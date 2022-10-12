Portfolio Update and Net Asset Values
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Unaudited Portfolio Update Net Asset Values as at 31 August 2022
12 October 2022
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 August 2022 were as follows:
Pence per share
Generalist Ordinary Share
70.0
Healthcare Ordinary Share
78.4
AIM Ordinary Shares
99.3
DSO D Share
2.6
DP67 Ordinary Share
27.9
The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the investments held by each share pool.
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET as at 31 August 2022
As at
As at
£’000
£’000
Fixed assets
Investments
48,175
49,141
Current assets
Debtors
2,050
4,317
Cash at bank and in hand
12,587
8,384
14,637
12,701
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(532)
(965)
Net current assets
14,105
11,736
Net assets
62,280
60,877
8BCapital and reserves
Called up Share capital
119
113
Capital redemption reserve
58
58
Special reserve
24,259
24,063
Share premium account
31,727
29,284
Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted
11
7
Revaluation reserve
5,687
6,995
Capital reserve – realised
3,947
3,769
Revenue reserve
(3,528)
(3,412)
Total equity shareholders’ funds
62,280
60,877
UNADUITED PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES as at 31 August 2022
£’000
£’000
Venture Capital investments
Cornelis Networks, Inc.
1,402
2,431
6.4%
Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning)
1,053
2,302
6.0%
Rated People Limited
1,382
1,895
5.0%
Hackajob Limited
784
1,787
4.7%
Imagen Limited
1,000
1,763
4.6%
CommerceIQ Limited
1,749
1,749
4.6%
Ayar Labs, Inc.
764
1,646
4.3%
Trinny London Limited
219
1,374
3.6%
Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited
959
1,353
3.5%
Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY)
1,000
1,203
3.1%
Upp Technologies Group Limited (previously Volo Commerce)
1,136
1,136
3.0%
Firefly Learning Limited
1,047
1,047
2.7%
Limitless Technology Limited
757
920
2.4%
Arecor Therapeutics plc^
418
888
2.3%
FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)
777
861
2.3%
Parsable, Inc.
766
802
2.1%
Congenica Limited
734
746
2.0%
FundingXchange Limited
1,050
740
1.9%
Carbice Corporation
656
721
1.9%
Masters of Pie Limited
667
667
1.7%
Vivacity Labs Limited
493
493
1.3%
Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited
1,000
450
1.2%
Fenkle Street LLP
301
411
1.1%
BBC Maestro Limited
340
340
0.9%
Channel Mum Limited
757
311
0.8%
MIP Diagnostics Limited
300
300
0.8%
Distributed Limited
275
275
0.7%
Bulbshare Limited
249
249
0.7%
Glisser Limited
200
200
0.5%
Destiny Pharma plc^
500
121
0.3%
Lignia Wood Company Limited
1,778
-
0.0%
Empiribox Holdings Limited
1,563
-
0.0%
Live Better With Limited
1,211
-
0.0%
Ormsborough Limited
900
-
0.0%
Hummingbird Technologies Limited
750
-
0.0%
Lineten Limited
400
-
0.0%
London and City Shopping Centre Limited
30
-
0.0%
29,367
29,181
76.3%
Liquidity investments
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
4,269
2,640
6.9%
Total investments
33,636
31,821
83.2%
Cash at bank and in hand
6,408
16.8%
Total
38,229
100.0%
% of
£’000
£’000
Venture Capital investments
Arecor Therapeutics plc^
1,533
3,256
18.3%
Open Bionics Limited
1,000
1,630
9.2%
Adaptix Limited
1,056
1,843
10.4%
FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)
1,305
1,472
8.3%
Congenica Limited
1,184
1,215
6.8%
GENinCode plc^
1,202
1,082
6.1%
Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited
800
800
4.5%
The Electrospinning Company Limited
478
544
3.1%
Invizius Limited
500
500
2.8%
Closed Loop Medicine Limited
650
650
3.7%
DiA Imaging Analysis Limited
415
484
2.7%
MIP Diagnostics Limited
300
300
1.7%
Destiny Pharma plc^
750
182
1.0%
Live Better With Limited
1,107
-
0.0%
12,280
13,958
78.5%
Liquidity investments
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
729
451
2.5%
Total investments
13,009
14,409
81.0%
Cash at bank and in hand
3,382
19.0%
Total
17,791
100.0%
AIM Share Pool
Portfolio of investments
£’000
Cash at bank and in hand
2,790
100.0%
Total investments
2,790
100.0%
% of
£’000
£’000
Venture Capital investments
Pearce and Saunders Limited
255
25
18.1%
Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited
19
16
11.6%
Total investments
274
41
29.7%
Cash at bank and in hand
97
70.3%
Total
138
100.0%
£’000
£’000
Venture Capital investments
Cadbury House Holdings Limited
1,409
791
41.3%
Fenkle Street LLP
405
771
40.2%
Gatewales Limited
343
344
18.0%
Yamuna Energy Limited
400
-
0.0%
London City Shopping Centre Limited
99
-
0.0%
Total investments
2,656
1,906
99.5%
Cash at bank and in hand
10
0.5%
Total
1,916
100.0%