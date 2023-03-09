U.S. markets closed

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
·21 min read
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Increased Core Investment Income, Further Diversified Portfolio, Reduced Non-Accruals, Lowered Cost of Capital and Continued Share Repurchase Program in Full Year 2022

Increases Quarterly Distribution to $0.68 Per Share in the First Quarter of 2023, Marking the Second Consecutive Quarter of an Increased Stockholder Distribution

NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total investment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.6 million as compared to $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Core investment income1, excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.7 million as compared to $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net investment income ("NII") for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million ($0.74 per share).

  • Net asset value (“NAV”) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $232.1 million ($24.23 per share).

  • Weighted average contractual interest rate on our interest earning Debt Securities Portfolio as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 11.1% and 8.1%, respectively.

  • Net deployment of $6.3 million, including new fundings of approximately $22.8 million, offset by approximately $16.5 million of repayments. Approximately 82.0% of new fundings were deployed in First Lien Term Loans.

  • Total shares repurchased in open market transactions under the Renewed Stock Repurchase Program during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 37,500 at an aggregate cost of approximately $0.8 million.

  • Draw of $14.3 million on the $25 million unfunded Class A-1R-R Notes from the 2018-2 Secured Notes to maximize the remaining capacity of the Notes.

1 Core investment income represents reported total investment income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, less the impact of purchase price discount accounting in connection with the Garrison Capital Inc. (“GARS”) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (“HCAP”) mergers. Portman Ridge believes presenting core investment income and the related per share amount is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance due to the unique circumstance giving rise to the purchase accounting adjustment. However, core investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for total investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, core investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial performance.

Full Year 2022 Milestones

  • Restructured and refinanced the Revolving Credit Facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank during the second quarter of 2022 - the agreement placed three-month SOFR as the benchmark interest rate and reduced the applicable margin to 2.80% per annum from 2.85% per annum. Additionally, the Company extended the reinvestment period and scheduled termination date to April 29, 2025 and April 29, 2026, respectively.

  • Total shares repurchased in open market transactions under the Renewed Stock Repurchase Program during the year ended December 31, 2022 were 167,017 at an aggregate cost of approximately $3.8 million. This compares to 75,377 shares repurchased during the year ended December 31, 2021 at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.8 million.

Subsequent Events

  • Increased stockholder distribution to $0.68 per share for the first quarter of 2023, payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023. This is a $0.01 per share distribution increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $0.05 per share distribution increase as compared to the first quarter of 2022. This also marks the second consecutive quarter of a stockholder distribution increase and the fourth stockholder distribution increase over the last six quarters.

Management Commentary

  • Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge, stated, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings growth despite operating under difficult market conditions, a challenging economic environment, rising interest rates, and market volatility. Our core investment income in 2022 increased by $0.8 million in comparison to 2021 as we continue to see the impact that rising rates have in generating incremental revenue from our sourced investments. Additionally, our amended and extended credit facility with JPMorgan Chase has reduced our cost of capital, helping further reduce our expenses relative to our asset base. As we continue to execute our prudent investment strategy in 2023, we believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that arise from the current market environment by continuing to be selective and resourceful in our investment decision-making. We are also anticipating incremental earnings momentum from the lag in our realized SOFR rates across our portfolio to come through over the next few quarters. Overall, our strong performance both this past quarter and this recently completed fiscal year coupled with our expectations of strong performance in the quarters ahead has allowed us to raise our dividend for the second straight quarter to $0.68 per share and we believe that we are situated to continue delivering attractive returns to our shareholders in 2023.”

Selected Financial Highlights

  • Total investment income for the year ended 2022 was $69.6 million, of which $55.8 million was attributable to interest income from the Debt Securities Portfolio. This compares to total investment income of $80.1 million for the year ended 2021, of which $63.8 million was attributable to interest income from the Debt Securities Portfolio.

  • Core investment income for full year 2022, excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, was $64.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million as compared to core investment income of $63.4 million for full year 2021.

  • Net investment income ("NII") for full year 2022 was $28.9 million ($3.00 per share) as compared to $42.0 million ($4.92 per share) for full year 2021. The year-over-year decrease was largely to do a reduction in non-cash amortization.

  • Net asset value (“NAV”) for full year 2022 was $232.1 million ($24.23 per share) as compared to $280.1 million ($28.88 per share) for full year 2021; the decline was driven by mark-to-market movements.

