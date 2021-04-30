Portland General Electric Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

- Strong first quarter financial results of $1.07 per diluted share

- Restored power to nearly half of customer base during historic February ice storm

- Capital plan remains on track, supporting decarbonization and electrification goals

- Reaffirming 2021 earnings guidance of $2.55 to $2.70 per diluted share

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $96 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares with net income of $81 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

"While the first quarter presented challenges, the team remains focused on supporting customers," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "I am proud of the way we came together to restore power quickly, and safely, during a once in 40-year ice event. These events demonstrate the importance of continued investment in a safe, reliable and resilient grid."

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Total revenues increased as a result of higher retail energy deliveries, driven by strong residential demand and growth in the high-tech and digital service sectors, as well as revenues from the recently completed Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility. Purchased power and fuel expense increased due to lower hydro and wind production and higher than expected market prices. Operating expenses increased, primarily driven by higher storm restoration expense, legal fees and increased employee benefit expenses. Depreciation and amortization expense decreased, partially offset by utility capital additions. Tax expense decreased primarily due to a one-time recognition of a local tax flow-through adjustment.

Company Updates

Strong Energy Delivery Growth

Retail energy deliveries for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 1.2%, weather-adjusted, compared to the same period of 2020. This was driven by an increase of 8% in industrial deliveries, powered by the expansion in the high-tech and digital sectors, and 3% growth in residential deliveries as the average number of residential customers increased by 1.3%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in commercial deliveries of 5%.

February 2021 Ice Storms and Damage

Beginning on February 11, 2021, an historic set of storms involving heavy snow, winds and ice impacted the United States, including PGE's service territory. Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in response to these severe storms. Through March 31, 2021, PGE has incurred an estimated $87 million in incremental costs due to the storms, of which $33 million were capital and recorded to electric utility plant, net and $54 million were operating expenses associated with transmission and distribution. Beginning in 2019, the OPUC authorized the Company to collect $4 million annually from retail customers to cover incremental expenses related to major storm damages, and to defer any amount not utilized in the current year. In response to the February storms, PGE exhausted its storm collection balance for 2021 of $9 million, which was used to offset operating expenses. After accounting for storm deferral tracking mechanisms already in place, the cumulative incurred costs from the February storm damage are estimated to be $45 million as of March 31, 2021.

On February 15, 2021, PGE filed an application for authorization to defer emergency restoration costs for the February storms (Docket UM 2156). PGE expects to incur and defer additional costs subsequent to the storm.

The Climate Pledge

On April 21, 2021, PGE continued its commitment to advancing a sustainable future by joining The Climate Pledge, aiming to be net-zero carbon by 2040 — a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal of 2050. As a signatory to The Climate Pledge, led by Amazon and Global Optimism, PGE agrees to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies; and neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on April 28, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved an increase in the annual dividend of 5.5%, or $0.09 per share, declaring a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.43 per share.

2021 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its full-year 2021 earnings guidance of $2.55 to $2.70 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in annual energy deliveries between 1% and 1.5%, weather adjusted, which reflects year over year:

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory, for the remainder of the year;

Average hydro conditions for the remainder of year;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations, for the remainder of the year;

Revised capital expenditures of $700 million;

Average construction work in progress balance of $340 million;

Revised operating and maintenance expense between $595 million and $615 million;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million;

Revised effective tax rate of 10% to 15%;

Cash from operations of $600 million to $650 million;

No new common equity to be issued for investment or operations; and

Continuation of existing regulatory mechanisms during 2021, including decoupling, the PCAM, the COVID-19 deferral, the wildfire deferral, and the new storm deferral.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast — April 30, 2021

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, April 30, 2021, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Ajello, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Risk Management, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; the impact of the recommendations on the Company and its operations based on the review conducted by the Special Committee of the Board of Directors relating to energy trading losses, the time and expense incurred in implementing the recommendations of the Special Committee, and any reputational damage to the Company relating to the matters underlying the Special Committee's review; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

POR

Source: Portland General Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues:





Revenues, net $ 612



$ 564

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (3)



9

Total revenues 609



573

Operating expenses:





Purchased power and fuel 169



153

Generation, transmission and distribution 80



73

Administrative and other 86



71

Depreciation and amortization 103



108

Taxes other than income taxes 38



35

Total operating expenses 476



440

Income from operations 133



133

Interest expense, net 34



33

Other income (expense):





