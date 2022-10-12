U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Portfolio Update and Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
·4 min read

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Unaudited Portfolio Update Net Asset Values as at 31 August 2022
12 October 2022

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 August 2022 were as follows:

 

Pence per share

Generalist Ordinary Share

70.0

Healthcare Ordinary Share

78.4

AIM Ordinary Shares

99.3

DSO D Share

2.6

DP67 Ordinary Share

27.9


The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company is shown below, followed by a summary of the investments held by each share pool.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET as at 31 August 2022

 

As at

31 August

2022

 

As at

31 March

2022

 

£’000

 

£’000

 

 

 

 

Fixed assets

 

 

 

Investments

48,175

 

49,141

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Debtors

2,050

 

4,317

Cash at bank and in hand

12,587

 

8,384

 

14,637

 

12,701

 

 

 

 

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(532)

 

(965)

 

 

 

 

Net current assets

14,105

 

11,736

 

 

 

 

Net assets

62,280

 

60,877

 

 

 

 

8BCapital and reserves

 

 

 

Called up Share capital

119

 

113

Capital redemption reserve

58

 

58

Special reserve

24,259

 

24,063

Share premium account

31,727

 

29,284

Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted

11

 

7

Revaluation reserve

5,687

 

6,995

Capital reserve – realised

3,947

 

3,769

Revenue reserve

(3,528)

 

(3,412)

 

 

 

 

Total equity shareholders’ funds

62,280

 

60,877

 

 

 

 

UNADUITED PORTFOLIO SUMMARIES as at 31 August 2022





Ventures Share pool





Cost





Valuation



% of

portfolio

 

£’000

£’000

 

Venture Capital investments

 

 

 

Cornelis Networks, Inc.

1,402

2,431

6.4%

Virtual Class Limited (Third Space Learning)

1,053

2,302

6.0%

Rated People Limited

1,382

1,895

5.0%

Hackajob Limited

784

1,787

4.7%

Imagen Limited

1,000

1,763

4.6%

CommerceIQ Limited

1,749

1,749

4.6%

Ayar Labs, Inc.

764

1,646

4.3%

Trinny London Limited

219

1,374

3.6%

Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited

959

1,353

3.5%

Ecstase Limited (t/a ADAY)

1,000

1,203

3.1%

Upp Technologies Group Limited (previously Volo Commerce)

1,136

1,136

3.0%

Firefly Learning Limited

1,047

1,047

2.7%

Limitless Technology Limited

757

920

2.4%

Arecor Therapeutics plc^

418

888

2.3%

FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)

777

861

2.3%

Parsable, Inc.

766

802

2.1%

Congenica Limited

734

746

2.0%

FundingXchange Limited

1,050

740

1.9%

Carbice Corporation

656

721

1.9%

Masters of Pie Limited

667

667

1.7%

Vivacity Labs Limited

493

493

1.3%

Maverick Pubs (Holdings) Limited

1,000

450

1.2%

Fenkle Street LLP

301

411

1.1%

BBC Maestro Limited

340

340

0.9%

Channel Mum Limited

757

311

0.8%

MIP Diagnostics Limited

300

300

0.8%

Distributed Limited

275

275

0.7%

Bulbshare Limited

249

249

0.7%

Glisser Limited

200

200

0.5%

Destiny Pharma plc^

500

121

0.3%

Lignia Wood Company Limited

1,778

-

0.0%

Empiribox Holdings Limited

1,563

-

0.0%

Live Better With Limited

1,211

-

0.0%

Ormsborough Limited

900

-

0.0%

Hummingbird Technologies Limited

750

-

0.0%

Lineten Limited

400

-

0.0%

London and City Shopping Centre Limited

30

-

0.0%

 

29,367

29,181

76.3%

 

 

 

 

Liquidity investments

 

 

 

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

4,269

2,640

6.9%

Total investments

33,636

31,821

83.2%

 

 

 

 

Cash at bank and in hand

 

6,408

16.8%

Total

 

38,229

100.0%

 

 

 

 




Healthcare Share pool





Cost



Valuation

% of

portfolio

 

£’000

£’000

 

Venture Capital investments

 

 

 

Arecor Therapeutics plc^

1,533

3,256

18.3%

Open Bionics Limited

1,000

1,630

9.2%

Adaptix Limited

1,056

1,843

10.4%

FVRVS Limited (t/a Fundamental VR)

1,305

1,472

8.3%

Congenica Limited

1,184

1,215

6.8%

GENinCode plc^

1,202

1,082

6.1%

Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited

800

800

4.5%

The Electrospinning Company Limited

478

544

3.1%

Invizius Limited

500

500

2.8%

Closed Loop Medicine Limited

650

650

3.7%

DiA Imaging Analysis Limited

415

484

2.7%

MIP Diagnostics Limited

300

300

1.7%

Destiny Pharma plc^

750

182

1.0%

Live Better With Limited

1,107

-

0.0%

 

12,280

13,958

78.5%

 

 

 

 

Liquidity investments

 

 

 

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

729

451

2.5%

Total investments

13,009

14,409

81.0%

 

 

 

 

Cash at bank and in hand

 

3,382

19.0%

Total

 

17,791

100.0%


AIM Share Pool

 





Valuation



% of

portfolio

Portfolio of investments

 

£’000

 

Cash at bank and in hand

 

2,790

100.0%

Total investments

 

2,790

100.0%






DSO D Share Pool





Cost





Valuation

% of

portfolio

 

£’000

£’000

 

Venture Capital investments

 

 

 

Pearce and Saunders Limited

255

25

18.1%

Pearce and Saunders DevCo Limited

19

16

11.6%

 

 

 

 

Total investments

274

41

29.7%

Cash at bank and in hand

 

97

70.3%

Total

 

138

100.0%








DP67 Share Pool





Cost





Valuation



% of

portfolio

 

£’000

£’000

 

Venture Capital investments

 

 

 

Cadbury House Holdings Limited

1,409

791

41.3%

Fenkle Street LLP

405

771

40.2%

Gatewales Limited

343

344

18.0%

Yamuna Energy Limited

400

-

0.0%

London City Shopping Centre Limited

99

-

0.0%

 

 

 

 

Total investments

2,656

1,906

99.5%

Cash at bank and in hand

 

10

0.5%

Total

 

1,916

100.0%


