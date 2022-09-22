In Portugal, Voltalia launches construction of 50.6 megawatts

Voltalia

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, is actively participating in the energy transition in Portugal with the construction of five projects, launching Garrido, its new Portuguese cluster of small solar power plants.

The Garrido complex includes the following sites:

Alcochete, with a capacity of 23.8 megawatts,

Pinhal Novo, with a capacity of 11.8 megawatts,

Antuzede, with a capacity of 11.4 megawatts,

Vale Serrao, with a capacity of 2.4 megawatts,

Oliveira de Frades, with a capacity of 1.2 megawatt.





The electricity will be sold through very long term sales contracts (corporate PPA) signed with companies that will consume the electricity. They will thus green their energy consumption, avoiding the emission of more than 46,685 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere each year.

The Garrido projects, totalling 50.6 megawatts of capacity, also address the concerns of European countries facing high energy price inflation and possible energy rationing for large industrial consumers.

Voltalia now has 71 megawatts of capacity in operation or under construction in Portugal, including its subsidiary Helexia, which specialises in on-site energy production and energy efficiency. Voltalia is also developing a 33-megawatt floating solar project located near the Cabril dam in Serta, which was awarded in April 20221.

Voltalia is also a leader in Portugal for solar construction, equipment supply and maintenance services for third-party customers, with, for example, 147.3 megawatts recently completed or under construction, and 129 megawatts currently under operation-maintenance contracts. Voltalia's team of photovoltaic specialists in Portugal is also very active internationally, with construction projects recently completed or underway in countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece, Albania, Mauritania, Kenya, Burundi and Zimbabwe.

"Against the backdrop of energy price tensions in Europe, the launch of new project construction in Portugal supports the production of renewable and competitive electricity. Portugal is constantly improving the share of renewable energy in the country's energy consumption, with more than 65% of the electricity consumed in the country coming from renewable energy. An example to follow!" said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Story continues

Next on the agenda: First half 2022 results, on September 28, 2022 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11





1 Press release of April 6, 2022

Attachment



