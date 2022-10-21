U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.39
    +142.34 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Portland General Electric declares dividend

·6 min read

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2022, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4525 per share.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or before January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2022.

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For more than 130 years, PGE has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to Oregonians. PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE is committed to achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In 2021, PGE, employees, retirees, and the PGE Foundation donated $4.8 million and volunteered 15,760 hours with more than 300 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in materials ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature, including unseasonable or extreme weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; and risks and uncertainties related to the 2021 All-Source RFP final shortlist projects. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Nik Blosser
Public Affairs
Phone: 503-464-2388

Investor Contact:
Jardon Jaramillo
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7051

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-declares-dividend-301656320.html

SOURCE Portland General Company

Recommended Stories

  • Another Big Rate Hike Is Coming. Why the Stock Market Rallied.

    Actually, The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos did: The Fed may be trying to figure out whether to slow the pace of rate increases.

  • Verizon stock down more than 6%, hits 52-week low

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move lower in Verizon stock after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Soared Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by more than 8% by early afternoon today. The results themselves brought few surprises; after all, investors can see where the price of copper is in the market and therefore ascertain the trend in Freeport's revenue. During the earnings call, CEO Richard Adkerson talked of the physical copper market being "strikingly tight globally right now" and customers "fighting" to get hold of products.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Boston Beer Popped on Friday

    Shares of Sam Adams brewer The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) popped their top on Friday, surging 17.6% through 1 p.m. ET after beating earnings last night. Expected by Wall Street analysts to earn a pro forma profit of $3.07 per share on sales of $567.8 million, Boston Beer instead ended up earning $2.21 per share when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Plus $1.61 per share in non-cash impairment charges, that equals $3.82 per share, pro forma, with sales coming in at $596.5 million.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Short-term yields fall as Fed debates slowing pace of rate hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the move in bond yields as well as the FX intervention doom loop.

  • Markets secure week of gains, bank stocks thrive

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down the market and sector gains seen at the end of this trading week, in addition to looking at meme stocks, Nasdaq leaders, the travel industry, and banking sector.

  • 15 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.

  • Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

    Meta Platforms (META) third-quarter earnings are expected to have been negatively impacted by geopolitical tensions, rising inflation and intensifying competition.

  • EQT Corporation (EQT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to EQT Corporation (EQT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Dow jumps almost 750 points as stocks end higher, bond yields fall after reports Fed may shift to smaller rate hikes after November

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher Friday as investors weighed a story from the Wall Street Journal and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting that the central bank might shift to smaller interest-rate rises after its November meeting.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely

  • The Treasury Market Could Seize Up. That Could Be Disastrous for Everyone.

    The danger is that illiquidity and volatility in stocks and bonds will feed off each other, made worse by foreign central banks forced to sell Treasuries to defend their currencies against a rising dollar.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Carnival Corporation (CCL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Carnival (CCL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.