Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on September 21st
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) today announced that its management team will be presenting at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 am (ET). Additionally, Portman Ridge’s management will be speaking with investors throughout the day.
Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7fc24vgtRlq2rUuKW568gQ. A webcast replay will be available via the same link for approximately 90 days.
Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Portman Ridge’s Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.portmanridge.com/investor-relations.
About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.
Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.
Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
info@portmanridge.com
Jason Roos
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com
(212) 891-2880
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611