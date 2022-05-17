The Portugal Data Center Market to Hit $1.3 Billion by 2027. Around 900 thousand Sq ft of spaces to be Added in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

Portugal data center market size was valued at $931.2 million and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2027.

Chicago, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Portugal data center market will grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. Portugal is working toward meeting the total power demand for 100% renewable energy by 2050. Portugal expects to add around 206 MW of power capacity during 2022–2027.



Portugal Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $1.3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $931.2 Million MARKET SIZE (AREA) (2027) 192 thousand Sq. Ft MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) (2027) 42 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (2027) $102 Million CAGR (2022-2027) 6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

The Portugal data center market comprises six unique third-party data center service providers, operating around 16 facilities. Four data centers are currently announced or under construction and expect to be operational during the forecast period.

Key Insights

Equinix, NOS, WebTuga, and Altice Portugal are some of the major colocation providers operating in Portugal. Global service providers are entering the market through strategic partnerships with local enterprises, government, and telecom service providers to expand the market.

In October 2021, CloudZone, a multi-cloud managed service provider, announced that Flipkick to provide consulting and professional services to open local office in Porto, Portugal. Moreover, CloudZone partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud services and improve the digital economy of Portugal.

Hyperscale providers such as Oracle, Microsoft, and Google operating via partners in the Portugal market, it is expected that the rack power density will grow during the forecast period.

Air-based and water-based cooling systems are majorly adopted in the Portugal data center market. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the major factors for the deployment of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

The Portugal data center market has assumed significance owing to reasons such as its strategic location and connectivity to Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the growing digital economy, availability of renewable energy sources, and growing concerns over data center development in FLAPD markets.

Lisbon, being the commercial and economic capital, is the primary data center hub in Portugal, with 7 third-party data centers contributing to over 30% of the existing capacity. Other cities, such as Covilhã, Porto, Azores, Madeira, Riba de Ave, Ermesinde, and Sines have also witnessed investment.

The data center investment pipeline includes projects from Pioneer Point Partners & Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Merlin Properties & Edged Energy, Administración de Puertos de Douro, Leixões y Viana do Castelo (APDL), and Fundação para a Ciência e a Tecnologia (FCT).

The ICT sector currently represents over 20% of the overall GDP of Portugal. The Ministry of Economy and Digital Transition has implemented Phase 2 of the Indústria 4.0 to promote digitalization in the country to initiate strategies for artificial intelligence and advance computing.

Portugal data center market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Portugal colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Portugal by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

A detailed study of the existing Portugal data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Portuguese data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Portugal Facilities Covered (Existing): 16 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03 Coverage: 7 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Portugal Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Portugal data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Investment Opportunities

In April 2021, Merlin Properties in partnership with Edged Energy announced plans to build four data centers in Spain and Portugal. In Portugal, the company plans to build a 20-MW data center campus in Lisbon. PUE of data centers is expected to be around 1.15, with zero water consumption.

NOC, the telecom operator, launched the 5G technology in Portugal in December 2021. NOC, Anacom and Corning are some of the telecom operators offering 5G connectivity in the country.

The Medusa submarine cable system, with a length of around 8,760 km and owned by AFRIX Telecom that will connect Portugal with Algeria, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, & Spain, is likely to be ready for service by Q3 2024.



Vendors Analysis

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Lenovo

Oracle

NEC Corporation

Pure Storage



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

ARSMAGNA

CAP DC

O/M



Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Daikin Applied

ebm-papst

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Siemens



Data Center Investors

Altice Portugal

Ar Telecom

Equinix

NOS Sistemas

WebTuga

REN