  • Non-accruals on debt investments, as of December 31, 2022, remained relatively low at four debt investments, which compares to three investments on non-accrual status as of both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 and seven investments on non-accrual status as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, debt investments on non-accrual status represented 0.0% and 0.6% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. This compares to debt investments on non-accrual status representing 0.5% and 2.8% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

  • Total investments at fair value as of December 31, 2022 was $576.5 million; when excluding CLO funds, Joint Ventures, and short-term investments, these investments are spread across 31 different industries and 119 different entities with an average par balance per entity of approximately $3.3 million. This compares to $550.0 million of total investments at fair value (excluding derivatives) as of December 31, 2021, comprised of investments in 113 different entities (excluding CLO funds, Joint Ventures, and short-term investments).

  • Par value of outstanding borrowings, as of December 31, 2022, was $378.2 million with an asset coverage ratio of total assets to total borrowings of 160%. On a net basis, leverage as of December 31, 2022 was 1.49x2 compared to net leverage of 1.01x2 as of December 31, 2021.

2 Net leverage is calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and (B) NAV. Portman Ridge believes presenting a net leverage ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure because it reflects the Company’s financial condition net of $33.1 million and $68.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. However, the net leverage ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for the regulatory asset coverage ratio and other similar information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the net leverage ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial condition.


Results of Operations

Operating results for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Total investment income

 

$

69,614

 

 

$

80,086

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

40,724

 

 

 

38,082

 

 

Net Investment Income

 

 

28,890

 

 

 

42,004

 

 

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

 

 

(31,185

)

 

 

(4,258

)

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments

 

 

(17,915

)

 

 

(8,443

)

 

Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

 

 

(786

)

 

 

(1,442

)

 

Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes

 

 

(49,886

)

 

 

(14,143

)

 

Realized gains (losses) on extinguishments of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,835

)

 

Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations

 

$

(20,996

)

 

$

26,026

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share(3):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted:

 

$

(2.18

)

 

$

3.05

 

 

Net Investment Income Per Common Share(3):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted:

 

$

3.00

 

 

$

4.92

 

 

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic and Diluted(3)

 

 

9,634,468

 

 

 

8,536,079

 

 

3 The Company completed a Reverse Stock Split of 10 to 1 effective August 26, 2021. As a result, the share and per share amounts have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the split for all periods prior to August 26, 2021.


Investment Income

The composition of our investment income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was as follows:

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Interest from investments in debt excluding accretion

 

$

44,771

 

 

$

42,787

 

 

Purchase discount accounting

 

 

5,425

 

 

 

16,644

 

 

PIK Investment Income

 

 

5,608

 

 

 

4,345

 

 

CLO Income

 

 

4,044

 

 

 

4,754

 

 

JV Income

 

 

8,591

 

 

 

9,178

 

 

Service Fees

 

 

1,175

 

 

 

2,378

 

 

Investment Income

 

$

69,614

 

 

$

80,086

 

 

Less: Purchase discount accounting

 

$

(5,425

)

 

$

(16,644

)

 

Core Investment Income

 

$

64,189

 

 

$

63,442

 

 


Fair Value of Investments

The composition of our investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 at cost and fair value was as follows:

($ in thousands)

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Security Type

 

Cost/Amortized
Cost

 

 

Fair Value

 

 

%(4)

 

 

Cost/Amortized
Cost

 

 

Fair Value

 

 

%(4)

 

Senior Secured Loan

 

$

435,856

 

 

$

418,722

 

 

 

73

 

 

$

361,556

 

 

$

364,701

 

 

 

66

 

Junior Secured Loan

 

 

65,776

 

 

 

56,400

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

82,996

 

 

 

70,549

 

 

 

13

 

Senior Unsecured Bond

 

 

416

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

416

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

0

 

Equity Securities

 

 

28,848

 

 

 

21,905

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

26,680

 

 

 

22,586

 

 

 

4

 

CLO Fund Securities

 

 

34,649

 

 

 

20,453

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

51,561

 

 

 

31,632

 

 

 

6

 

Asset Manager Affiliates(5)

 

 

17,791

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

17,791

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Joint Ventures

 

 

68,850

 

 

 

58,955

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

64,365

 

 

 

60,474

 

 

 

11

 

Derivatives

 

 

31

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

-

 

Total

 

$

652,217

 

 

$

576,478

 

 

 

100

%

 

$

605,396

 

 

$

547,573

 

 

 

100

%

Represents percentage of total portfolio at fair value
Represents the equity investment in the Asset Manager Affiliates

Interest Rate Risk

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $378.2 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 6.1%, of which $108.0 million par value had a fixed rate and $270.2 million par value had a floating rate. This balance was comprised of $92.0 million of outstanding borrowings under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, $178.2 million of 2018-2 Secured Notes due 2029, and $108.0 million of 4.875% Notes due 2026.

