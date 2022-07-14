Portillo’s Celebrates National Hot Dog Week with Free Delivery and Crocs Giveaway

Portillo’s, Inc.

From July 18-24, customers can enjoy free delivery on all orders of $10 or more when they order online at Portillos.com; plus, enter for the chance to win a pair of limited-edition Crocs Classic Clogs

Portillo’s Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway

In honor of National Hot Dog Week, Portillo’s will give away 100 pairs of limited-edition Crocs Classic Clogs. Customers can also enjoy free delivery from July 18-24 when they place an order online at Portillos.com.

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the nation’s leading authorities on all-things hot dogs, Portillo’s – the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites – will celebrate National Hot Dog Week from July 18-24, by offering free* delivery to all customers who place an order at Portillos.com (restrictions apply). Whether you are a fan of Portillo’s legendary Chicago-style hot dog “dragged through the garden” or the new plant-based Garden Dog, there has never been a better time to enjoy the iconic American classic.



“With nearly 60 years of serving up Chicago-style hot dogs under our belts, it’s safe to say that our team at Portillo’s gets a little excited when National Hot Dog Weeks rolls around each year,” said Vallory McCormack, Portillo’s Director of Marketing. “With that iconic ‘snap’ from the first to the very last bite, Chicago-style hot dogs are something that everyone needs to relish for themselves – and now you can with free delivery all week long.”

In addition to enjoying free delivery on their Portillos.com orders, hot dog enthusiasts can enter Portillo’s Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway** for the chance to win one of 100 pairs of limited-edition Crocs Classic Clogs. Designed in partnership with Portillo’s, the unique Crocs feature a pair of white Classic Clogs, adorned with the Portillo’s logo and topped off with eight unique Jibbitz™charms inspired by Portillo’s beloved menu items – including French fries, cheese sauce, a hot dog, a shake and the Portillo’s ‘P’.

In addition, three winners will also receive a pair of tickets to Lollapalooza, courtesy of Coca-Cola. To enter the Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway, simply post a photo or video of you having a “rockin’ summer” to Instagram or TikTok between July 14-20. All posts must tag @portilloshotdogs, @crocs, and include the accompanying hashtag #rockincrocs. Hot dog fans must also enter online at portillos.com/rockincrocs. Winners will be randomly chosen on Monday, July 25.

For more information about Portillo’s, the Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway or to place an order for free delivery during National Hot Dog Week, please visit www.Portillos.com.

* Minimum pre-tax order must total $10 and must be scheduled to be delivered by July 24 by 11:59 pm local time to receive free delivery. Delivery is subject to availability. Delivery area restrictions may apply. Not valid on catering or shipping orders.

** Giveaway rules can be found here.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include restaurants in more than 60 locations across several states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

Media Contact

Ally Potter, ICR

646-277-1200

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c44a947d-230a-42c1-9394-96eb5a209c2a



