Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

Portillo's Inc. ("Portillo's") (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Monday, January 10, 2022, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference. Portillo’s discussion will begin at 10:00 AM ET and will be webcast live and archived on Portillo’s website at www.portillos.com, under the investors section.

The Company will also participate in the virtual Jefferies Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit, which will be held on January 24 – 25, 2022.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include restaurants in 69 locations across nine states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

