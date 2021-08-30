U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,435.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,447.75
    +21.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.40
    +11.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8880
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,695.88
    -641.65 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.75
    +29.85 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Poseida Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, an Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for P-BCMA-ALLO1, the Company's first fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)
Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)

Poseida announces FDA clearance of IND for its first fully #allogeneic CAR-T therapy for patients with multiple myeloma.

"We view a fully allogeneic CAR-T product candidate comprised of a high-percentage of desirable stem cell memory T cells (Tscm) as the 'holy grail' of cell therapy in oncology," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida Therapeutics. "P-BCMA-ALLO1 has a very high percentage of Tscm cells with the potential to demonstrate safety in line with our prior P-BCMA-101 autologous approach, allowing for fully-outpatient dosing. The increase in Tscm and a switch to an improved binder also gives P-BCMA-ALLO1 the potential for even better efficacy."

"Notably, Poseida's propriety booster molecule technology gives us the ability to produce up to hundreds of doses of P-BCMA-ALLO1 from a single manufacturing run, thereby dramatically reducing cost and further increasing accessibility for patients who desperately need better and safer cell therapies," Ostertag continued.

With the P-BCMA-ALLO1 IND now cleared, the Company is actively focused on opening clinical sites with the intention to begin dosing later this year. P-BCMA-ALLO1-101 is a Phase 1 study comprised of open-label, dose escalation, multiple cohorts of allogeneic T stem cell memory (Tscm) CAR-T cells in subjects with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This Phase 1 study follows a 3+3 design of dose-escalating cohorts. After a subject enrolls, allogeneic CAR-T cells will be administered as a single dose, following a standard chemotherapy-based conditioning regimen. Treated subjects will undergo serial measurements of safety, tolerability, and response. The study protocol allows for exploration of additional dosing regimens, including re-dosing, once initial safety has been established.

About P-BCMA-ALLO1
P-BCMA-ALLO1 is Poseida's first fully allogeneic product candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. In in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies, P-BCMA-ALLO1 showed effective, targeted cancer cell killing and cytokine secretion, with similar or superior performance in anti-tumor efficacy compared to an autologous CAR-T therapy, P-BCMA-101. Inclusion of a proprietary "booster molecule" in the allogeneic manufacturing process further improved expansion of gene-edited cells and enabled production of hundreds of patient doses from a single manufacturing run, thereby reducing the manufacturing cost per dose into the same range as that of a monoclonal antibody.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical data presented, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates and Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry, the fact that future clinical results could be inconsistent with results observed to date and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-announces-fda-clearance-of--investigational-new-drug-application-for-p-bcma-allo1-an-allogeneic-car-t-candidate-for-relapsedrefractory-multiple-myeloma-301364920.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Biggest Win Yet?

    The pharmaceutical giant scored its first major win last December, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). With that, Pfizer became the first to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market. This month, Pfizer announced more good news.

  • Could Moderna Take Down Gilead Sciences?

    It's too early for a "yes" answer. But it's too premature for a "no" response as well.

  • Planning a Trip to Space? Your Next Virgin Galactic Ticket Will Cost $450,000

    From the day before Sir Richard Branson took his rocket-ride to space, to the day the company that carried him there, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings, the stock lost 36% of its value. Combined, these losses have cost Virgin Galactic shares nearly half their value in the course of just a month and a half. One view of Virgin Galactic holds that the decline is not justified, and that investors are overreacting to the short-term growing pains the company is enduring today, necessary to build a long-term future.

  • ASTR Stock Plunges After Astra Space's First Commercial Launch Attempt

    Astra Space's rocket failed to get into orbit Saturday in what was supposed to be its first commercial launch. ASTR stock plunged.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • Astra's first commercial launch fails to reach orbit

    Astra, now a public company, ran into a problem during its first commercial launch (the mission carried a test payload contracted by the U.S. Space Force as part of its Space Test Program) that meant the rocket never made it to orbit. On Saturday, the rocket ignited all its engines at liftoff time on the pad in Alaska, but one of the five engines failed immediately after, which resulted in a rather remarkable hover and drift before but managed to get enough lift to ascend skyward.

  • U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. It followed a review by an independent panel monitoring the safety of the vaccines.

  • Rand Paul: ‘Hatred for Trump’ blocks Covid study of horse drug ivermectin

    Kentucky senator tells constituents he is ‘in the middle’ on use of deworming medication FDA has implored Americans not to take Senator Rand Paul: ‘The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they’re unwilling to objectively study it.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Federal researchers will not study ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19, the Kentucky senator Rand Paul claimed, because “hatred for Donald Trump” has tainted their view of those who say the drug used to deworm horses can aid

  • Facing South Florida: COVID Vaccines

    Now that the FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, will more people get the shot?

  • Global evidence links rise in extreme precipitation to human-driven climate change

    Hurricane Harvey dumped an unheard-of 60 inches of rain in parts of Texas in 2017. AP Photo/David J. PhillipThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity, have worsened the intensity of extreme rainfall and snowfall over land in recent decades, not just in a few areas but on a global scale, new research shows. Past studies were able to attribute individual extreme events and long-

  • NASA launches SpaceX's 23rd resupply mission

    NASA launched SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply service mission to the International Space Station on Sunday (August 29), after postponing the launch from its original liftoff time the day before because of bad weather.Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's upgraded Dragon spacecraft was at 3:15 a.m. Eastern Time (0715 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.The reusable rocket then made a successful landing on a landing pad on Merritt Island where the space center is located.The mission, dubbed CRS-23, will carry a payload of about 4,800 pounds (2,177 kilograms) in supplies, equipment and experiments to the space station, according to Space.com.The Dragon cargo craft is scheduled to dock with the space station around 11 am Eastern Time on Monday (August 29) (1500 GMT), NASA said.

  • India's Bharat Biotech scouts international COVID-19 vaccine partners

    Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is seeking international manufacturing partners as it targets a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine each year, the company said on Sunday. COVAXIN, the company's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India, is one of two shots driving the country's massive vaccination programme. But Bharat Biotech has struggled to boost output, missing supply commitments https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-miss-end-july-vaccination-target-bharat-biotech-lags-2021-07-26 to the Indian government, which is also relying on a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

  • Scientists discover ‘world’s northernmost island’ off coast of Greenland

    Such discoveries ‘could have a wide international significance’ in emerging battle for control of Arctic

  • U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 366,838,484 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 27 out of 437,567,285 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Second Opinion: Refusing a COVID booster shot won't save lives abroad

    To immunize the world, we need billions of doses of different kinds of vaccines, not just the ones we currently have.

  • From their balloons, the first aeronauts transformed our view of the world

    A lithograph from Gaston Tissandier's balloon travels depicts falling stars. Archive.orgNear the beginning of the film “The Aeronauts,” a giant gas-filled balloon called the “Mammoth” departs from London’s Vauxhall Gardens and ascends into the clouds, revealing a bird’s eye view of London. To some moviegoers, these breathtaking views might seem like nothing special: Modern air travel has made many of us take for granted what we can see from the sky. But during the 19th century, the vast “ocean o

  • How could an explosive Big Bang be the birth of our universe?

    No one knows what kicked off the Big Bang that eventually allowed the stars to begin forming. Adolf Schaller for STScI, CC BY Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How can a Big Bang have been the start of the universe, since intense explosions destroy everything? – Tristan S., age 8, Newark, Delaware Pretend you’re a perfectly flat chess piece in a game of chess on a perfectly flat

  • Soon you can experience a spacewalk through virtual reality

    Felix & Paul Studio filmed 3D, 360-degree spacewalk scenes outside the International Space Station.