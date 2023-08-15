Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Portland General Electric, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$382m ÷ (US$10b - US$761m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Portland General Electric has an ROCE of 4.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Portland General Electric compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Portland General Electric.

So How Is Portland General Electric's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Portland General Electric. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.0% and the business has deployed 33% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Portland General Electric's ROCE

In summary, Portland General Electric has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 16% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Portland General Electric does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

