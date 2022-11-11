U.S. markets closed

POS Software Global Market to Reach $17.35 Billion by 2027 from $9.78 Billion in 2021

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "POS Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global POS software market reached a value of US$ 9.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 17.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.03% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Point-of-sale (POS) software enables businesses or merchants to manage store operations and perform online retail transactions. It aids in managing inventory, supervising sales, searching for products, accepting payments, scanning consumer goods information faster, tracking taxes, and analyzing and representing sales reports to provide accurate business insights. This, in turn, assists enterprises in ensuring quicker payments, providing a better customer experience, maintaining price consistency, simplifying business operations, and optimizing workflow. At present, POS software is mainly available in fixed and mobile solution types.

POS Software Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of POS software across various industrial verticals can be attributed to rapid digitization and the increasing need for efficient electronic or in-store payment facilities to ensure safe, flexible, and accurate money management while eliminating human errors. In line with this, the extensive employment of e-wallets (electronic wallets) to store credit and debit card information to provide convenience and flexibility to the user during online transactions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the integration of software as a service (SaaS), cloud computing, and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions that assist in tracking customer behavior, collecting data, and increasing business revenue is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for contactless payment options, especially during the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is creating a favorable scenario for the market growth. The pandemic led consumers to shift toward various e-commerce platforms to order food, medicines, and other essential commodities, which, in turn, escalated the number of online deliveries, thus propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as the easy availability of high-speed internet connectivity and strategic collaborations amongst leading players to introduce mobile POS with biometric solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global POS software market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type, deployment mode, organization size, application and end user.

Breakup by Component:

  • Software

  • Service

Breakup by Type:

  • Fixed POS

  • Mobile POS

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

  • Inventory Tracking

  • Sales Reporting

  • Purchasing Management

  • Customer Engagement

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Restaurants

  • Hospitality

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

  • Warehouse

  • Entertainment

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global POS software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global POS software market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global POS software market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global POS Software Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

10 Market Breakup by Application

11 Market Breakup by End User

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Block Inc.

  • Clover Network LLC (Fiserv Inc.)

  • HP Development Company L.P.

  • Idealpos Solutions Pty Ltd

  • Intel Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • NCR Corporation

  • Panasonic Canada Inc (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

  • Revel Systems Inc.

  • SwiftPOS (MSL Solutions)

  • Toast Inc.

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Vend Limited (Lightspeed).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vendwd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pos-software-global-market-to-reach-17-35-billion-by-2027-from-9-78-billion-in-2021--301675852.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

