Portmeirion Group PLC's (LON:PMP) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 57% Above Its Share Price

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Portmeirion Group fair value estimate is UK£4.75

Portmeirion Group is estimated to be 36% undervalued based on current share price of UK£3.03

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£6.65m UK£6.18m UK£5.92m UK£5.77m UK£5.69m UK£5.66m UK£5.66m UK£5.68m UK£5.72m UK£5.77m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -4.25% Est @ -2.56% Est @ -1.38% Est @ -0.55% Est @ 0.03% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 0.92% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.6% UK£6.1 UK£5.1 UK£4.5 UK£4.0 UK£3.6 UK£3.3 UK£3.0 UK£2.7 UK£2.5 UK£2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£37m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.8m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.6%– 1.4%) = UK£71m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£71m÷ ( 1 + 9.6%)10= UK£28m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£65m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.0, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Portmeirion Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.395. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Portmeirion Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Durables market.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Portmeirion Group, there are three fundamental elements you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Portmeirion Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PMP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

