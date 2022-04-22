PortsToronto Releases Seventh Annual Sustainability Report

Seabin Program and conversion of Marilyn Bell I ferry at Billy Bishop Airport among highlights detailed in PortsToronto's 2021 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - To mark Earth Day, PortsToronto is proud today to present its seventh annual Sustainability Report, which offers a comprehensive look at the organization's efforts in the past year with respect to its longstanding mission to protect Toronto's waters, support its community and innovate for a sustainable future.

Keeping the score, this annual report offers an accounting of PortsToronto's environmental performance, tracking key indicators such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and economic impact, and measuring the airport's progress within global corporate reporting best practices.

New this year, and complementary to the overarching Global Reporting Initiative methodology that provides the framework of its reporting, PortsToronto has detailed its contributions toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in a comprehensive chart located in the report's appendix.

"Gaining ground in the areas of sustainability and climate action takes years of committed planning, investment and collaboration. Since 2010, PortsToronto has been proud to be among the largest green energy purchasers in the country and part of a growing movement to help Canada transition to a low-carbon energy grid. By retrofitting the Marilyn Bell I, which became Canada's first truly zero-emission ferry in 2021 and is powered entirely by renewable energy through our partnership with Bullfrog Power, we signaled PortsToronto's commitment to act on, and invest in, opportunities to improve our operation for the benefit of our community, our business and most importantly, the environment in which we operate."

- Geoffrey Wilson, CEO, PortsToronto

In 2021, PortsToronto continued to implement sustainable practices, support the community and the wellbeing of its employees, and invest in programs and infrastructure that protect the environment and grow Toronto's economy. Some of these initiatives include:

The Marilyn Bell I , which connects passengers, vehicles and supplies to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, is the first completely electric, lithium-ion ferry in Canada, powered by 100 per cent renewable wind and solar energy through our partnership with Bullfrog Power. Its new electric propulsion system, entirely devoid of fuel components, will eliminate GHG emissions from the ferry operation – reducing the airport's Scope 1, or direct, emissions by an estimated 530 tonnes per year.

PortsToronto began its partnership with Bullfrog Power in 2010, and remains the only port and airport in Canada to be 100 per cent powered by renewable electricity – this means that PortsToronto's Scope 2 emissions have been zero for more than a decade.

PortsToronto partnered with local organizations to plant more than 600 trees and shrubs at the Outer Harbour Marina. In addition to absorbing CO 2 from the air, these will grow over the years to strengthen the soil and prevent erosion, provide habitat and food for local birds and wildlife and contribute to Toronto's tree cover.

Seabins in the PortsToronto network removed tens of thousands of small pieces of plastic debris from the Toronto Harbour in 2021, and the organization sponsored a study with University of Toronto engineering students to design a bespoke trash-trapping device made for Toronto's unique waterways.

PortsToronto prepares its sustainability report in consultation with Delphi Group, a pioneer in sustainability and environmental risk management with more than 25 years of experience helping some of Canada's best-known companies improve the sustainability of their organizations.

To read PortsToronto's full sustainability report, click here or visit www.portstoronto.com.



About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $12 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government.



About Delphi Group

The environmental priority areas detailed in the PortsToronto Sustainability Report were assessed by Delphi Group. As a pioneer in sustainability and environmental risk management, the Delphi Group has more than 25 years of experience helping some of Canada's best-known companies improve the sustainability of their organizations — as well as the local and global communities in which they operate.



SOURCE PortsToronto

