecor's share price has a 7.15p impact on the NAV of OT4 VCT.

The Board are in the process of preparing the accounts for the half year ending 31 August 2021, which will including further details of the valuation of the rest of the portfolio. These are expected to be issued in October.

For further information please contact: Lucius Cary 01865 784466

