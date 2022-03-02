U.S. markets closed

Poseida Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

·2 min read
SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an inducement award to Brent Warner, the Company's new President, Gene Therapy. This grant is made pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Warner entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement award is comprised of (i) a stock option to purchase 431,034 shares of the Company's common stock with a per share exercise price equal to the fair market value of the Company's common stock on the grant date and will be subject to vesting over four years, with 12.5% of the shares vesting on the six-month anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting monthly over the following forty-two (42) months, subject to his continued employment and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement; and (ii) a restricted stock unit award covering 307,881 shares of the Company's common stock and will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one year anniversary of the grant date, and the remainder vesting in a series of three equal successive annual installments on the second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, subject to his continued employment and the terms and conditions of the restricted stock unit award agreement.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-announces-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301493453.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

