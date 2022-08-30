U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Portfolio Strategies Corporation Chooses Equisoft to Fulfill New Know-Your-Product Regulatory Requirements

·2 min read

Fund Compare Module of Equisoft/analyze Helps Wealth Professionals and their Firms Comply with Regulatory Requirements in Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions to the financial industry, today announced that Portfolio Strategies Corporation (PSC), one of Canada's largest independent Mutual Fund and Exempt Market Dealerships, subscribed to its Fund Compare module of Equisoft/analyze. The subscription will streamline the portfolio analysis process for PSC's 300 financial advisors, and help the company fulfill the new Know-Your-Product regulatory requirements as mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrator (CSA).

Portfolio Strategies Corporation Chooses Equisoft to Fulfill New Know-Your-Product Regulatory Requirements (CNW Group/Equisoft)
Portfolio Strategies Corporation Chooses Equisoft to Fulfill New Know-Your-Product Regulatory Requirements

"Fund Compare is an innovative online tool that enables our advisors to easily conduct due diligence and achieve compliance by automatically comparing investment fund key metrics, such as historical performance, volatility, product risk, fees, and asset allocation," said Jason Bobee, Vice President of Business Development at Portfolio Strategies Corporation. "It's great to have a tool that makes the process easier for our financial advisors."

While the concept of an application that compares similar funds isn't new, the automatic selection process enabled via the solution's FundAdvantage feature differentiates it from other solutions. Unlike many other tools, it doesn't require users to manually select all the products to compare. The new Equisoft/analyze functionality simplifies and automates the fund analysis process without compromising on the details needed to ensure compliance.

"With a crowded marketplace and constantly changing regulations, it can be expensive, confusing, and burdensome to keep up with the information required to provide informed advice to clients and determine the suitability of investment products," said Robert Chaoui, Vice President of Account Management Canada at Equisoft. "The implementation was completed in a record time using the configuration capabilities of the new platform. We are pleased with how this turned out."

To learn more about Equisoft/analyze and its Fund Compare capability, click here.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com.

SOURCE Equisoft

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/30/c5423.html

