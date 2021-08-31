POSconnect Announces a New FINconnect Integrated Partnership With REITIUM Technologies LTD.

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto based POSconnect Inc., Canada's leading innovators in the payments and fintech space, is pleased to announce its latest integrated partnership with Vancouver based REITIUM Technologies LTD., a white-hot Real Estate/Investech/SaaS platform taking the global private capital markets by storm.

"POSconnect's success in developing, launching and supporting the only Canadian based, regulatorily compliant managed payments platform, purposefully designed and developed for Investech platform operators and users alike, coupled with REITIUM's industry disrupting, investech platform, allowed both of our firms the luxury of jumping into the partnership with both feet out of the gate" says Jeremy Murray, POSconnect's VP of Business Development.

"REITIUM has built a beautiful, intuitive and disruptive platform, with thousands of investors already signed up and transacting. They are opening up the private capital markets to a new audience, while providing a much-needed technology lift to existing brokers and dealers who want to capitalize through innovation. We subsequently have built a managed payments platform. This provides the automation and payments facilities that innovative platforms like REITIUM require to deliver a fully compliant, end to end experience to customers, end-users and investors alike", say Jeremy Murray, POSconnect's VP of Business Development.

"REITIUM's vision from day one was to offer real estate investing for as little as $100, to offer those otherwise priced out of the market a chance to grow their wealth sustainably. The tech we built to manage our investment processes, was quickly sought after by Exempt Market Dealers, Issuers, and Dealing Representatives who were in need of digital transformation for this antiquated industry. Our platform is a two-sided marketplace that enables investors to buy real estate and allows Issuers to raise capital compliantly. Some of our features include; referral capabilities, investor management, housing subscription documents, live investment data and syndication that significantly reduces errors and onboards investors in minutes instead of hours" says, Thomas Park, REITIUM's CEO and Co-founder.

The integrated partnership with POSconnect utilizing their FINconnect platform streamlines REITIUM's investor experience and eliminates archaic and burdensome processes for the investor. Whether a REITIUM investor chooses to utilize a registered account (RRSP/TFSA) or instantly verify any of their available bank account balances to authorize payment, the transaction is executed securely and in real time. "Working with POSconnect allows us to focus on delivering an incredible investor experience, while at the same time ensuring regulatory compliance for all REITIUM platform investors and SaaS customers" says Thomas Park, REITIUM's CEO and Co-founder.

About POSconnect Inc.:

Founded in 2009, POSconnect has been delivering innovative financial services and payments processing solutions to emerging market industries and innovators both at home in Canada and abroad.

About FINconnect: FINconnect was purpose-built with speed and simplicity at the forefront of its design. Automating the investor interaction from invite to investor acceptance, collection of funds, all the way through to distribution, FINconnect streamlines fundraising in a simple, intuitive, and automated platform.

About REITIUM :

REITIUM is a blockchain, real estate investment marketplace that allows anyone to invest in income-producing properties starting with $100. Investors share the rental income and appreciation through fractional ownership. REITIUM's proprietary SaaS technology is a back-end management software that allows Exempt Market Dealers, Issuers and Dealing Representatives to digitally transform documentation, investments and real-time data and is fully compliant with securities regulations .

