POS Terminals Market Size in the Retail Sector to Grow by USD 1.11 Bn, Enhanced Functionality of POS to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector by Technology, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the POS terminals market size in the retail sector between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.11 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The enhanced functionality of POS is driving market growth. Merchants in the retail sector offer the latest-generation POS terminals to provide an interactive experience to consumers. Advanced POS terminals enable merchants to plan operational savings and efficiency and focus on customer-oriented campaigns. The POS terminals in the retail sector help in the establishment of loyalty programs for customers will result in the up-selling and cross-selling of products. These programs lead to a rising loyal customer base, resulting in customer retention. Therefore, the enhancement of POS functionality will fuel the growth of the global POS terminals market in the retail sector.

  • Market Challenge: There are no fixed merchant bases, which will challenge the POS terminals market in the retail sector during the forecast period. Vendors depend on customers or merchants that have very low switching costs and maintain few long-term relationships with their existing vendors. Moreover, at the time of replacement, it is not necessary for customers to choose the same vendor. This will increase the competition in the market, which can lead to price wars or consolidation. Vendors are expected to develop terminals that enable payments and secure transactions. Furthermore, developers need to obtain regional certification for specific applications. These factors will hinder the growth of companies that lack such certifications and standards.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Vendor Landscape

The POS terminals market in the retail sector is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors in this market are well-established. The probability of new vendors entering the market is low due to the presence of well-established players in the market. Vendors are adopting new technologies to gain a competitive edge. The key vendors have product categories and are working on emerging technologies such as contactless payments.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Market Segmentation

The POS terminals market in the retail sector report is segmented by technology (EMV and non-EMV), product (contact and contactless), end-user (supermarket, specialty store, hypermarket, gas stations, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the POS terminals market in the retail sector in APAC.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Some Companies Mentioned

  • BBPOS Ltd.

  • Block Inc.

  • Cybernet Manufacturing Inc.

  • Fiserv Inc.

  • HP Inc.

  • NBS Payment Solutions Inc.

  • NCR Corp.

  • NEC Corp.

  • New POS Technology Ltd.

  • Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • PAX Global Technology Ltd.

  • Posiflex Technology Inc.

  • Qashier Pte Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Touch Dynamic

  • UIC Payworld Inc.

  • VeriFone Inc.

  • Worldline SA

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

EMV POS Terminals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (retail and hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The EMV market share growth by the retail segment will be significant.

Biometric POS Terminals Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by technology (fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the fingerprint identification segment will be significant.

POS Terminals Market Scope in the Retail Sector

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.11 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.78

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BBPOS Ltd., Block Inc., Cybernet Manufacturing Inc., Fiserv Inc., HP Inc., NBS Payment Solutions Inc., NCR Corp., NEC Corp., New POS Technology Ltd., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., Posiflex Technology Inc., Qashier Pte Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Touch Dynamic, UIC Payworld Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 EMV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-EMV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Contact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Contactless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Supermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Specialty store - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Hypermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Gas stations - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Cybernet Manufacturing Inc.

  • 12.4 NCR Corp.

  • 12.5 NEC Corp.

  • 12.6 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.7 PAX Global Technology Ltd.

  • 12.8 Posiflex Technology Inc.

  • 12.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.11 VeriFone Inc.

  • 12.12 Worldline SA

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pos-terminals-market-size-in-the-retail-sector-to-grow-by-usd-1-11-bn-enhanced-functionality-of-pos-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301662351.html

SOURCE Technavio