As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the fair value of investments and cash were as follows:

($ in thousands)

 

For the Year Ended, December 31,

 

Security Type

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,148

 

 

$

28,919

 

Restricted Cash

 

 

27,983

 

 

 

39,421

 

Senior Secured Loan

 

 

418,722

 

 

 

364,701

 

Junior Secured Loan

 

 

56,400

 

 

 

70,549

 

Senior Unsecured Bond

 

 

43

 

 

 

43

 

Equity Securities

 

 

21,905

 

 

 

22,586

 

CLO Fund Securities

 

 

20,453

 

 

 

31,632

 

Asset Manager Affiliates

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Joint Ventures

 

 

58,955

 

 

 

60,474

 

Derivatives

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,412

)

Total

 

$

609,609

 

 

$

615,913

 

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had unrestricted cash of $5.1 million and restricted cash of $28.0 million. This compares to unrestricted cash of $28.9 million and restricted cash of $39.4 million as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $23.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, and no remaining borrowing capacity under the 2018-2 Secured Notes.


Interest Rate Volatility

The Company’s investment income is affected by fluctuations in various interest rates, including LIBOR and prime rates.

As of December 31, 2022, approximately 90.0% of our Debt Securities Portfolio at par value were either floating rate with a spread to an interest rate index such as LIBOR or the prime rate. 78.8% of these floating rate loans contain LIBOR floors ranging between 0.50% and 2.00%. We generally expect that future portfolio investments will predominately be floating rate investments.

In periods of rising or lowering interest rates, the cost of the portion of debt associated with the 4.875% Notes Due 2026 would remain the same, given that this debt is at a fixed rate, while the interest rate on borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility would fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

Generally, the Company would expect that an increase in the base rate index for floating rate investment assets would increase gross investment income and a decrease in the base rate index for such assets would decrease gross investment income (in either case, such increase/decrease may be limited by interest rate floors/minimums for certain investment assets).

 

 

Impact on net investment income from
a change in interest rates at:

 

($ in thousands)

 

1%

 

2%

 

3%

 

Increase in interest rate

 

$

1,963

 

$

3,927

 

$

5,890

 

Decrease in interest rate

 

$

(1,963

)

$

(3,927

)

$

(5,625

)


Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold a conference call on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. To access the call, stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 9307995.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company’s website www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kad4ywz6. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected development of the business, plans and expectations about future investments and the future liquidity of the Company. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “outlook”, “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (2) expected synergies and savings associated with. merger transactions effectuated by the Company; (3) the ability of the Company and/or its adviser to implement its business strategy; (4) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (5) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including but not limited to the impact of inflation; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) business prospects and the prospects of the Company’s portfolio companies; (8) contractual arrangements with third parties; (9) any future financings by the Company; (10) the ability of Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (11) the Company’s ability to fund any unfunded commitments; (12) any future distributions by the Company; (13) changes in regional or national economic conditions, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on the industries in which we invest; and (14) other changes in the conditions of the industries in which we invest and other factors enumerated in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com
(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro
vferraro@equityny.com
(212) 836-9633


PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Investments at fair value:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (amortized cost: 2022 - $518,699; 2021 - $479,153)

$

483,698

 

 

$

452,482

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost: 2022 - $75,196; 2021 - $74,082)

 

73,827

 

 

 

74,142

 

Controlled affiliated investments (cost: 2022 - $58,322; 2021 - $52,130)

 

18,953

 

 

 

23,361

 

Total Investments at Fair Value (cost: 2022 - $652,217; 2021 - $605,365)

$

576,478

 

 

$

549,985

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

5,148

 

 

 

28,919

 

Restricted cash

 

27,983

 

 

 

39,421

 

Interest receivable

 

4,828

 

 

 

5,514

 

Receivable for unsettled trades

 

1,395

 

 

 

20,193

 

Due from affiliates

 

930

 

 

 

507

 

Other assets

 

2,724

 

 

 

3,762

 

Total Assets

$

619,486

 

 

$

648,301

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

2018-2 Secured Notes (net of discount of: 2022 - $1,226; 2021 - $1,403)

$

176,937

 

 

$

162,460

 

4.875% Notes Due 2026 (net of discount of: 2022 - $1,704; 2021 - $2,157; net of deferred financing costs of: 2022 - $818; 2021 - $951)

 

105,478

 

 

 

104,892

 

Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of: 2022 - $1,107; 2021 - $732)

 

90,893

 

 

 

79,839

 

Derivative liabilities (cost: 2021 - $31)

 

-

 

 

 

2,412

 

Payable for unsettled trades

 

1,276

 

 

 

5,397

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

4,614

 

 

 

4,819

 

Accrued interest payable

 

3,722

 

 

 

2,020

 

Due to affiliates

 

900

 

 

