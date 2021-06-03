U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Portuguese Prime Minister and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to join call for accelerated ocean-climate action on eve of World Ocean Day

United Nations Global Compact
·2 min read

Virtual event convened by the UN Global Compact and the UNFCCC High-Level Climate Champions on 7 June 2021 will discuss raising ocean-climate ambition in the run up to COP26

New York, NY, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Catalyzing the Ocean-Climate Ambition Loop
WHEN: 09:00 - 10:00 ET on 7 June, 2021
WHERE: Virtual meeting (registration details below)

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 3 June 2021 — On the eve of World Ocean Day, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join business and government leaders to discuss how ambitious private-sector leadership and bold government policies can create a positive ambition loop to accelerate ocean-based climate action.

During the virtual event “Catalyzing the Ocean-Climate Ambition Loop”, global leaders will discuss raising the profile of the ocean in countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and strengthening national ocean management plans to improve the level of certainty and predictability of private investments to advance ocean-based solutions.

The UNFCCC Climate Champion Race to Zero targets for the ocean will also be presented. The targets aim to launch a global movement of ocean stakeholders who commit to reducing their carbon emissions and take action to reverse marine ecosystems loss. Nature-based solutions provided by marine ecosystems, such as mangroves, tidal marshes, coral reefs, and seaweed, hold enormous potential for both mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

According to the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, the ocean has a major role in climate regulation as it produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people. It is estimated ocean-based mitigation options could reduce the emissions gap by up to 21 percent on a 1.5°C pathway by 2050.

Confirmed speakers include: H.E. Mr. António Costa, Prime Minister, Government of Portugal; Hon. John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, United States; H.E. Mr. Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, Minister of Fisheries and Seafood, Norway; H.E. Mr. Paulo Veiga, Minister of the Sea, Cabo Verde; H.E. Ms. Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Kenya; Mr. Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Action Champion, COP 26, United Kingdom; Ms. Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact; Mr. Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairperson, Orsted and Lloyd’s Register; Ms. Al Jeria Abdul, Seadling, Malaysia, and Mr. Ignace Beguin Billecocq, Lead, Ocean and Coastal Zones, UNFCCC High Level Climate Champions. Introduction by Mr. Erik Giercksky, Head, Sustainable Ocean Business, UN Global Compact. Moderator: Mr. Sturla Henriksen, Special Advisor, Ocean, UN Global Compact.

Note to Editors:

Media accreditation and registration

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged. To register to attend please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XV1jyT2WTKe6c9Y8wf5BYA

Media inquiries and contact

Alex Gee +44 7887 804594

alex@mackworthassociates.com and media@unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT: Media Team United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


