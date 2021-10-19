U.S. markets closed

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of InnovAge Holdings Corp. Investors

Portnoy Law
·1 min read
In this article:
Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of InnovAge Holdings Corp. ("Innovage" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : INNV) investors that acquired securities in connection with it’s March 2021 initial public offering..

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

InnovAge completed its IPO in March 2021, with the sale of approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share. After the market closed on September 21, 2021, InnovAge revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit.” The Company stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.” On September 22, 2021, Innovage’s stock price fell $2.90, or nearly 25%, on this news, to close at $8.75 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


