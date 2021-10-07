Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Longeveron, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Longeveron, Inc. ("Longeveron" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : LGVN) investors that acquired securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that Longeveron made misleading and false statements to the market. Lomecel-B, Longeveron's cell-based therapy product, had not demonstrated the effectiveness in treating aging frailty, which it had touted to investors. Longeveron overstated the commercial prospects of Lomecel-B. Based on these facts, the Company's claims were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Longeveron.