Allowance for equity funds used during construction 4



3

Miscellaneous income (expense), net 2



(4)

Other income (expense), net 6



(1)

Income before income tax expense 105



99

Income tax expense 9



18

Net income 96



81

Other comprehensive income —



1

Comprehensive income $ 96



$ 82









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):





Basic 89,556



89,429

Diluted 89,703



89,579









Earnings per share:





Basic $ 1.07



$ 0.91

Diluted $ 1.07



$ 0.91



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 135



$ 257

Accounts receivable, net 268



271

Inventories 67



72

Regulatory assets—current 25



23

Other current assets 127



98

Total current assets 622



721

Electric utility plant, net 7,616



7,539

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 591



569

Nuclear decommissioning trust 44



45

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 43



42

Other noncurrent assets 153



153

Total assets $ 9,069



$ 9,069



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 199



$ 153

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 20



14

Short-term debt 200



150

Current portion of long-term debt 20



160

Current portion of finance lease obligation 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 319



322

Total current liabilities 774



815

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,886



2,886

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,353



1,369

Deferred income taxes 391



374

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 299



299

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 118



136

Asset retirement obligations 270



270

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 101



101

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 128



129

Other noncurrent liabilities 74



77

Total liabilities 6,394



6,456

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,576,748 and

89,537,331 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December

31, 2020, respectively 1,233



1,231

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11)



(11)

Retained earnings 1,453



1,393

Total shareholders' equity 2,675



2,613

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,069



$ 9,069



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 96



$ 81

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 103



108

Deferred income taxes (1)



7

Pension and other postretirement benefits 6



6

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (4)



(3)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization 3



(9)

Amortization of net benefits due to Tax Reform —



(6)

Deferral of incremental storm costs (41)



—

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 13



19

Changes in working capital:





(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable, net (2)



19

Decrease/(increase) in inventories 4



(1)

(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits (1)



(19)

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26



(22)

Other working capital items, net (14)



(9)

Other, net (20)



(16)

Net cash provided by operating activities 168



155









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (153)



(162)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 3



3

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (3)



(2)

Other, net (9)



4

Net cash used in investing activities (162)



(157)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



119

Payments on long-term debt (140)



(98)

Borrowings on short-term debt 200



20

Repayments of short-term debt (150)



(20)

Issuance of commercial paper, net —



20

Dividends paid (36)



(34)

Other (2)



(5)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (128)



2

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (122)



—

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 257



30

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 135



$ 30









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 16



$ 12



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 310



51 %

$ 279



48 % Commercial 162



26



159



28

Industrial 60



10



51



9

Direct Access 11



2



11



2

Subtotal 543



89



500



87

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (3)



—



9



2

Other accrued revenues, net 13



2



5



1

Total retail revenues 553



91



514



90

Wholesale revenues 33



5



47



8

Other operating revenues 23



4



12



2

Total revenues $ 609



100 %

$ 573



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 2,239



35 %

2,131



31 % Commercial 1,564



24



1,626



24

Industrial 897



14



810



12

Subtotal 4,700



73



4,567



67

Direct access:













Commercial 150



2



170



3

Industrial 359



6



355



5

Subtotal 509



8



525



8

Total retail energy deliveries 5,209



81



5,092



75

Wholesale energy deliveries 1,245



19



1,693



25

Total energy deliveries 6,454



100 %

6,785



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 797,602



88 %

787,095

88 % Commercial 110,703



12



110,073

12

Industrial 193



—



194

—

Direct access 601



—



627

—

Total 909,099



100 %

897,989



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 2,383



38 %

2,433



37 % Coal 582



9



1,186



18

Total thermal 2,965



47



3,619



55

Hydro 317



5



369



6

Wind 532



9



585



9

Total generation 3,814



61



4,573



70

Purchased power:













Term 1,844



30



1,604



24

Hydro 340



5



345



5

Wind 239



4



64



1

Total purchased power 2,423



39



2,013



30

Total system load 6,237



100 %

6,586



100 % Less: wholesale sales (1,245)







(1,693)





Retail load requirement 4,992







4,893







The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

2021

2020

Avg. January 620



588



719

February 641



605



598

March 544



568



530

Year-to-date 1,805



1,761



1,847

Decrease from the 15-year average (2.3) %

(4.7) %





Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Brianne Hyder

Jardon Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Phone: 503-464-8596

Phone: 503-464-7051

