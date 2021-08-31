U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,530.13
    +1.34 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,445.73
    +45.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,254.24
    -11.65 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.99
    +6.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0080
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,449.68
    -577.98 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.04
    +22.45 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

POSconnect Announces a New FINconnect Integrated Partnership With REITIUM Technologies LTD.

·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto based POSconnect Inc., Canada's leading innovators in the payments and fintech space, is pleased to announce its latest integrated partnership with Vancouver based REITIUM Technologies LTD., a white-hot Real Estate/Investech/SaaS platform taking the global private capital markets by storm.

REITIUM Technologies Ltd. - logo (CNW Group/REITIUM Technologies Ltd.)
REITIUM Technologies Ltd. - logo (CNW Group/REITIUM Technologies Ltd.)

"POSconnect's success in developing, launching and supporting the only Canadian based, regulatorily compliant managed payments platform, purposefully designed and developed for Investech platform operators and users alike, coupled with REITIUM's industry disrupting, investech platform, allowed both of our firms the luxury of jumping into the partnership with both feet out of the gate" says Jeremy Murray, POSconnect's VP of Business Development.

"REITIUM has built a beautiful, intuitive and disruptive platform, with thousands of investors already signed up and transacting. They are opening up the private capital markets to a new audience, while providing a much-needed technology lift to existing brokers and dealers who want to capitalize through innovation. We subsequently have built a managed payments platform. This provides the automation and payments facilities that innovative platforms like REITIUM require to deliver a fully compliant, end to end experience to customers, end-users and investors alike", say Jeremy Murray, POSconnect's VP of Business Development.

"REITIUM's vision from day one was to offer real estate investing for as little as $100, to offer those otherwise priced out of the market a chance to grow their wealth sustainably. The tech we built to manage our investment processes, was quickly sought after by Exempt Market Dealers, Issuers, and Dealing Representatives who were in need of digital transformation for this antiquated industry. Our platform is a two-sided marketplace that enables investors to buy real estate and allows Issuers to raise capital compliantly. Some of our features include; referral capabilities, investor management, housing subscription documents, live investment data and syndication that significantly reduces errors and onboards investors in minutes instead of hours" says, Thomas Park, REITIUM's CEO and Co-founder.

The integrated partnership with POSconnect utilizing their FINconnect platform streamlines REITIUM's investor experience and eliminates archaic and burdensome processes for the investor. Whether a REITIUM investor chooses to utilize a registered account (RRSP/TFSA) or instantly verify any of their available bank account balances to authorize payment, the transaction is executed securely and in real time. "Working with POSconnect allows us to focus on delivering an incredible investor experience, while at the same time ensuring regulatory compliance for all REITIUM platform investors and SaaS customers" says Thomas Park, REITIUM's CEO and Co-founder.

About POSconnect Inc.:
 Founded in 2009, POSconnect has been delivering innovative financial services and payments processing solutions to emerging market industries and innovators both at home in Canada and abroad.

About FINconnect: FINconnect was purpose-built with speed and simplicity at the forefront of its design. Automating the investor interaction from invite to investor acceptance, collection of funds, all the way through to distribution, FINconnect streamlines fundraising in a simple, intuitive, and automated platform.

About REITIUM :
 REITIUM is a blockchain, real estate investment marketplace that allows anyone to invest in income-producing properties starting with $100. Investors share the rental income and appreciation through fractional ownership. REITIUM's proprietary SaaS technology is a back-end management software that allows Exempt Market Dealers, Issuers and Dealing Representatives to digitally transform documentation, investments and real-time data and is fully compliant with securities regulations .

POSconnect - logo (CNW Group/REITIUM Technologies Ltd.)
POSconnect - logo (CNW Group/REITIUM Technologies Ltd.)

SOURCE REITIUM Technologies Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c4418.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • ELYS: 1H21 Growth Underscores Strong Market Demand

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ELYS READ THE FULL ELYS RESEARCH REPORT 1H21 Turnover up significantly Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) reported 2Q21 results last week. Year-to-date, the company has recorded record turnover – or betting handle – of $463.3 million. This represents year-over-year growth of 120.5%, despite the negative impact of the pandemic on land-based operations. Turnover has grown from

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Have $300? 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In a market where high valuations  are increasingly becoming the norm, finding stocks trading at reasonable prices isn't always easy. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has enjoyed remarkable growth in revenue and share price throughout the pandemic. Pinterest's image search-and-share business model has made it a popular choice with an increasingly broad audience, from everyday consumers looking for inspiration to global brands seeking to expand their customer base through targeted ads.

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) may gain more Institutional Support After Inclusion in S&P MidCap 400 Index

    Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) are trading higher after news broke that the stock is going to be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index. In pre-market trade, the stock has traded as much as 9% higher than Monday’s closing price.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after the company released its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 30. The video conferencing software company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its guidance for the third quarter slightly missed analysts' profit expectations and hinted at a post-pandemic slowdown.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • What You Need To Know About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (NYSE:FCX) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( NYSE:FCX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Here's Why Lululemon Can Run Circles Around Nike

    When it comes to selling sports apparel, Nike (NYSE: NKE) reigns supreme. The Oregon-based company has a global presence, and its endorsements of famous athletes have led to powerful brand recognition and prestige. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), which carries roughly one-fifth the market capitalization of its larger peer, can outperform Nike in three important areas.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now Amid Bullish Fundamentals? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Shows

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • Why American Woodmark Stock Dropped 14% Today

    Shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) had crashed 14.2% by 9:40 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after the Winchester, Virginia, cabinetmaker reported a sizable miss on its fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings this morning. Analysts had forecast that American Woodmark would earn $1.55 per share (pro forma) this past quarter, on sales of $461.8 million, but the company reported a profit of only $0.70 and sales of $442.6 million instead. Although American Woodmark missed earnings, its sales nonetheless grew a respectable 13.5% year over year.