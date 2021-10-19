Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or "the Company") (NYSE : SAM) investors that acquired securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Boston Beer failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer's sales of hard seltzer were decelerating; (2) that, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs, as a result; (3) that Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees, which would be payable to third party brewers; (4) that, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted as a result of the foregoing; and (5) that Boston Beer’s positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

