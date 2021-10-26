U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.37
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    +0.4910 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,626.54
    -2,216.11 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Portland General Electric declares dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 43 cents per share.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or before January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2021.

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future, with goals of achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and 100% reduction in GHG emissions by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Source: Portland General Company (POR)

Media Contact:
Mike Houlihan
Corporate Communications
Phone: 503-504-9706

Investor Contact:
Jardon Jaramillo
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7051

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-declares-dividend-301409181.html

SOURCE Portland General Company

Recommended Stories

  • Lockheed, Raytheon Cite Afghanistan Withdrawal Impact; Defense Stocks GD, Northrop Earnings Due

    Lockheed Martin's third quarter revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations and Raytheon Technologies earnings beat. Defense stocks Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics will report third-quarter earnings this week.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • AMD Stock In Record High Territory As Data-Center Sales Drive Q3 Beat

    Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices late Tuesday beat analyst targets for the third quarter and pointed higher for the current period.

  • Alphabet earnings top estimates as online advertising remains robust

    Alphabet is set to report third-quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, with Wall Street optimistic the technology giant saw a resurgence in search advertising as travel activity ramped up.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Analyst goes inside Microsoft's Q1 'home run' earnings

    Dan Ives, senior equity analyst at Wedbush, discusses Microsoft's stellar quarter and 'booming' revenue.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.