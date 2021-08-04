U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,976.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,041.25
    -5.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0470
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,123.09
    -791.34 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.15
    -10.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,603.57
    -38.26 (-0.14%)
     

Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of AdaptHealth Corp. Investors

Portnoy Law
·2 min read

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO) investors that acquired securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this lawsuit that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made misleading and false statements and failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by inflating past organic growth numbers retroactively without disclosing the changes, in violation of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulations; (ii) AdaptHealth had materially overstated its financial prospects, accordingly; and (iii) AdaptHealth’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result.

A report was published by Jehoshaphat Research on July 19, 2012 alleging that AdaptHealth is a “roll-up” company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, obscuring its organic growth by “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” The report stated specifically that “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC.” It is suggested in this report that AdaptHealth’s manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.” AdaptHealth’s stock price fell nearly 6% on this news, damaging investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


