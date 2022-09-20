Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on September 21st

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) today announced that its management team will be presenting at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 am (ET). Additionally, Portman Ridge’s management will be speaking with investors throughout the day.

Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7fc24vgtRlq2rUuKW568gQ. A webcast replay will be available via the same link for approximately 90 days.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Portman Ridge’s Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.portmanridge.com/investor-relations.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Contacts:

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor

New York, NY 10022

info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@equityny.com

(212) 836-9611



