Portland Yacht Services Acquires White Rock Outboard

Portland Yacht Services
·2 min read

GORHAM, Maine, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Rock Outboard has been acquired by Portland Yacht Services, a full-service boatyard in business for more than 40 years.

White Rock Outboard (WRO) has served the Sebago Lake region since 1969 and will continue to provide sales and service for Maine's multi-season recreational activities at its current location. Customers can enjoy the same friendly service, featuring the highest level of work and professionalism, now enhanced by an expanding staff and additional service offerings.

"We know what it is to be a family business and are excited to welcome White Rock Outboard to the family," said Jason Curtis, Vice President of Operations at Portland Yacht Services.

Jason is well known throughout both companies and will remain in a leadership position with the newly merged company. His first job in the marine trades was working for White Rock Outboard in 1984. Steve Nichols, who worked at WRO for over 20 years and currently runs the outboard shop at PYS, will help to seamlessly bring White Rock Outboard under the Portland Yacht Services umbrella. The history that these employees have at both companies will be a great asset as WRO blends into the PYS family.

Portland Yacht Services (PYS) has retained all of White Rock Outboard's employees, who will benefit from PYS's excellent benefits package, including 100% health insurance, dental, HRA, educational opportunities, and market-leading pay for all trades. Additional employment opportunities are available for marine tradespeople looking to join a family-style work atmosphere in the Sebago Lake region or the greater Portland area. PYS is now hiring at both locations.

White Rock Outboard has long helped its customers choose the perfect boat, outboard, snowmobile, or all-terrain vehicle for their lifestyle and interests. White Rock Outboard prides itself as a one-stop dealership for sales and service, featuring such brands as Mercury, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda outboards; Manitou, Alumicraft, and Stingray boats; and Arctic Cat snowmobiles and ATV/UTVs. Whether a customer is looking for a specific part or a brand-new boat, or a recreational vehicle, their staff can answer questions and find the best fit.

White Rock Outboard is a perfect fit to help Portland Yacht Services bring its well-respected service to the Lakes region. PYS, the largest boatyard in southern Maine, provides customers with a full range of services to maintain a motor or sailing vessel - everything from storage and winterization to repair projects to major restoration and refits. With the addition of White Rock Outboard, Portland Yacht Services can expand the world-class service it provides to Maine's freshwater boaters and anglers.

###

For more information (press only), please contact Jason Curtis, VP of Operations at Portland Yacht Services: jason@portlandyacht.com.

Contact Information:
Jason Curtis
VP of Operations
jason@portlandyacht.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


