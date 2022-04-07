U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

PORTMEIRION GROUP INTRODUCES NEW COLLECTIONS DURING SPRING TABLETOP MARKET AT 41 MADISON, NYC

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portmeirion Group, the leading manufacturer of six notable homeware and fragrance brands and a board member of the newly formed Tabletop Trade Association, debuted new products at the 41 Madison Tabletop Market in New York City this week.

Portmeirion Group logo
Portmeirion Group logo

Portmeirion, Royal Worcester, Spode, and Nambé showcased new products in its 19th-floor showroom. Known for a commitment to high-quality design, these heritage brands brought together more than 750 years of manufacturing knowledge to tableware, giftware, glassware, and home fragrance products worldwide.

"Portmeirion Group is known for its high-quality designs and dedication to developing and expanding our giftable tableware under each brand. Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, and Nambé lead the way with new introductions this season to meet consumers wherever they are on their shopping journey. This season's tabletop giftables are an opportunity to update silhouettes to create a broader appeal with accent pieces for existing collectors and entry price points for those just joining the franchise," shares Bill Robedee, President of North America and Executive Director at Portmeirion Group.

New introductions from the brands are as follows:

SPODE - Christmas Tree Annual 2022 Collection
The 2022 Christmas Tree Annual Collection features the iconic Spode Tree encircled by a border of eucalyptus and winter greens accented with pinecones and berries. The Christmas Tree Annual Collector Plate features an illustration of Santa with a bundle of gifts and a sleigh filled with more gifts surrounded by a border accented with holly boughs. There is a commemorative back stamp "Wishing You a Merry Christmas 2022".

ROYAL WORCESTER - Wrendale Designs
Inspired by the charming creatures of the Lincolnshire countryside, watercolor artist Hannah Dale has perfectly captured the personalities of these familiar animals in her Wrendale Designs holiday collection. New Item for 2022 is an Annual Mug and dated Ornament Set, featuring a beautiful cardinal sitting upon a holly sprig.

PORTMEIRION - Botanic Garden Bouquet
Celebrate nature's beauty with the Portmeirion Botanic Garden Bouquet collection. The elegant giftware collection features beautiful floral bouquets with delicately sculpted and hand-painted flowers, butterflies, and bumblebees.

NAMBE ́ - Portables Collection
Portables Collection, by Robin Levien, addresses our Post-Covid lifestyle where home is our place to live, work, play and entertain. The Portables tableware is beautiful, smart design with simple open handles to facilitate ease of use and storage.

Tabletop Trade Association
Additionally, Portmeirion Group announced Bill Robedee's appointment to the Tabletop Trade Association board. This newly formed association includes nine board members from some of the world's largest tabletop companies.

The nine board members cover all categories of the Tabletop industry, including David Zrike, President and CEO of R Squared and Zrike Brands; Linda Levine, President for Godinger; Lucas Updegraph, CSO of Lenox Corp; Sal Gabbay, CEO of Gibson USA; Emon Maasho, CEO of Orrefors & Kosta Boda; Matthew Hullfish, Vice President of Sales for Casafina and Costa Nova; Holli Draughn, President of VIETRI; Bill Robedee, President of Portmeirion Group North America; and a representative from Porland USA.

"As we close our last Market with the support of 41 Madison, we take many key learnings to our newly formed Tabletop Trade Association. We are excited to begin a new chapter with our organization and bring a new vision to the industry alongside the other board members," states Robedee.

The association will continue the New York Tabletop Market on the originally scheduled dates after the April 5-8, 2022 show: October 18-21, 2022; April 18-21 and October 10-13, 2023; April 9-12 and October 8-11, 2024; and April 8-11 and October 21-24, 2025.

Permanent showroom building 41 Madison announced earlier this year that it would no longer officially produce the bi-annual New York Tabletop Show after the April market.

About Portmeirion Group
Portmeirion Group consists of six established homeware and fragrance brands: Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Pimpernel, and Nambé. Known for its commitment to high-quality design, these heritage brands bring together more than 750 years of manufacturing knowledge to its tableware, giftware, glassware and home fragrance products worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.portmeirion.com/about-us.html.

About the Tabletop Trade Association
The Tabletop Trade Association is a members-only organization serving the tabletop industry formed by the leadership of nine top tabletop companies based at 41 Madison in New York. Board members include David Zrike, President and CEO of R Squared and Zrike Brands, Linda Levine, President for Godinger, Lucas Updegraph, CSO of Lenox Corp, Sal Gabbay, CEO of Gibson USA, Emon Maasho, CEO of Orrefors & Kosta Boda, Matthew Hullfish, Vice President of Sales for Casafina and Costa Nova, Holli Draughton, President of VIETRI, Bill Robedee, President of Portmeirion Group North America and a representative of Porland USA.

PRESS CONTACTS

Catherine Santonacita or Marisa Jones Issa,
Hello PR Group,
portmeirion@helloprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portmeirion-group-introduces-new-collections-during-spring-tabletop-market-at-41-madison-nyc-301520375.html

SOURCE Portmeirion Group

