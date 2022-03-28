U.S. markets closed

Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Thursday, April 28

2 min read
PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 28, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Portland General Electric's first quarter 2022 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on April 28.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; Jim Ajello, Senior Vice President, Finance, CFO and Treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, Senior Director of Investor Relations, Treasury and Risk Management.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on April 28 through 2 p.m. ET on May 5. To access the recording, call 855-859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 6901069.

About Portland General Electric Company:
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For more than 130 years, PGE has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to Oregonians. PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE is committed to achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In 2021, PGE, employees, retirees, and the PGE Foundation donated $4.8 million and volunteered 15,760 hours with more than 300 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Source: Portland General Company

For more information please contact: Mike Houlihan, PGE, 503-504-9706

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-thursday-april-28-301511774.html

SOURCE Portland General Company