 

1,799

 

Management and incentive fees payable

 

3,543

 

 

 

4,541

 

Total Liabilities

$

387,363

 

 

$

368,179

 

NET ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 common shares authorized; 9,916,856 issued, and 9,581,536 outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 9,867,998 issued, and 9,699,695 outstanding at December 31, 2021

$

96

 

 

$

97

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

736,784

 

 

 

733,095

 

Total distributable (loss) earnings

 

(504,757

)

 

 

(453,070

)

Total Net Assets

$

232,123

 

 

$

280,122

 

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

619,486

 

 

$

648,301

 

Net Asset Value Per Common Share (1)

$

24.23

 

 

$

28.88

 

(1)   The Company completed a Reverse Stock Split of 10 to 1 effective August 26, 2021, the common shares and net asset value per common share have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the split for all periods presented.

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

INVESTMENT INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

$

51,090

 

 

$

60,236

 

 

$

24,335

 

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

3,150

 

 

 

4,775

 

 

 

7,416

 

 

Total interest income

 

$

54,240

 

 

$

65,011

 

 

$

31,751

 

 

Payment-in-kind income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

$

4,950

 

 

$

3,355

 

 

$

3,218

 

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

477

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

-

 

 

Controlled affiliated investments

 

 

181

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Total payment-in-kind income

 

$

5,608

 

 

$

3,521

 

 

$

3,218

 

 

Dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

$

4,450

 

 

$

4,006

 

 

$

2,649

 

 

Controlled affiliated investments

 

 

4,141

 

 

 

5,170

 

 

 

4,263

 

 

Total dividend income

 

$

8,591

 

 

$

9,176

 

 

$

6,912

 

 

Fees and other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

$

1,135

 

 

$

4,006

 

 

$

2,649

 

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

40

 

 

 

5,170

 

 

 

4,263

 

 

Total fees and other income

 

$

1,175

 

 

$

9,176

 

 

$

6,912

 

 

Interest from cash and time deposits

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

15

 

 

Total investment income

 

$

69,614

 

 

$

80,086

 

 

$

42,764

 

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees

 

$

8,349

 

 

$

7,916

 

 

$

4,579

 

 

Performance-based incentive fees

 

 

6,126

 

 

 

7,075

 

 

 

4,858

 

 

Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

17,701

 

 

 

13,644

 

 

 

10,284

 

 

Professional fees

 

 

3,400

 

 

 

3,660

 

 

 

2,836

 

 

Administrative services expense

 

 

3,364

 

 

 

3,219

 

 

 

1,941

 

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

2,568

 

 

 

1,823

 

 

Total expenses

 

$

40,724

 

 

$

38,082

 

 

$

26,321

 

 

Management and performance-based incentive fees waived

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

(557

)

 

Net expenses

 

$

40,724

 

 

$

38,082

 

 

$

25,764

 

 

NET INVESTMENT INCOME

 

$

28,890

 

 

$

42,004

 

 

$

17,000

 

 

Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) On Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains (losses) from investment transactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

$

(28,893

)

 

$

(4,397

)

 

$

7,120

 

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

(197

)

 

 

139

 

 

 

485

 

 

Derivatives

 

 

(2,095

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

 

$

(31,185

)

 

$

(4,258

)

 

$

7,605

 

 

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

 

$

(8,298

)

 

$

(8,047

)

 

$

21,366

 

 

Non-controlled affiliated investments

 

 

(1,428

)

 

 

282

 

 

 

(11,723

)

 

Controlled affiliated investments

 

 

(10,601

)

 

 

625

 

 

 

(1,755

)

 

Derivatives

 

 

2,412

 

 

 

(1,303

)

 

 

(1,075

)

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments

 

$

(17,915

)

 

$

(8,443

)

 

$

6,813

 

 

Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

 

$

(786

)

 

 

(1,442

)

 

 

-

 

 

Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes

 

$

(49,886

)

 

 

(14,143

)

 

 

14,418

 

 

Realized gains (losses) on extinguishments of debt

 

$

-

 

 

 

(1,835

)

 

 

155

 

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

 

$

(20,996

)

 

$

26,026

 

 

$

31,573

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted:

 

$

(2.18

)

 

$

3.05

 

 

$

6.32

 

 

Net Investment Income Per Common Share (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted:

 

$

3.00

 

 

$

4.92

 

 

$

3.40

 

 

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic and Diluted (1)

 

 

9,634,468

 

 

 

8,536,079

 

 

 

4,998,759

 

 

(1)   The Company completed a Reverse Stock Split of 10 to 1 effective August 26, 2021, the weighted average shares outstanding and per share values have been adjusted retroactively to reflect the split for all periods presented.


