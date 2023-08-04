U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

Portillo’s Second Quarter Revenue Jumps With More Stores on the Way

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

By Daniella Parra

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) said revenue increased 12.3% to $169.2 million in the second quarter and the company expects to open eight to nine locations by the end of the year.

Portillo’s delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue and restaurant-level EBITDA growth, increasing $4.3 million to $42.7 million with same-restaurant sales up nearly 6% in the second quarter, it said in a statement.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.6 million to $29.2 million and net income decreased $0.9 million to $9.9 million, it said.

“Our restaurants are fully-staffed, and we empower our Team Members to prioritize the guest experience by serving delicious, high-quality food in an engaging environment at a great price point,” said CEO Michael Osanloo. “This creates a consistently outstanding experience for both our Team Members and guests.”

Contact:

Exec Edge

executives-edge.com

Editor@executives-edge.com