POS Terminal Market Size Worth Over USD 14,175 Million by 2028 and rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period [Spread Across 85 Pages]

Proficient Market Insights

Pune, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point of sale (POS) terminals are a combination of software and hardware that allows retail locations to accept card payments without updating their cash registers to read cards directly. At the point of sale, the merchant calculates the amount owed by the customer, indicates that amount, may prepare an invoice for the customer, and indicates the options for the customer to make payment. researcher estimates the global pos terminal market will total USD 14,175 million by 2028, an average annual growth of 6.1 percent during the forecast period, according to the latest edition of the Global POS Terminal Market Report.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global pos terminal market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the pos terminal industry.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/20828718

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, technology, compliance, end user, and region. The global market for pos terminal can be segmented by product: fixed POS terminals, mobile POS terminals. The fixed POS terminals segment was the largest contributor to the global pos terminal market in 2021. Pos terminal market is further segmented by technology: non-NFC POS terminals, NFC POS terminals. Based on compliance, the pos terminal market is segmented into: EMV terminal, non-EMV terminal. On the basis of end user, the pos terminal market also can be divided into: entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail, warehouse. Pos terminal market by region is categorized into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World (ROW).

Story continues

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global POS Terminal Market, including

Bluebird Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd. (Newland NPT)

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Ingenico Group S.A.

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

NEW POS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NEWPOS)

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Justtide Tech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd. (Xinguodu)

SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

VeriFone Holdings, Inc.

among others.

By product:

fixed POS terminals

mobile POS terminals

By technology:

non-NFC POS terminals

NFC POS terminals

By compliance:

EMV terminal

non-EMV terminal

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20828718

Detailed TOC of Global POS Terminal Market 2022-2028

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

· Report description

· Objectives of the study

· Market segment

· Years considered for the report

· Currency

· Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

· Introduction

· Drivers

· Restraints

· Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

· Fixed POS terminals

· Mobile POS terminals

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TECHNOLOGY

· Non-NFC POS terminals

· NFC POS terminals

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY COMPLIANCE

· EMV terminal

· Non-EMV terminal

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

· Entertainment

· Healthcare

· Hospitality

· Restaurant

· Retail

· Warehouse

PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 10. KEY COMPANIES

· Bluebird Inc.

· Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

· Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd. (Newland NPT)

· Hewlett-Packard Inc.

· Ingenico Group S.A.

· NCR Corporation

· NEC Corporation

· NEW POS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NEWPOS)

· Panasonic Corporation

· PAX Global Technology Ltd.

· Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

· Shenzhen Justtide Tech Co., Ltd.

· Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

· Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd. (Xinguodu)

· SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co., Ltd.

· Toshiba Tec Corporation

· Vanstone Electronic (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

· VeriFone Holdings, Inc.

Purchase this report (Price 2600 USD for a single-user license) - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/20828718

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Proficient Market Insights Phone: US + 1 424 253 0807 UK + 44 203 239 8187 E-mail: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com



